Work has begun work on an electrical distribution substation near the Geneva Lake Museum, 255 Mill St. The project is scheduled to be completed in spring 2027.
Lake Geneva is in the process of revising an ordinance which sets the distance for how far a registered sex offender may live from what are considered child safety zones.
The Lake Geneva City Council are proposing an ordinance revision which would prohibit registered sex offenders from living within 750 feet of a child safety zone.
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Work has begun work on an electrical distribution substation near the Geneva Lake Museum, 255 Mill St. The project is scheduled to be complete…
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