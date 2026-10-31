Alert Featured Top Story Spotlight Topical Successful season Vendors seem pleased as Lake Geneva Farmer’s Market wraps up another season Dennis Hines Oct 31, 2026 14 hrs ago × Dennis Hines An Oscar Mayer Wienermobile vehicle makes a stop at Stinebrink’s Piggly Wiggly in Lake Geneva on Oct. 2. Prefer us on Google Learn More Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Several vendors that participated in this year’s Lake Geneva Farmer’s Market said they were pleased with the response they received from the community and customers.kAm%96 >2C<6E’D D62D@? 6?565 ~4E] ah]k^AmkAm%96 6G6?E H2D 96=5 6249 %9FCD52J[ 368:??:?8 |2J f[ 2E w@CE:4F=EFC2= w2==[ bb_ qC@25 $E][ 2?5 w@=J r@>>F?:@? tA:D4@A2= r9FC49[ ba_ qC@25 $E]k^AmkAm%96 >2C<6E 762EFC65 7C6D9 AC@5F46[ 4966D6D[ 3C625D[ >62ED[ 7=@H6CD[ 56DD6CE :E6>D[ ;6H6=CJ[ 2CEH@C< 2?5 4C27E :E6>D]k^Am kAm}2E92? 2?5 |682? z6C?6?[ 4@\@H?6CD @7 z6C?6? u2C>D :? t=<9@C?[ A2CE:4:A2E65 7@C E96 7:CDE E:>6 E9:D J62C[ D6==:?8 7=2G@C65 C67C:86C2E65 A:4<=6D]k^Am People are also reading… Bob Uecker's former wife finds comfort in radio booth during Brewers' World Series run Our endorsement for Wisconsin governor Lake Geneva City Council adopts ordinance for appointed city attorney Brewers legend Robin Yount reacts to World Series title Work has begun on electrical substation, penthouse in downtown Lake Geneva Geneva Inn welcomes new general manager Tommy Thompson asks Regents to delay hiring a new UW system president Juice boxes, Fanta and the World Series: Brewers' Cooper Pratt does things his way 4 observations after rewatching Wisconsin football overwhelm No. 16 Southern Cal Why the Packers’ run game remains stuck despite Josh Jacobs’ return Two doctors join Mercyhealth system in Walworth County VISIT Lake Geneva presents Impact Awards during annual event Halloween fun in Lake Geneva: Tricks, treats, trains, a bus, a ball & a bash Cove of Lake Geneva hosting Capes & Crowns Family Ball 4 people from same family killed in Sauk County plane crash kAm}2E92? D2:5 96 96 A=2?D E@ A2CE:4:A2E6 282:? ?6IE J62C]k^AmkAm“%96 4FDE@>6CD 96C6 2C6 7C:6?5=J 2?5[ @3G:@FD=J[ {2<6 v6?6G2 :D 2 AC6EEJ H6== G:D:E65 2C62[” }2E92? D2:5]k^Am Nathan and Megan Kernen, co-owners of Kernen Farms, were pleased with the response that their pickle products received during this year's Lake Geneva Farmer’s Market. Dennis Hines, Regional News kAm%96 4@FA=6 2=D@ A2CE:4:A2E65 :? 72C>6C’D >2C<6ED :? |F<H@?28@[ qC@@<7:6=5 2?5 vC66?7:6=5[ 2?5 E96:C AC@5F4ED 2C6 2G2:=23=6 2E D6G6C2= 2C62 8C@46CJ DE@C6D]k^Am kAmz6C?6? u2C>D 92D 366? :? 3FD:?6DD 7@C 23@FE 2 J62C 2?5 92=7[ 2?5 }2E92? 92D 366? >2<:?8 A:4<=6D 7@C 23@FE 6:89E J62CD]k^Am kAm|2EE96H |4r@??6== @7 #:G6C '2==6J #2?49 U2>Aj z:E496?D :? qFC=:?8E@? 92D 366? A2CE:4:A2E:?8 :? E96 {2<6 v6?6G2 u2C>6C’D |2C<6E 7@C 23@FE 7:G6 J62CD[ D6==:?8 >FD9C@@>D[ A2DE2 D2F46D[ D2=D2D[ ;6==:6D 2?5 A:4<=65 >FD9C@@>D]k^Am kAmw6 D2:5 E9:D J62C H2D 9:D 36DE 7@C D2=6D]k^AmkAm“xE H2D 2 8@@5 C6DA@?D6 E9:D J62C[ 7@C DFC6[” |4r@??6== D2:5] “xE 92D 2 8C62E 4C@H5 2?5 362FE:7F= D46?6] w@CE:4F=EFC2= w2==[ x E9:?