Alert Top Story Spotlight Topical Local church to conduct annual Christmas Rummage Sale Dennis Hines Nov 3, 2026 Nov 3, 2026 × While some prefer to wait until the festive season begins to start shopping, starting earlier could save you a fortune. Prefer us on Google Learn More Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Linn Presbyterian Church, W3335 Willow Road in Linn Township, will conduct its annual Christmas Rummage Sale from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. Nov. 6-7.kAm%96 D2=6 H:== 762EFC6 =:?6?D[ @C?2>6?ED[ =:89ED[ 82C=2?5[ 9@>6 564@C :E6>D[ <:E496?H2C6 2?5 2?E:BF6 :E6>D]k^Am Linn Presbyterian Church, W3335 Willow Road in Linn Township, will conduct its annual Christmas Rummage Sale on Nov. 6-7 Submitted kAmp A@CE:@? @7 E96 AC@4665D H:== 36?67:E =@42= 7@@5 A2?EC:6D]k^AmkAmu@C >@C6 :?7@C>2E:@?[ G:D:E k2 9C67lQ9EEAi^^HHH]=:??49FC49]@C8^CF>>286\D2=6QmHHH]=:??49FC49]@C8^CF>>286\D2=6k^2m]k^Am Recent stories by Dennis Hines Dennis Hines 21 hrs ago Stay up-to-date on what's happening Receive the latest in local entertainment news in your inbox weekly! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy. Dennis Hines Reporter Author facebook Author twitter Author email Follow Dennis Hines Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today Related to this story Early Holiday Shopping Can Save You Thousands While some prefer to wait until the festive season begins to start shopping, starting earlier could save you a fortune. Recent stories from around the City of Lake Geneva