Alert Top Story Spotlight Topical Sectional win sends Badger swimmers to state championship meet Kaitlyn Hupp Nov 10, 2026 Nov 10, 2026 × Kaitlyn Hupp The second to last race in the meet of Lake Geneva Badger vs. Edgerton Evansville on Sept. 22. Prefer us on Google Learn More Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save After winning the WIAA Sectional meet in Racine on Nov. 7, several members of the Badger girls swimming co-op team are headed to the WIAA State Championship on Nov. 14 in Waukesha.kAmtG6?E BF2=:7:6CD :?4=F56ik^AmkAmv6@C8:2 vC2?E — d_ 7C66k^AmkAm|2C=66 w@FE2<<6C — d__ 7C66k^AmkAmv6@C8:2 vC2?E[ }:?2 r6CG:?<@G2[ pD9=66 !2=>6C[ v23: sC6H6< — c__ uC66 #6=2Jk^Am kAmv6@C8:2 vC2?E 2?5 qC2IE@? #@D6>2?? — `__ q24<DEC@<6k^Am People are also reading… State Rep. Tyler August elected to another term representing District 31 Mitchell Berman defeats Bryan Steil in Wisconsin's 1st District Local church to conduct annual Christmas Rummage Sale Veterans Day is Wednesday. Here’s where veterans eat free Lake Geneva Business Improvement District making changes to its holiday events Geneva Joint No. 4 School District referendum question fails by a single vote LIVE SCOREBOARD: High school football quarterfinal round playoff scores Polzin: Colton Joseph's benching exposes Wisconsin football's costly gamble Pleasant Prairie Premium Outlets is hosting two festive events Voters approve four-year referendum for Williams Bay School District NIU Jazz Orchestra to conduct concert at Badger High School Which local soup is Best of Kenosha County at Bowls & Bakers? How the Brewers, and Milwaukee, pulled off World Series parade, party ‘Newlyweds’ needs to say ‘I don’t’ to stray characters How the Brewers, and Milwaukee, pulled off World Series parade, party kAm}:?2 r6CG:?<@G2 — `__ qFEE6C7=Jk^AmkAmv6@C8:2 vC2?E[ }:?2 r6CG:?<@G2[ $@A9:6 r2DD252J[ v23: sC6H6< — a__ |65=6J #6=2Jk^AmkAmqC2IE@? #@D6>2?? — a__ x?5:G:5F2= |65=6Jk^Am Recent stories by Kaitlyn Hupp Kaitlyn Hupp Nov 11, 2026 Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter Sent weekly directly to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy. Kaitlyn Hupp Reporter Author email Follow Kaitlyn Hupp Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today Related to this story Badger Girls Swim vs. Edgerton/Evansville Sept. 22 The second to last race in the meet of Lake Geneva Badger vs. Edgerton Evansville on Sept. 22. Watch Now: Related Video Wisconsin women’s basketball warms up ahead of game against Delaware Ryan Hopkins on playing for national powerhouse Mater Dei in high school Ryan Hopkins on playing for national powerhouse Mater Dei in high school Wisconsin QB Ryan Hopkins on preparing for his first career road start Wisconsin QB Ryan Hopkins on preparing for his first career road start Jonathan Taylor Stays with Colts: Shocking NFL Trade News Jonathan Taylor Stays with Colts: Shocking NFL Trade News Watch Now: Related Video Wisconsin women’s basketball warms up ahead of game against Delaware Ryan Hopkins on playing for national powerhouse Mater Dei in high school Ryan Hopkins on playing for national powerhouse Mater Dei in high school Wisconsin QB Ryan Hopkins on preparing for his first career road start Wisconsin QB Ryan Hopkins on preparing for his first career road start Jonathan Taylor Stays with Colts: Shocking NFL Trade News Jonathan Taylor Stays with Colts: Shocking NFL Trade News