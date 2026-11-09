Alert Top Story Spotlight Topical NIU Jazz Orchestra to conduct concert at Badger High School Dennis Hines Nov 9, 2026 11 hrs ago × Dennis Hines Badger High School theater students Liam Finley, Jay Carlson and Dorian Roemer rehearse a scene from “Radium Girls.” Prefer us on Google Learn More Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save The Northern Illinois University Jazz Orchestra will conduct a concert at 7 p.m. Nov. 13 at the Badger High School auditorium, 220 E. South St. in Lake Geneva. Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | RSS Feed | SoundStack Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | RSS Feed | SoundStack kAm%96 6G6?E H:== 762EFC6 D2I@A9@?:DE y24@3 $=@4F>]k^Am Recent stories by Dennis Hines Dennis Hines 9 hrs ago Stay up-to-date on what's happening Receive the latest in local entertainment news in your inbox weekly! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy. Dennis Hines Reporter Author facebook Author twitter Author email Follow Dennis Hines Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today Related to this story Watch now: Badger High School theater students rehearse a scene from “Radium Girls” Badger High School theater students Liam Finley, Jay Carlson and Dorian Roemer rehearse a scene from “Radium Girls.”