A 39-year-old town of Geneva man is facing 10 counts of possession of child pornography and 10 counts of possession of virtual child pornography after a search warrant was conducted at his home on Oct. 28, according to a press release from the Lake Geneva Police Department.
A 44-year-old Madison man has been charged with first-degree reckless homicide in relation to an incident that allegedly occurred in the city of Whitewater in July, according to a press release from the Whitewater Police Department.
Walworth County officials are warning residents of a reported wire-transfer zoning scam. As part of the scam, residents receive an email message directing them to pay invoices by wire transfer to complete their zoning permits.
The emails use the official Walworth County logo and appear to be sent by a Walworth County zoning staff member or county board member. Potential signs of a fraudulent email include suspicious contact information not associated with the county, pressure to pay zoning fees immediately through a wire transfer, information that includes higher-than-usual permitting fees and a request that all correspondence related to permits and applications be made through email. All legitimate emails from the county’s Land Use Division end with co.walworth.wi.us and county board members will not contact residents to finalize permits or collect fees. Information about the county’s fee schedule is available by visiting www.co.walworth.wi.us/547/Zoning. Residents who have received a suspicious email from the Walworth County Zoning Division are asked to contact the Walworth County Land Use and Resource Management office at 262-741-4972.