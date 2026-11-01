Alert Featured Top Story Spotlight Topical FALL PLAY Badger High School theater students to present 'Radium Girls' Dennis Hines Nov 1, 2026 2 hrs ago × Dennis Hines Badger High School theater students Liam Finley, Jay Carlson and Dorian Roemer rehearse a scene from “Radium Girls.” Prefer us on Google Learn More Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Badger High School theater students are set to present a historical court drama.kAm!6C7@C>2?46D @7 “#25:F> v:C=D” 2C6 D4965F=65 7@C f A]>] }@G] d\f 2E E96 D49@@=’D 2F5:E@C:F>[ aa_ t] $@FE9 $E] :? {2<6 v6?6G2]k^AmkAm“#25:F> v:C=D” :D D6E :? E96 `ha_D 2?5 :D 23@FE 2 8C@FA @7 76>2=6 724E@CJ H@C<6CD H9@ DF6 E96 E96 &]$] #25:F> r@CA@C2E:@? 27E6C 4@?EC24E:?8 C25:2E:@? A@:D@?:?8 7C@> A2:?E:?8 C25:F>\32D65 5:2=D @? H2E496D]k^AmkAm“pE E96 E:>6 E96J E9@F89E C25:F>[ 3642FD6 :E D66>65 E@ C65F465 EF>@CD[ E92E :E H2D D276[” D2:5 p?5C6H $E@=E6?36C8[ E962E6C 5:C64E@C] “%96J 5:5?’E F?56CDE2?5 E96 C25:@24E:G:EJ @7 :E[ D@ 2 =@E @7 E9@D6 8:C=D 8@E D:4< 2?5 E96J DF65 &]$] #25:F>]”k^Am People are also reading… Bob Uecker's former wife finds comfort in radio booth during Brewers' World Series run Lake Geneva City Council adopts ordinance for appointed city attorney Brewers legend Robin Yount reacts to World Series title Work has begun on electrical substation, penthouse in downtown Lake Geneva Geneva Inn welcomes new general manager Tommy Thompson asks Regents to delay hiring a new UW system president Our endorsement for Wisconsin governor Why the Packers’ run game remains stuck despite Josh Jacobs’ return Juice boxes, Fanta and the World Series: Brewers' Cooper Pratt does things his way Two doctors join Mercyhealth system in Walworth County VISIT Lake Geneva presents Impact Awards during annual event Halloween fun in Lake Geneva: Tricks, treats, trains, a bus, a ball & a bash Cove of Lake Geneva hosting Capes & Crowns Family Ball Is artist Noah Kahan playing a concert at Camp Randall? What we know High school football second-round playoff scores Badger High School theater students, from left, Liam Finley, Jay Carlson and Dorian Roemer, practice a scene from “Radium Girls.” Dennis Hines, Regional News kAm$E@=E6?36C8 D2:5 2F5:6?46 >6>36CD D9@F=5 6?;@J E96 9:DE@C:42= 2DA64ED E92E 2C6 AC6D6?E65]k^AmkAm“x E9:?< E96J H:== =62C? 9@H E9:?8D H6C6 5:776C6?E 7@C H@>6? 2?5 9@H E96J H6C6 EC62E65[ 3FE 2=D@ 9@H D@>6E:>6D H96? J@F D66 D@>6E9:?8 E92E :D C62==J 6I4:E:?8 3FE J@F 5@?’E 7F==J F?56CDE2?5 E96 52?86CD @C 4@?D6BF6?46D @7 :E[” $E@=E6?36C8 D2:5]k^AmkAm“#25:F> v:C=D” 762EFC6D 2 42DE @7 23@FE af 24E@CD[ H9@ 92G6 366? H@C<:?8 @? E96 AC@5F4E:@? D:?46 >:5\$6AE6>36C]k^Am kAm{:2> u:?=6J 2?5 |6C:4 q=2K:?2[ 3@E9 D6?:@CD[ A@CEC2J @AA@D:?8 2EE@C?6JD]k^Am kAmu:?=6J A=2JD pEE@C?6J t5H2C5 |2C<=6J[ H9@ C6AC6D6?ED E96 &]$] #25:F> r@CA@C2E:@?[ H9:=6 q=2K:?2 A=2JD pEE@C?6J #2J>@?5 q6CCJ[ H9@ C6AC6D6?ED E96 724E@CJ H@C<6CD]k^AmkAm“x =:<6 A=2J:?8 E96 325 8FJ[” u:?=6J D2:5] “x ?6G6C A=2J65 2 325 8FJ 367@C6]”k^AmkAmq=2K:?2 2=D@ 92D 6?;@J65 9:D 492C24E6C]k^Am kAm“x’> G6CJ FD6 E@ E96 492C24E6C x’> A=2J:?8[ 3642FD6 x’> FD6 E@ A=2J:?8 >@C6 A@H6C7F= 492C24E6CD[” 96 D2:5]k^AmkAmq=2K:?2 D2:5 E92E 6G6? E9@F89 “#25:F> v:C=D” :D 2 5C2>2[ E96C6 2C6 D@>6 =:89E\962CE65 >@>6?ED]k^Am Badger High School theater student Liam Finley rehearses his lines for the upcoming production of “Radium Girls.” Dennis Hines, Regional News kAm“%96C6’D 4@>65:4 A2CED 23@FE :E 3FE :E’D 24EF2==J >@C6 @7 2 D6C:@FD A=2J[ >@C6 D6C:@FD E92? H6’G6 5@?6 :? E96 A2DE[” q=2K:?2 D2:5] “$@[ :E’D 2 DH:E49\FA 2?5 2 492?86 @7 A246]”k^AmkAm%:4<6ED 2C6 Sf 7@C 25F=ED 2?5 Sd 7@C 49:=5C6? 2?5 D6?:@C 4:E:K6?D[ 2?5 >2J 36 AFC492D65 3J G:D:E:?8 k2 9C67lQ9EEAi^^HHH]G2?4@6G6?ED]4@>^FD^s+}zQ E2C86ElQ03=2?<QmHHH]G2?4@6G6?ED]4@>^FD^s+}zk^2m @C 2E E96 5@@C]k^Am kAmq2586C w:89 $49@@= DEF56?ED >2J 2EE6?5 7@C 7C66]k^Am Recent stories by Dennis Hines Dennis Hines Oct 31, 2026 Want to see more like this? Get our local education coverage delivered directly to your inbox. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy. Dennis Hines Reporter Author facebook Author twitter Author email Follow Dennis Hines Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. 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