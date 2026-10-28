Alert Featured Top Story Topical Geneva Inn welcomes new general manager Dennis Hines Oct 28, 2026 7 hrs ago × Dennis Hines Crews set up for the 2026 Red Bull Rush Delivery race on Sept. 18 near Riviera Beach in downtown Lake Geneva. Prefer us on Google Learn More Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Peter de Castro Jr. has been named general manager for Geneva Inn, N2009 S. Lake Shore in Linn. Peter de Castro Jr. Submitted kAmw6 H:== @G6CD66 E96 9@E6= 2?5 E96 :??’D ~2< U2>Aj ~2< C6DE2FC2?E]k^AmkAmsFC:?8 >J 7:CDE =@?8 H66<6?5 G:D:E E@ {2<6 v6?6G2 :? a_`h[ >J H:76 2?5 x DE2J65 2E E96 v6?6G2 x??[” 56 r2DEC@ D2:5 :? 2 ?6HD C6=62D6] “{:EE=6 5:5 x <?@H E96? E92E E@52J x H@F=5 36 23=6 E@ 9@?@C :ED 9:DE@C:4 A2DD[ 2?5 :? 4@==23@C2E:@? H:E9 @H?6CD9:A 2?5 >2?286>6?E[ =625:?8 2 AC@>:D:?8 ?6H 7FEFC6 7@C E96 v6?6G2 x?? 2?5 E96 4@>>F?:EJ]”k^Am kAmw6 92D H@C<65 :? E96 9@DA:E2=:EJ :?5FDECJ 7@C 23@FE a_ J62CD[ D6CG:?8 2D 86?6C2= >2?286C 2E |2CD #6D@CE :? v6?6G2[ 5:C64E@C @7 @A6C2E:@?D 7@C E96 !:4<=6 w2FD :? p=8@?BF:?[ x==:?@:D[ 2?5 2D >2?28:?8 A2CE?6C 2?5 86?6C2= >2?286C 7@C q2==J9@@ w@DA:E2=:EJ[ @G6CD66:?8 E96 $@A9:2 $E62< 2?5 !@>6C@J C6DE2FC2?ED]k^Am People are also reading… Criticism grows over Ramaswamy attack ad featuring Amy Acton's mother 4 people from same family killed in Sauk County plane crash Our endorsement for Wisconsin governor Wisconsin orthopedic surgeon isn't immune to motorcycle crash | Dr. Craig A. Dopf Juice boxes, Fanta and the World Series: Brewers' Cooper Pratt does things his way GOP shifts attention to Bryan Steil reelection effort 4 observations after rewatching Wisconsin football overwhelm No. 16 Southern Cal Tommy Thompson asks Regents to delay hiring a new UW system president Racing sausages get their time in the sun, and so does Johnsonville 3 things that stood out in Wisconsin volleyball's 5-set gut punch vs. Washington Why the Packers’ run game remains stuck despite Josh Jacobs’ return ‘Yellowstone’ started Luke Grimes’ trajectory. ‘Marshals’ is continuing it Cove of Lake Geneva hosting Capes & Crowns Family Ball Two bystanders killed in Marinette County police pursuit Racing sausages get their time in the sun, and so does Johnsonville Recent stories by Dennis Hines Dennis Hines 6 hrs ago The business news you need Get the latest local business news delivered FREE to your inbox weekly. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy. Dennis Hines Reporter Author facebook Author twitter Author email Follow Dennis Hines Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today Related to this story Watch now: Crews set up for the 2026 Red Bull Rush Delivery race near Riviera Beach in downtown Lake Geneva Crews set up for the 2026 Red Bull Rush Delivery race on Sept. 18 near Riviera Beach in downtown Lake Geneva. Watch Now: Related Video Alex Pretti’s parents accuse DOJ of withholding answers about his killing The scene at the Brewers watch party at Der Rathskeller inside Memorial Union The scene at the Brewers watch party at Der Rathskeller inside Memorial Union Serial killer Ted Bundy linked to 1970s Utah homicide Serial killer Ted Bundy linked to 1970s Utah homicide Top stories for Oct. 27, 2026 Top stories for Oct. 27, 2026 Watch Now: Related Video Alex Pretti’s parents accuse DOJ of withholding answers about his killing The scene at the Brewers watch party at Der Rathskeller inside Memorial Union The scene at the Brewers watch party at Der Rathskeller inside Memorial Union Serial killer Ted Bundy linked to 1970s Utah homicide Serial killer Ted Bundy linked to 1970s Utah homicide Top stories for Oct. 27, 2026 Top stories for Oct. 27, 2026