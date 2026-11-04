Alert Featured Top Story Topical Geneva Lake Museum director retires after 13 years of service Dennis Hines Nov 4, 2026 51 mins ago × Dennis Hines Alicia Boemi, owner of Lakeside Books in Lake Geneva, accepts the Rising Star Award during VISIT Lake Geneva’s Annual Dinner & Impact Awards ceremony. Prefer us on Google Learn More Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Geneva Lake Museum Director of Administration Janet Ewing has retired, according to an announcement by Museum Board President Edward Schwinn.kAmtH:?8 925 H@C<65 2D E96 >FD6F>’D 5:C64E@C D:?46 a_`b]k^Am Geneva Lake Museum Director of Administrator Janet Ewing has retired after serving in the position since 2013. 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A@D:E:@?]k^Am Lake Geneva City Council and government stories Government-politics Alert Featured Top Story Spotlight Topical Lake Geneva continues to discuss options for parks and lakefront plan Dennis Hines Oct 1, 2026 The final draft of the plan is set to be presented to residents and city officials in February. Government-politics Alert Featured Top Story Spotlight Topical Lake Geneva moves closer to purchasing land for public safety facility Dennis Hines Sep 30, 2026 City officials have been discussing the purchase since April. Government-politics Alert Featured Top Story Spotlight Topical Tourism Commission mulling options for grant program Dennis Hines Sep 27, 2026 On Aug. 18, members unanimously approved suspending the grant program through Oct. 31. Government-politics Alert Featured Top Story Spotlight Topical Lake Geneva alders reject proposal for new finance committee Dennis Hines Sep 24, 2026 The committee would have been merged with the Personnel Committee and members would have considered issues related to the city’s finances and staff. Government-politics Alert Featured Top Story Spotlight Topical Lake Geneva approves five-year strategic action plan Dennis Hines Sep 18, 2026 Managing residential development, supporting a diverse economy, balancing the impact of tourism and enhancing community livability are some of the objectives. Dive into hometown history With a weekly newsletter looking back at local history. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy. Dennis Hines Reporter Author facebook Author twitter Author email Follow Dennis Hines Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today Related to this story Watch now: Alicia Boemi gives speech while accepting the Rising Star Award Alicia Boemi, owner of Lakeside Books in Lake Geneva, accepts the Rising Star Award during VISIT Lake Geneva’s Annual Dinner & Impact Awar… Watch Now: Related Video Democrats complete U.S. midterms victory by retaking Senate Top stories for Nov. 3, 2026 Top stories for Nov. 3, 2026 Judge considers March retrial for Lindsay Clancy after 11-1 jury deadlock Judge considers March retrial for Lindsay Clancy after 11-1 jury deadlock Who decides the US midterms? Who decides the US midterms? 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