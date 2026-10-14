Alert Top Story Spotlight Topical Lake Geneva-area schools prep-sports schedule for Oct. 15-22 Kaitlyn Hupp Oct 14, 2026 11 hrs ago Prefer us on Google Learn More Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Big Foot played their week seven football game against East Troy, ultimately losing 26-15. The Chiefs were celebrating their homecoming week with plenty of student and family activities, so while the team may have lost under the lights, the community had much to enjoy. The Chiefs’ record now falls to 2-5, putting them 5th in the Rock Valley Conference. Kaitlyn Hupp kAm%96 7@==@H:?8 :D E96 AC6A\DA@CED D4965F=6 7@C ~4E] `d\aaik^Amk9amu@@E32==k^9amkAmq2586C GD] &?:@? vC@G6[ f A]>][ ~4E] `e[ q2586C w:89 $49@@=]k^AmkAmq:8 u@@E GD] tG2?DG:==6[ f A]>][ ~4E] `e[ q:8 u@@E w:89 $49@@=]k^Amk9am'@==6J32==k^9amkAmq2586C 2E t=<9@C? ${r x?G:E6[ h 2]>][ ~4E] `f[ t=<9@C? pC62 w:89 $49@@=]k^Am kAm(:==:2>D q2J 2E r=:?E@?[ eib_ A]>][ ~4E] `d[ r=:?E@? w:89 $49@@=]k^Am People are also reading… Lake Geneva considers options for adding more boat slips Phil Hands cartoon: What's allowed to be higher than the Capitol in Madison? Geneva Joint No. 4 School District seeks referendum approval Former Mount Horeb star sidelined for freshman season with Wisconsin men's basketball MLB playoff heroes' stories teach us about value of low-cost youth sports Illinois apple orchard opens market store in Walworth Town of Delavan conducts annual Oktoberfest Instant analysis from the Brewers' NLDS-clinching Game 4 win over the Padres New parking signs installed throughout downtown Lake Geneva Week 8 high school football scores Ronald Rindo to discuss novel Oct. 14 at Lake Geneva Public Library Bottles for Brewers celebration featured names of Wisconsin cities Geneva Lake Arts Foundation assists with Holiday Home Camp project 5 Simple Steps to Prepare Before Disaster Strikes 3 things that stood out from No. 1 Wisconsin women's hockey's loss at No. 2 Ohio State k9amrC@DD r@F?ECJk^9amkAmq2586C 2E r@?76C6?46 |66E[ b A]>][ ~4E] `d[ {66D@? !2C<]k^AmkAmq:8 u@@E 2E #'r r@?76C6?46 |66E[ b A]>][ ~4E] `d[ &(\(9:E6H2E6C]k^Amk9am$@446Ck^9amkAmq:8 u@@E^(:==:2>D q2J GD] $F82C #:G6C[ f A]>][ ~4E] `d[ q:8 u@@E w:89 $49@@=]k^Am k9am$H:>k^9am kAmq2586C GD] t=<9@C? pC62[ dib_ A]>][ ~4E] a_[k^Am kAmq2586C w:89 $49@@=]k^Am Recent stories by Kaitlyn Hupp Kaitlyn Hupp 10 hrs ago Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter Sent weekly directly to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy. Kaitlyn Hupp Reporter Author email Follow Kaitlyn Hupp Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today Related to this story Most Popular Week 8 high school football scores A number of high-profile games highlight the Week 8 high school football schedule. Follow the action with our live scoreboard. Last week's prep sports results for Lake Geneva-area schools The following are the results from last week's games for Lake Geneva-area schools. Week 7 high school football scores A number of high-profile games highlight the Week 7 high school football schedule. Follow the action with our live scoreboard. Lake Geneva-area schools prep-sports schedule for Oct. 8-15 This week’s prep-sports schedule for Lake Geneva-area schools. Watch Now: Related Video Pingeton: "There is always a learning curve" Pingeton: "Alicia is a really special young lady" Pingeton: "Alicia is a really special young lady" Kelly Gorbatenko emphasizes the importance of blocking shots despite being injured on an attempt Kelly Gorbatenko emphasizes the importance of blocking shots despite being injured on an attempt Pingeton: "Teagan has been great" Pingeton: "Teagan has been great" Watch Now: Related Video Pingeton: "There is always a learning curve" Pingeton: "Alicia is a really special young lady" Pingeton: "Alicia is a really special young lady" Kelly Gorbatenko emphasizes the importance of blocking shots despite being injured on an attempt Kelly Gorbatenko emphasizes the importance of blocking shots despite being injured on an attempt Pingeton: "Teagan has been great" Pingeton: "Teagan has been great"