<[ :D C62==J ?:46 E@ 9@DE :E] xE’D 8@@5 A6@A=6 2?5 2 8@@5 2C62[ 2?5 E96 @E96C G6?5@CD 2C6 8C62E[ 2D H6==]”k^Am kAm|4r@??6== D2:5 #:G6C '2==6J #2?49 A2CE:4:A2E6D :? 23@FE ad 72C>6C’D >2C<6ED :? D@FE96C? (:D4@?D:? 2?5 ?@CE96C? x==:?@:D E9C@F89@FE E96 DF>>6C]k^AmkAm“xE’D 567:?:E6=J @?6 @7 @FC >2:? D@FC46D @7 :?4@>6 E@ <66A E96 72C> CF??:?8[” |4r@??6== D2:5]k^Am Matthew McConnell of River Valley Ranch & Kitchens in Burlington has participated in the Lake Geneva Farmer’s Market for about five years. Dennis Hines, Regional News kAmp52> #:4<[ 4@\@H?6C @7 |@56C? uC@?E:6C u2C>D :? s@FD>2?[ 92D 366? A2CE:4:A2E:?8 :? E96 >2C<6E 7@C 23@FE 7@FC J62CD[ D6==:?8 C686?6C2E:G6=J C2:D65 >62ED 2?5 9@>6 56=:G6CJ DF3D4C:AE:@? D6CG:46D]k^Am kAmw6 D2:5 E96 >2C<6E 8:G6D 9:> 2? @AA@CEF?:EJ E@ >66E 5:776C6?E 4FDE@>6CD 6249 H66<]k^AmkAm“%96C6’D 2 =@E @7 A6@A=6 7C@> @FE @7 E@H?[ 2 =@E @7 A6@A=6 7C@> E96 r9:428@=2?5[ 2?5 E92E C62==J 96=AD @FE H:E9 E96 DF3D4C:AE:@?D[” #:4< D2:5]k^Am Adam Rick, co-owner of Modern Frontier Farms in Dousman, was offering regeneratively raised meats to market visitors. Dennis Hines, Regional News kAm|@56C? uC@?E:6C u2C>D 2=D@ A2CE:4:A2E6D :? 72C>6C’D >2C<6ED :? qC@@<7:6=5 2?5 s@FD>2?]k^Am kAm#:4< D2:5 >@C6 A6@A=6 92G6 366? 2EE6?5:?8 72C>6CD >2C<6ED 5FC:?8 E96 A2DE 76H J62CD]k^Am kAm“x E9:?< A6@A=6 H2?E E@ <?@H H96C6 E96:C 7@@5 :D 4@>:?8 7C@>[” 96 D2:5] “%96J H2?E E@ D92<6 E96 92?5 E92E 7665D E96>]”k^Am Recent stories by Dennis Hines Dennis Hines 14 hrs ago The business news you need Get the latest local business news delivered FREE to your inbox weekly. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy. Dennis Hines Reporter Author facebook Author twitter Author email Follow Dennis Hines Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today Related to this story Watch now: An Oscar Mayer Wienermobile vehicle makes a stop in Lake Geneva An Oscar Mayer Wienermobile vehicle makes a stop at Stinebrink’s Piggly Wiggly in Lake Geneva on Oct. 2. Watch Now: Related Video Universities of Wisconsin President Tonja Johnson talks how she'll address the different identities of the UW system's 13 universities WisEye Morning Minute: Campaign 2026 Senate District Races WisEye Morning Minute: Campaign 2026 Senate District Races Google value plummets by $500 billion as artificial intelligence searches impact ad revenue. Google value plummets by $500 billion as artificial intelligence searches impact ad revenue. Top stories for Oct 30, 2026 Top stories for Oct 30, 2026 Watch Now: Related Video Universities of Wisconsin President Tonja Johnson talks how she'll address the different identities of the UW system's 13 universities WisEye Morning Minute: Campaign 2026 Senate District Races WisEye Morning Minute: Campaign 2026 Senate District Races Google value plummets by $500 billion as artificial intelligence searches impact ad revenue. Google value plummets by $500 billion as artificial intelligence searches impact ad revenue. Top stories for Oct 30, 2026 Top stories for Oct 30, 2026