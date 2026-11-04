Alert Featured Top Story Spotlight Topical Geneva Joint No. 4 School District referendum question fails by a single vote Dennis Hines Nov 4, 2026 4 hrs ago × Dennis Hines Badger High School theater students Liam Finley, Jay Carlson and Dorian Roemer rehearse a scene from “Radium Girls.” Prefer us on Google Learn More Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save The Geneva Joint No. 4 School District referendum question failed by one vote during the Nov. 3 election.kAm%96 7@FC\J62C[ ?@?\C64FCC:?8 C676C6?5F> BF6DE:@? C646:G65 ahf “J6D” G@E6D 2?5 ahg “?@” G@E6D[ 244@C5:?8 E@ F?@77:4:2= 6=64E:@? C6DF=ED]k^AmkAms:DEC:4E p5>:?:DEC2E@C {J?? s2G:6D D2:5 D96 :D A=62D65 H:E9 E96 DFAA@CE E96 C676C6?5F> C646:G65 3FE H:D96D :E H@F=5 92G6 @3E2:?65 6?@F89 “J6D” G@E6D E@ 36 2AAC@G65]k^AmkAm“xE’D 46CE2:?=J 2? 2?@>2=J[” s2G:6D D2:5] “xE’D 2 8@@5 6I2>A=6 @7 9@H 6G6CJ A6CD@?’D G@E6 >2EE6CD]”k^Am kAm%96 C676C6?5F> BF6DE:@? 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FD65 E@ 96=A A2J 7@C DE277 D2=2C:6D[ >2:?E2:? AC@8C2>D[ AFC492D6 6BF:A>6?E[ A2J FE:=:EJ 4@DED 2?5 @E96C @A6C2E:@?2= 6IA6?D6D]k^Am The Geneva Joint No. 4 School District includes Woods Elementary School. Eric Johnson kAms2G:6D D2:5 D96 2?5 E96 v6?6G2 y@:?E }@] c $49@@= q@2C5 H:== 42?G2DD E96 G@E6D 2?5 E96? 564:56 H96E96C E@ 4@?5F4E 2 C64@F?E] $96 D2:5 D96 92D 2=C625J >6E H:E9 (2=H@CE9 r@F?EJ r=6C< $FD: !:<6 23@FE E96 DE6AD E96 5:DEC:4E H@F=5 ?665 E@ E2<6 :? @C56C E@ C64@F?E E96 G@E6D]k^Am kAm“xE’D ?@E 2D D:>A=6 2D D2J:?8[ ‘x H2?E 2 C64@F?E[’” s2G:6D D2:5] “%96C6’D 2 H9@=6 AC@46DD @FC 3@2C5 92D E@ 5@] $@[ H6’C6 :?G6DE:82E:?8 2?5 =62C?:?8[ 2?5 E96 3@2C5 H:== >2<6 2 564:D:@? @? E92E :? E96 4@>:?8 52JD]”k^Am kAmx7 ?66565[ E96 62C=:6DE E96 D49@@= 5:DEC:4E 4@F=5 A=246 2?@E96C C676C6?5F> BF6DE:@? @? E96 32==@E :D 5FC:?8 E96 DAC:?8 a_af 6=64E:@?]k^AmkAms2G:6D D2:5 E92E :7 E96 5:DEC:4E 2EE6>AED 2?@E96C C676C6?5F>[ :E >:89E 25;FDE E96 2>@F?E]k^Am kAm“(6 925 E96 E:6C65 2>@F?E[ D@ E92E’D 2== DEF77 E96 3@2C5 H@F=5 92G6 E@ >2<6 D@>6 564:D:@?D @? 2?5 H6 H:== 8@ 7C@> E96C6[” s2G:6D D2:5]k^AmkAmv6?6G2 y@:?E }@] c $49@@= s:DEC:4E :?4=F56D (@@5D t=6>6?E2CJ $49@@=[ }adfd $?2<6 #@25 :? E96 E@H? @7 v6?6G2[ H9:49 :?4=F56D DEF56?ED 7C@> c\J62C\@=5 AC6\<:?56C82CE6? E@ 6:89E9 8C256 2?5 92D 2? 6?C@==>6?E @7 23@FE `d_ DEF56?ED]k^Am kAm%96 5:DEC:4E 92D 6IA6C:6?465 2 564C62D6 :? DE2E6 7F?5:?8[ 2? :?4C62D6 :? @A6C2E:@?2= 6IA6?D6D 2?5 2 564C62D6 :? DEF56?E 6?C@==>6?E 5FC:?8 E96 A2DE 76H J62CD[ H9:49 92D 27764E65 C6G6?F6]k^Am kAm“(6 C62==J C6=J @? @FC E2IA2J6CD E@ 7F?5 E96 D49@@=[” s2G:6D D2:5] “q642FD6 H6’C6 2 9:89\AC@A6CEJ G2=F65 5:DEC:4E[ H6 C646:G6 G6CJ =:EE=6 DE2E6 2:5]”k^Am Recent stories by Dennis Hines Dennis Hines 14 hrs ago Want to see more like this? 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