Alert Top Story Spotlight Topical Lake Geneva-area schools prep-sports schedule for Nov. 12-19 Kaitlyn Hupp Nov 10, 2026 1 hr ago × Kaitlyn Hupp Williams Bay High School Senior answers 5 questions for the Lake Geneva Regional News after a homecoming win for the Bulldogs. Prefer us on Google Learn More Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save The following is the prep-sports schedule for Nov. 12-19:k9amv:C=D q2D<6E32==k^9amkAmq2586C 2E t=<9@C? pC62 $4C:>>286[ `_icd 2]>][ }@G] `c[ t=<9@C? pC62 w:89 $49@@=]k^AmkAmq2586C 2E #24:?6 r2D6[ f A]>][ }@G] `g[ #24:?6 r2D6 w:89 $49@@=]k^AmkAmq:8 u@@E 2E "F25 $4C:>>286[ `_ 2]>][ }@G] `c[ r2E9@=:4 r6?EC2= w:89 $49@@=]k^Am kAmq:8 u@@E 2E r2E9@=:4 r6?EC2=[ e A]>][ }@G] `f[ r2E9@=:4 r6?EC2= w:89 $49@@=]k^Am People are also reading… Geneva Joint No. 4 School District referendum question fails by a single vote Mitchell Berman defeats Bryan Steil in Wisconsin's 1st District Local church to conduct annual Christmas Rummage Sale State Rep. Tyler August elected to another term representing District 31 Williams Bay proposes changes to Lion’s Field House rental agreement Democrat David Crowley elected Wisconsin governor Geneva Lake Museum director retires after 13 years of service Voters approve four-year referendum for Williams Bay School District Lake Geneva Business Improvement District making changes to its holiday events 3 things that stood out from No. 1 Wisconsin's tie, shootout win vs. Minnesota Badger High School theater students to present 'Radium Girls' LIVE SCOREBOARD: High school football quarterfinal round playoff scores Polzin: Colton Joseph's benching exposes Wisconsin football's costly gamble Lake Geneva looks to revise child safety zone ordinance Which local soup is Best of Kenosha County at Bowls & Bakers? kAmq:8 u@@E GD] (:==:2>D q2J[ f A]>][ }@G] `h[ q:8 u@@E w:89 $49@@=]k^AmkAm(:==:2>D q2J 2E "F25 $4C:>>286[ `_ 2]>][ }@G] `c[ r2E9@=:4 r6?EC2= w:89 $49@@=]k^AmkAm(:==:2>D q2J GD] {2<6 r@F?ECJ r=2DD:42= p4256>J[ f A]>][ }@G] `f[ (:==:2>D q2J w:89 $49@@=]k^Am k9amw@4<6Jk^9amkAm|:=E@? r@\@A $4C:>>286 GD] q6=@:E |6>@C:2=[ d A]>][ }@G] `h[ (@@5>2?’D $A@CED 2?5 r@?G6?E:@? r6?E6C \ |6C4J w62=E9 pC6?2]k^Am Recent stories by Kaitlyn Hupp Kaitlyn Hupp Nov 9, 2026 Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter Sent weekly directly to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy. Kaitlyn Hupp Reporter Author email Follow Kaitlyn Hupp Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today Related to this story Five Questions with Jacob Haynes Williams Bay High School Senior answers 5 questions for the Lake Geneva Regional News after a homecoming win for the Bulldogs. Watch Now: Related Video Carrington: "It's just like one big family" Carrington: "My game is going to be the same regardless" Carrington: "My game is going to be the same regardless" Ball: "I think the speed was the biggest adjustment for me" Ball: "I think the speed was the biggest adjustment for me" Ball: "It started to get very cold, very quickly" Ball: "It started to get very cold, very quickly" Watch Now: Related Video Carrington: "It's just like one big family" Carrington: "My game is going to be the same regardless" Carrington: "My game is going to be the same regardless" Ball: "I think the speed was the biggest adjustment for me" Ball: "I think the speed was the biggest adjustment for me" Ball: "It started to get very cold, very quickly" Ball: "It started to get very cold, very quickly"