The Lake Geneva Plan Commission approved several downtown design changes, including facade and signage updates for Simple Cafe and sandwich board signs for Geneva Lake Arts Foundation and The Board Shop.
A renovation project has been completed to the Geneva Lakes Family YMCA’s Wellness Center, 203 S. Wells St. in Lake Geneva. The project included installing new fitness equipment, updating the flooring and enhancing the layout of the center. As part of the renovations, six new squat racks, a power lifting platform, expanded free-weight and strength-training areas, cable and plate-loaded equipment, improved cardio area, Ab/Adductor machine and Hip Thruster machine have been installed at the YMCA facility. Melissa Monge, program operations director at Geneva Lakes Family YMCA, said the updated Wellness Center will provide more quality workout space for patrons.
Dr. George Mussman recently joined Mercyhealth Hospital and Medical Center-Walworth, N2950 Highway 67 in Lake Geneva, as a pediatrician. Mussman said he is looking forward to working with patients at the hospital. Mussman earned his medical degree from New York Medical College in Valhalla, New York. He then served his residency at Advocate Children’s Hospital in Oak Lawn, Illinois. Mussman’s interests include newborn and infant care, preventative care and wellness, nutrition, childhood obesity, gastrointestinal issues, asthma and allergy issues. For more information about Mussman, call 262-245-0535.