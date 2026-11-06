Alert Featured Top Story Spotlight Topical Lake Geneva Business Improvement District making changes to its holiday events Dennis Hines Nov 6, 2026 1 hr ago × randrowich Prefer us on Google Learn More Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save The Lake Geneva Business Improvement District is making changes to its holiday events and activities.kAm%96 qxs’D “{:89E &A {2<6 v6?6G2 p??F2= %C66 {:89E:?8 r6C6>@?J” H:== 36 4@?5F4E65 2E E96 #:G:6C2 !=2K2[ g`a (C:8=6J sC:G6[ :?DE625 @7 2E u=2E xC@? !2C<’D qCF?< !2G:=:@?]k^AmkAm%96 6G6?E :D D4965F=65 E@ 368:? 2E c A]>] }@G] af 2?5 H:== 762EFC6 42C@=6CD[ 2 G:D:E 7C@> $2?E2 r=2FD 2?5 E96 =:89E:?8 @7 @?6 @7 E96 EC66D 2E E96 A=2K2]k^Am The Lake Geneva Business Improvement District is moving its annual Christmas tree lighting ceremony from Flat Iron Park’s Brunk Pavilion to the Riviera Plaza. Dennis Hines kAmu=2E xC@? !2C<[ a_` (C:8=6J sC:G6[ DE:== H:== 36 564@C2E65 H:E9 =:89ED[ >2<6D9:7E AC6D6?E 3@I6D 2?5 2 =F>:?2E65 “;@J” D:8?[ 2?5 E96 qCF?< !2G:=:@? H:== 762EFC6 2 8:?86C3C625 E@H?\E96>65 D6=7:6 DE2E:@? 56D:8?65 3J {2<6 v6?6G2 $49@@=D DEF56?ED]k^Am People are also reading… Geneva Joint No. 4 School District referendum question fails by a single vote Local church to conduct annual Christmas Rummage Sale Mitchell Berman defeats Bryan Steil in Wisconsin's 1st District Badger High School theater students to present 'Radium Girls' Badger High School football players selected for All Conference honors Democrat David Crowley elected Wisconsin governor Lake Geneva looks to revise child safety zone ordinance Williams Bay proposes changes to Lion’s Field House rental agreement Geneva Lake Museum director retires after 13 years of service Williams Bay High School football players selected for All-Conference honors Jedlicka leads Big Foot High School football All-Conference honorees Bob Uecker's former wife finds comfort in radio booth during Brewers' World Series run Work has begun on electrical substation, penthouse in downtown Lake Geneva Geneva Inn welcomes new general manager Vendors seem pleased as Lake Geneva Farmer’s Market wraps up another season kAm“(6 H:== 92G6 2 7:CDE A92D6 7@C E92E 36:?8 3F:=E E9:D J62C 7C@> E96 D49@@= 5:DEC:4E[” qxs tI64FE:G6 s:C64E@C p=6I2?5C:2 q:?2?E: D2:5] “(6 H:== 92G6 E92E :?DE2==65 2?5 E92E H:== <66A 8C@H:?8 6G6CJ J62C E@ ;FDE >@4< FA 2 E:?J E@H? :?D:56 E96 qCF?< !2G:=:@?]”k^AmkAm%96 qxs 2=D@ A=2?D E@ 4@?5F4E 2 EC66 564@C2E:?8 4@?E6DE :?DE625 @7 E96 2??F2= w@=:52J (:?5@H s64@C2E:?8 r@?E6DE] #6D:56?ED 2?5 3FD:?6DD @H?6CD 2C6 6?4@FC2865 E@ 564@C2E6 EC66D E9C@F89@FE E96 5@H?E@H? 2C62]k^AmkAm%96 EC66D H:== 36 :?DE2==65 }@G] af 2?5 H:E9 G@E:?8 368:?D s64] d] %96 H:??:?8 E62> H:== C646:G6 Sd__[ H9:49 E96J >2J 564:56 E@ 5@?2E6 E@ 2 =@42= ?@?AC@7:E @C82?:K2E:@?]k^Am The Lake Geneva Business Improvement District is replacing its annual Holiday Window Decorating contest with a tree decorating contest. Dennis Hines kAm$2?E2 G:D:ED E9:D J62C 2C6 >@G:?8 7C@> %9FCD52JD E@ (65?6D52JD E@ 4@:?4:56 H:E9 E96 qxsVD (6 {@G6 {@42= (65?6D52JD AC@8C2>[ :? H9:49 A2CE:4:A2E:?8 3FD:?6DD6D @776C D2=6D 2?5 DA64:2=D[ 2?5 4:EJ A2C<:?8 DE:4<6C 9@=56CD C646:G6 7C66 A2C<:?8]k^Am kAm$2?E2 G:D:ED 2C6 D4965F=65 7@C c\e A]>] s64] a 2E E96 {2<6 v6?6G2 !F3=:4 {:3C2CJ[ h`g (] |2:? $E]j s64] h 2E {2<6 v6?6G2 pCED u@F?52E:@?’D v2==6CJ aab 2E aab qC@25 $E]j s64] `e 2E $@>6E9:?8 $H66E[ abd qC@25 $E]j 2?5 s64] ab 2E E96 r@G6 @7 {2<6 v6?6G2[ ``` r6?E6C $E]k^Am The Lake Geneva Public Library will be one of the locations for Santa visits this holiday season. Submitted, Regional News kAmu@C >@C6 :?7@C>2E:@?[ G:D:E k2 9C67lQ9EEAi^^HHH]5@H?E@H?=2<686?6G2]@C8Q E2C86ElQ03=2?<QmHHH]5@H?E@H?=2<686?6G2]@C8k^2m]k^Am Recent stories by Dennis Hines Dennis Hines 9 hrs ago Lake Geneva Business Improvement District conducts annual tree lighting ceremony The Lake Geneva Business Improvement District is moving its annual Christmas tree lighting ceremony from Flat Iron Park’s Brunk Pavilion to the Riviera Plaza. Dennis Hines Members of the Riverport Chorus in Wilmont sing Christmas tunes during the tree lighting ceremony. Dennis Hines Business Improvement District Executive Director Alexandria Binanti welcomes the crowd to the annual Christmas tree lighting ceremony. Dennis Hines Several trees in Flat Iron Park have been lighten up for the holiday season. Dennis Hines Flat Iron Park features several colorful decorations during the holiday season including lighted gift boxes. Dennis Hines The tree lighting ceremony crowd watches the Riverport Chorus perform while they wait for Santa to arrive. Dennis Hines Santa arrives to Flat Iron Park by a firetruck with Mayor Todd Krause. Dennis Hines Mayor Todd Krause introduces Santa Claus to the crowd. Dennis Hines Santa meets with children and their families after the Christmas tree lighting ceremony. Dennis Hines One of the popular attractions at Flat Iron Park during the holiday season is the lighted walk-through Christmas tree. Dennis Hines Owners of Summer Moon Coffee serve up some hot chocolate to help keep tree lighting ceremony attendees warm. Dennis Hines Business Improvement District Executive Director Alexandria Binanti, right, hands out candy canes to tree lighting ceremony attendees. Dennis Hines A lighted joy sign welcomes people to Flat Iron Park during the holiday season. Dennis Hines Stay up-to-date on what's happening Receive the latest in local entertainment news in your inbox weekly! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy. Dennis Hines Reporter Author facebook Author twitter Author email Follow Dennis Hines Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today Related to this story City of Kenosha 2026 Christmas tree delivered