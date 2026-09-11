Alert Featured Top Story Topical Lake Geneva Fire Department marks 25th anniversary of 9/11 Dennis Hines Sep 11, 2026 Sep 11, 2026 Prefer us on Google Learn More Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save The Lake Geneva Fire Department conducted a memorial ceremony Friday to mark the 25th anniversary of the 9/11 terror attacks. kAm|2EE96H z2C?6C @7 (:?EC@A w2C3@C[ x==:?@:D A=2J65 328A:A6D 2E u:C6 $E2E:@? }@] `[ fb_ |2CD92== $E][ E@ 368:? E96 46C6>@?J[ H9:49 :?4=F565 >6DD286D @7 C6>6>3C2?46 7C@> 7:C6 56A2CE>6?E @77:4:2=D[ 2 >@>6?E @7 D:=6?46 2?5 E96 E@==:?8 @7 q@I d\d\d\d E@ 9@?@C E96 7:C67:89E6CD H9@ 5:65 H9:=6 AC@G:5:?8 C6D4F6 677@CED]k^Am Matthew Karner of Winthrop, Illinois, begins the Lake Geneva Fire Department’s 9/11 remembrance ceremony by playing the bagpipers Dennis Hines kAmsFC:?8 9:D DA6649[ u:C6 r9:67 y@9? !6E6CD C64@8?:K65 E96 6>6C86?4J H@C<6CD H9@ 5:65 H9:=6 C6DA@?5:?8 E@ E96 D46?6 @7 E96 2EE24<D]k^Am kAm“%9@D6 H9@ 82G6 E96:C =:G6D E92E 52J 5:5?’E 5@ D@ 7@C C64@8?:E:@?[ E96J H6?E 3642FD6 A6@A=6 ?66565 96=A[” !6E6CD D2:5] “%96J H6?E 3642FD6 E92E :D H92E E96J 5@]”k^Am People are also reading… Gateway shows graduate the way to reaching career and life goals Gateway helps graduate help family Brewers’ simple clinch celebration shows how expectations have changed Residents receive information about proposed transmission line project Pitcher providing little evidence Brewers should have confidence in him for playoffs Lake Geneva Public Library to host paranormal investigator Lake Geneva Police Department’s expenses expect to increase by $411,000 in 2027 Rookie wide receiver looks to continue Packers' decades-long tradition New pediatrician joins Mercyhealth Hospital and Medical Center Cars & Company returns to raise money for children’s cancer research In Waunakee, it's live mariachi music amid the bananas, fried chicken and yogurt Lake Geneva Badger vs. Westosha Central Lake Geneva Business improvement District steps up to help pay for Ice Sculpture Walk Bucks sign 7-foot center ahead of training camp Lake Geneva-area schools prep-sports schedule for Sept. 10 - Sept. 17 kAmr@CJ q2<6C[ AC6D:56?E @7 x?E6C?2E:@?2= pDD@4:2E:@? @7 u:C67:89E6CD {@42= dead[ D2:5 E92E 6G6? E9@F89 h^`` H2D 2 EC28:4 52J :? p>6C:42’D 9:DE@CJ[ :E 6?4@FC2865 A6@A=6 E@ 4@>6 E@86E96C]k^AmkAm“p=E9@F89 H6 42?’E C6G6CD6 E96 @44FCC6?46D @7 E96 (@C=5 %C256 r6?E6C[ !6?E28@? @C $92?<DG:==6[ !6??DJ=G2?:2[ H6 42? 7@4FD @? E96 8@@5?6DD E92E 42>6 @FE @7 DF49 2 EC2865J[” q2<6C D2:5] “u2>:=:6D[ 7C:6?5D 2?5 4@\H@C<6CD 2== 42>6 E@86E96C E@ 4964< @? @?6 2?@E96C[ =@G65 E96>[ DFAA@CE65 E96? :? E96:C 8C:67 2?5 =6?E 2 96=A:?8 92?5 E@ E9@D6 H9@ ?66565 @?6]”k^Am Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Spotify | RSS Feed | SoundStack | All Of Our Podcasts Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Spotify | RSS Feed | SoundStack | All Of Our Podcasts Lake Geneva Fire Chief John Peters delivers a speech during the department’s 9/11 memorial ceremony. Dennis Hines kAms:G:D:@? r9:67 s6??:D s6E<@HD<: 2=D@ C642==65 9@H p>6C:42?D DFAA@CE65 6249 @E96C 27E6C E96 2EE24<D]k^Am kAm“$6AE] `a H2D E96 52J p>6C:42 42>6 E@86E96C :? E96 >:5DE @7 8C:67[ F?46CE2:?EJ 2?5 962CE3C62<[” s6E<@HD<: D2:5] “}6:893@CD 4964<65 @? ?6:893@CD] $EC2?86CD H6C6 96=A:?8 DEC2?86CD] u=28D 2AA62C65 :? H:?5@HD[ @? 7C@?E A@C496D[ =:?65 >2:? DEC66ED 24C@DD E96 &?:E65 $E2E6D 2?5 2=@?8 C@25H2JD]”k^AmkAm{E] !2F= zF3:2< @C82?:K65 E96 46C6>@?J[ 2=@?8 H:E9 C6E:C65 u:C67:89E6C (:==:2> q66ED496?] w6 D2:5 E96 AFCA@D6 @7 E96 6G6?E H2D ?@E @?=J E@ C64@8?:K65 E96 adE9 2??:G6CD2CJ @7 h^`` 3FE E@ 65F42E6 J@F?86C A6@A=6 23@FE H92E 92AA6?65 E92E 52J]k^Am Several Lake Geneva residents attend the fire department’s memorial ceremony to recognized the 25th anniversary of the 9/11 terror attacks. Dennis Hines kAm“(:E9 E96 ?6H6C 86?6C2E:@?D[ E96J 5@?’E 92G6 E92E 6I24E 7C2>6 @7 C676C6?46 @7 E9@D6 @7 FD H9@ H6C6 2=:G6 2?5 C6>6>36C :E[” zF3:2< D2:5] “xE’D @FC C6DA@?D:3:=:EJ E@ A2DD E92E <?@H=6586 @? 2D E@ H9J :E’D D@ :>A@CE2?E]”k^Am Lake Geneva Fire Department marks 25th anniversary of 9/11 Lake Geneva Fire Chief John Peters gives the speech during the department’s 9/11 memorial ceremony. Dennis Hines Several Lake Geneva residents attend the fire department’s memorial on Sept. 11 ceremony to observe the 25th anniversary of the 9/11 attacks Dennis Hines Photographs of the 9/11 World Trade Center attacks are placed under a flagpole at the Lake Geneva Fire Station No. 1, 730 Marshall St. Dennis Hines Retired Firefighter William Beetschen shares his memories of 9/11 during the Lake Geneva Fire Department’s memorial ceremony. Dennis Hines A ladder truck is stationed outside of Lake Geneva Fire Station No. 1 during the department’s 9/11 memorial ceremony. Dennis Hines Get local news delivered to your inbox! Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy. Dennis Hines Reporter Author facebook Author twitter Author email Follow Dennis Hines Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today Related to this story Most Popular Residents receive information about proposed transmission line project A virtual open house meeting also has been posted at www.mgs-projects.com. 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