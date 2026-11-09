Alert Top Story Spotlight Topical 5 Questions with Williams Bay’s Ciara Benitez Kaitlyn Hupp Nov 9, 2026 15 hrs ago Prefer us on Google Learn More Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Williams Bay senior Ciara Benitez answers five questions from the Lake Geneva Regional News. Kaitlyn Hupp kAm(:==:2>D q2J D6?:@C r:2C2 q6?:E6K 2?DH6CD 7:G6 BF6DE:@?D 7C@> E96 {2<6 v6?6G2 #68:@?2= }6HD 27E6C E96 8:C=D G2CD:EJ G@==6J32== H:? @G6C s66C7:6=5 @? $6AE] ah]k^AmkAm~G6C D:I 82>6D[ q6?:E6K C64@C565 `a 246D[ E9C66 3=@4< 2DD:DED 2?5 a` <:==D[ 244@C5:?8 E@ DE2ED @? q@F?5 (:D4@?D:?]k^Am Recent stories by Kaitlyn Hupp Kaitlyn Hupp Nov 9, 2026 Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter Sent weekly directly to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy. Kaitlyn Hupp Reporter Author email Follow Kaitlyn Hupp Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today Related to this story Most Popular 5 superb volleyball blocks from around Wisconsin: week of Oct. 25 edition Check out which plays from around the state made the cut. Top girls volleyball plays from around Wisconsin: week of Nov. 1 Check out which plays from around the state made the cut. Top girls volleyball plays from around Wisconsin: week of Oct. 25 Check out which plays from around the state made the cut. 5 super volleyball kills from around Wisconsin: week of Oct. 25 edition Check out which plays from around the state made the cut. Watch Now: Related Video Carrington: "It's just like one big family" Carrington: "My game is going to be the same regardless" Carrington: "My game is going to be the same regardless" Ball: "I think the speed was the biggest adjustment for me" Ball: "I think the speed was the biggest adjustment for me" Ball: "It started to get very cold, very quickly" Ball: "It started to get very cold, very quickly" Watch Now: Related Video Carrington: "It's just like one big family" Carrington: "My game is going to be the same regardless" Carrington: "My game is going to be the same regardless" Ball: "I think the speed was the biggest adjustment for me" Ball: "I think the speed was the biggest adjustment for me" Ball: "It started to get very cold, very quickly" Ball: "It started to get very cold, very quickly"