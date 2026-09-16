Alert Featured Top Story Topical Walworth County warns residents of wire-transfer scam Dennis Hines Sep 16, 2026 4 hrs ago Prefer us on Google Learn More Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Walworth County officials are warning residents of a reported wire-transfer zoning scam.kAmpD A2CE @7 E96 D42>[ C6D:56?ED C646:G6 2? 6>2:= >6DD286 5:C64E:?8 E96> E@ A2J :?G@:46D 3J H:C6 EC2?D76C E@ 4@>A=6E6 E96:C K@?:?8 A6C>:ED]k^AmkAm%96 6>2:=D FD6 E96 @77:4:2= (2=H@CE9 r@F?EJ =@8@ 2?5 2AA62C E@ 36 D6?E 3J 2 (2=H@CE9 r@F?EJ K@?:?8 DE277 >6>36C @C 4@F?EJ 3@2C5 >6>36C]k^AmkAm“%96D6 6>2:=D H6C6 ?@E D6?E 3J E96 (2=H@CE9 r@F?EJ {2?5 &D6 2?5 #6D@FC46 |2?286>6?E @77:46[ 2?5 H6 H@F=5 ?6G6C D6?5 6>2:=D C6BF6DE:?8 H:C6 EC2?D76CD :? 6I492?86 7@C K@?:?8 A6C>:ED[” |2?5J q@??6G:==6[ =2?5 FD6 2?5 C6D@FC46 >2?286>6?E 56AFEJ 5:C64E@C[ D2:5 :? 2 AC6DD C6=62D6] “!=62D6 5@ ?@E C6DA@?5 E@ E96D6 ?@E:46D[ 2?5 6I6C4:D6 42FE:@? 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