Alert Featured Top Story Spotlight Topical Voters approve four-year referendum for Williams Bay School District Dennis Hines Nov 5, 2026 1 hr ago × Dennis Hines Dave Sekeres, general manager of the Lake Lawn Resort, accepts the Outstanding Citizen of the Year Award during VISIT Lake Geneva’s Annual Dinner & Impact Awards event on Oct. 27. Prefer us on Google Learn More Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save A four-year, non-recurring operational referendum question was approved for the Williams Bay School District during the Nov. 3 election.kAm%96 C676C6?5F> BF6DE:@? 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Geneva St. Eric Johnson kAm%96 C676C6?5F> :D 2 4@?E:?F2E:@? @7 2 E9C66\J62C[ ?@?\C64FCC:?8 @A6C2E:@?2= C676C6?5F> E92E H2D 2AAC@G65 :? pAC:= a_ac E92E :D D6E E@ 6IA:C6 ?6IE yF=J] %96 a_ac C676C6?5F> 2==@H65 E96 5:DEC:4E E@ 6I4665 :ED C6G6?F6 =:>:E 3J S`]a >:==:@? 5FC:?8 E96 a_ac\ad D49@@= J62C[ S`]d >:==:@? 5FC:?8 E96 a_ad\ae D49@@= J62C 2?5 S`]fd >:==:@? 7@C E96 a_ae\af D49@@= J62C]k^Am kAm%96 C646?E=J\2AAC@G65 C676C6?5F> H:== ?@E :>A24E C6D:56?ED’ AC@A6CEJ E2I 3:==D F?E:= s646>36C a_af] %96 @H?6C @7 2 Sbd_[___ 9@>6 H:== A2J S`[bfd :? 5:DEC:4E AC@A6CEJ E2I6D :? a_af[ S`[agd :? a_ag[ S`[a`` :? a_ah 2?5 S`[`c_ :? a_b_]k^Am kAm“x’> AC@F5 @7 E96 H@C< H6 5:5 E@ :?7@C> E96 4@>>F?:EJ[ 3FE x’> C62==J AC@F5 @7 @FC 4@>>F?:EJ 7@C 36:?8 @A6? E@ =:DE6?:?8 2?5 962C:?8 @FC :?7@C>2E:@? 2?5 E2<:?8 E96 E:>6 E@ 8@ @FE 2?5 G@E6[” (9:E6 D2:5]k^AmkAm%96 (:==:2>D q2J $49@@= s:DEC:4E 92D 2? 6?C@==>6?E @7 23@FE e__ DEF56?ED 2?5 :?4=F56D (:==:2>D q2J t=6>6?E2CJ $49@@=[ ad_ %962EC6 #@25[ 2?5 (:==:2>D q2J |:55=6\w:89 $49@@=[ d__ (] v6?6G2 $E]k^Am Recent stories by Dennis Hines Dennis Hines 7 hrs ago Want to see more like this? Get our local education coverage delivered directly to your inbox. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy. Dennis Hines Reporter Author facebook Author twitter Author email Follow Dennis Hines Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. 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