Alert Featured Top Story Spotlight Topical Lake Geneva City Council adopts ordinance for appointed city attorney Dennis Hines Oct 28, 2026 7 hrs ago Prefer us on Google Learn More Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Lake Geneva’s city attorney position is one step closer to becoming appointed.kAm~? ~4E] ae[ r:EJ r@F?4:= >6>36CD F?2?:>@FD=J 2AAC@G65 2 492CE6C @C5:?2?46 E@ 492?86 E96 4:EJ 2EE@C?6J 7C@> 2? 6=64E65 E@ 2? 2AA@:?E65 A@D:E:@?]k^AmkAm%96 @C5:?2?46 H:== ?@E 8@ :?E@ 67764E 7@C e_ 52JD] sFC:?8 E92E E:>6[ :7 fT @7 C68:DE6C65 4:EJ G@E6CD 7:=6 2 AC@E6DE[ E96 :DDF6 H:== 36 A=2465 @? 2? FA4@>:?8 32==@E]k^AmkAmx7 2 AC@E6DE :D 7:=65[ 4:EJ @77:4:2=D H:== 92G6 E@ DF3>:E 2 C676C6?5F> BF6DE:@? E@ (2=H@CE9 r@F?EJ 3J y2?] ae :? @C56C 7@C :E E@ 2AA62C @? E96 32==@E 7@C E96 DAC:?8 a_af 6=64E:@?[ @C 2 DA64:2= 6=64E:@? 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