Alert Featured Top Story Spotlight Topical Lake Geneva moves closer to purchasing land for public safety facility Dennis Hines Sep 30, 2026 Sep 30, 2026 × Dennis Hines Matthew Karner of Winthrop, Illinois, begins the Lake Geneva Fire Department’s 9/11 remembrance ceremony by playing the bagpipers Prefer us on Google Learn More Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Lake Geneva officials have taken a step forward in purchasing 16 acres for a proposed public safety building that would house the police and fire departments.kAm~? $6AE] ag[ E96 r:EJ r@F?4:= 2FE9@C:K65 r:EJ p5>:?:DEC2E@C s2G6 s6 p?86=:D E@ ?68@E:2E6 2? @776C E@ AFC492D6 AC@A6CEJ 2E ``_b $] t5H2C5D q=G5] 7@C :ED 2AAC2:D65 G2=F6 @7 Sa >:==:@? 3J 2 c\b G@E6[ H:E9 p=56CD |2CJ y@ u6D6?>2:6C[ y@6= w@:=2?5 2?5 qC:2? $>:E9 G@E:?8 “?@]”k^AmkAm~H?6C vC68@CJ q2:C5 92D =:DE65 E96 AC@A6CEJ 7@C 23@FE Sa]cb >:==:@?]k^Am kAmu6D6?>2:6C AC@A@D65 2>6?5:?8 E96 AC:46 E@ S`]h >:==:@?[ 3FE 96C >@E:@? 72:=65 3642FD6 @7 2 =24< @7 2 D64@?5]k^Am People are also reading… Sign and facade improvements approved for Simple Cafe Lake Geneva moves closer to purchasing land for public safety facility 'Gonna win the World Series': Why to be optimistic about the Brewers Madison man charged in Whitewater homicide investigation These former Milwaukee Brewers will be suiting up in MLB playoffs Lake Geneva continues to discuss options for parks and lakefront plan 2 Wisconsin sheriff races test the future of local ICE cooperation A $60 loaf of rye bread is getting a lot of hate online East Troy railroad museum to conduct trick-or-treat train rides The 5 most interesting things Pat Murphy said before Brewers NLDS workout Trump to begin sending $500 ACA refund checks. Here's where they're going Renovation project completed to YMCA wellness center Williams Bay earns homecoming victory over Princeton/Green Lake Social Security COLA 2027: How much could your benefits increase? Packers' shaky start leads to on-the-fly reshaping of offensive line The Lake Geneva City Council has authorized City Administrator Dave De Angelis to negotiate an offer to purchase 16 acres of land on South Edwards Boulevard to construct a new public safety building. Dennis Hines, Regional News kAm%96 4@F?4:= >@DE=J 5:D4FDD65 E96 :DDF6 :? 4=@D65 D6DD:@?]k^AmkAmw@H6G6C[ 367@C6 8@:?8 :?E@ 4=@D65 D6DD:@?[ w@:=2?5 AC@A@D65 E92E E96 4@F?4:= 5:D4FDD E96 2AAC2:D2= 2?5 D:E6 D6=64E:@? DAC625D966E :? @A6? D6DD:@?]k^AmkAm“x C64@8?:K6 E92E ?68@E:2E:@?D 4@?46C?:?8 ``_b $] t5H2C5D q=G5] >2J C6BF:C6 4@?7:56?E:2=:EJ 2?5 36=@?8 :? 4=@D65 D6DD:@?[” w@:=2?5 D2:5] “w@H6G6C[ E96 DAC625D966E 2?5 2AAC2:D2= 2C6 ?@E ?646DD2C:=J ?68@E:2E:?8 4@?D:56C2E:@?D] %96J D9@F=5 36 5:D4FDD65 :? @A6? 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H:E9 2 E6C> E@ 6IA:C6 $6AE] b_[ a_ah]k^Amk^=:mk^F=m Lake Geneva Fire Department marks 25th anniversary of 9/11 Lake Geneva Fire Chief John Peters gives the speech during the department’s 9/11 memorial ceremony. Dennis Hines Several Lake Geneva residents attend the fire department’s memorial on Sept. 11 ceremony to observe the 25th anniversary of the 9/11 attacks Dennis Hines Photographs of the 9/11 World Trade Center attacks are placed under a flagpole at the Lake Geneva Fire Station No. 1, 730 Marshall St. Dennis Hines Retired Firefighter William Beetschen shares his memories of 9/11 during the Lake Geneva Fire Department’s memorial ceremony. Dennis Hines A ladder truck is stationed outside of Lake Geneva Fire Station No. 1 during the department’s 9/11 memorial ceremony. Dennis Hines Recent stories by Dennis Hines Dennis Hines 23 hrs ago Get Government & Politics updates in your inbox! 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