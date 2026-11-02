Alert Top Story Spotlight Topical Badger High School football players selected for All Conference honors Kaitlyn Hupp Nov 2, 2026 5 hrs ago Prefer us on Google Learn More Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Several Badger High School football athletes earned All-Conference honors from the Southern Lakes Conference.k9amu:CDE %62> p==\r@?76C6?46k^9amkAm~776?D:G6 {:?6 — "F6?E:? $A:686=9@77k^Amk9am$64@?5 %62> p==\r@?76C6?46k^9amkAm~776?D:G6 {:?6 — r@=E@? {:?53=@@>k^AmkAm#F??:?8 q24< — r2> %6??6DD6?k^Am kAm{:?6324<6C — u:??682? #J2?k^Am People are also reading… Bob Uecker's former wife finds comfort in radio booth during Brewers' World Series run Lake Geneva City Council adopts ordinance for appointed city attorney Work has begun on electrical substation, penthouse in downtown Lake Geneva Geneva Inn welcomes new general manager Brewers legend Robin Yount reacts to World Series title Tommy Thompson asks Regents to delay hiring a new UW system president Our endorsement for Wisconsin governor Why the Packers’ run game remains stuck despite Josh Jacobs’ return VISIT Lake Geneva presents Impact Awards during annual event Two doctors join Mercyhealth system in Walworth County High school football second-round playoff scores Halloween fun in Lake Geneva: Tricks, treats, trains, a bus, a ball & a bash Is artist Noah Kahan playing a concert at Camp Randall? What we know Vendors seem pleased as Lake Geneva Farmer’s Market wraps up another season Badger High School theater students to present 'Radium Girls' kAms676?D:G6 q24< — ~=:G6C $492:5k^Amk9amw@?@C23=6 |6?E:@?k^9amkAm"F2CE6C324< — %:> ~’vC25Jk^AmkAms676?D:G6 q24< — {2?5J? $>:E9k^Am Recent stories by Kaitlyn Hupp Kaitlyn Hupp 11 hrs ago Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter Sent weekly directly to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy. Kaitlyn Hupp Reporter Author email Follow Kaitlyn Hupp Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today Related to this story Most Popular High school football second-round playoff scores The second round of the high school football playoffs kick off, so stay up to date with all the scores. Jedlicka leads Big Foot High School football All-Conference honorees Senior River Jedlicka was selected as Lineman of the Year. 3 punts return TDs from around Wisconsin: Level I playoff edition Check out which plays from around the state made the cut. Big-time TDs from around Wisconsin: Level I playoff edition Check out which plays from around the state made the cut. Watch Now: Related Video Luke Fickell describes the challenge of Rutgers' run game Luke Fickell addresses OLB Sebastian Cheeks' comments after Iowa game Luke Fickell addresses OLB Sebastian Cheeks' comments after Iowa game Wisconsin coach Luke Fickell on what he wants to see from his team as it prepares for Rutgers Wisconsin coach Luke Fickell on what he wants to see from his team as it prepares for Rutgers Badgers in 60: A 1-minute recap of Luke Fickell's news conference Badgers in 60: A 1-minute recap of Luke Fickell's news conference Watch Now: Related Video Luke Fickell describes the challenge of Rutgers' run game Luke Fickell addresses OLB Sebastian Cheeks' comments after Iowa game Luke Fickell addresses OLB Sebastian Cheeks' comments after Iowa game Wisconsin coach Luke Fickell on what he wants to see from his team as it prepares for Rutgers Wisconsin coach Luke Fickell on what he wants to see from his team as it prepares for Rutgers Badgers in 60: A 1-minute recap of Luke Fickell's news conference Badgers in 60: A 1-minute recap of Luke Fickell's news conference