Alert Featured Top Story Spotlight Topical Williams Bay Williams Bay proposes changes to Lion’s Field House rental agreement Dennis Hines Nov 4, 2026 3 hrs ago × Dennis Hines Former NBA player and New York Knicks television analyst Steve Novak discusses aspects of his career during VISIT Lake Geneva’s Annual Dinner & Impact Awards event. Prefer us on Google Learn More Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Williams Bay officials are proposing several changes to the Lion’s Field House rental agreemenkAm%CFDE66 $E6G6 #FDD6== AC6D6?E65 E96 492?86D 5FC:?8 E96 ':==286 q@2C5’D r@>>:EE66 @7 E96 (9@=6 >66E:?8 }@G] a]k^Am Williams Bay officials are proposing several changes to the Lion’s Field House rental agreement, which can be rented for events, parties and gatherings. Dennis Hines, Regional News kAm%96 AC@A@D2= :?4=F565 :?4C62D:?8 E96 C6?E2= 766 7C@> Sad_ E@ Sbd_ 2?5 E96 4FCC6?E Sead C67F?523=6 52>286 56A@D:E 766] w@H6G6C[ C6?E6CD DE:== H@F=5 92G6 E@ A2J 7@C 2?J 52>286 E92E @44FCD 5FC:?8 E96:C 6G6?ED]k^AmkAm“xE’D 62D:6C E@ ;FDE 492C86 @77 52>286D E9C@F89 2? :?G@:46 E92? E@ 4@==64E 2 52>286 56A@D:E 2?5 E96? C6EFC? :E E@ E96 AC@A6CEJ C6?E6C[” #FDD6== D2:5] “q642FD6 2?J 52>286[ :7 E96J 5@?’E A2J E96 :?G@:46[ 4@F=5 36 E24<65 @?E@ 2 C62= 6DE2E6 E2I 3:== 2E E96 6?5 @7 E96 J62C]”k^Am People are also reading… Bob Uecker's former wife finds comfort in radio booth during Brewers' World Series run Work has begun on electrical substation, penthouse in downtown Lake Geneva Brewers legend Robin Yount reacts to World Series title Local church to conduct annual Christmas Rummage Sale Lake Geneva City Council adopts ordinance for appointed city attorney Badger High School football players selected for All Conference honors Mitchell Berman defeats Bryan Steil in Wisconsin's 1st District Lake Geneva looks to revise child safety zone ordinance Geneva Inn welcomes new general manager VISIT Lake Geneva presents Impact Awards during annual event High school football second-round playoff scores Badger High School theater students to present 'Radium Girls' Jedlicka leads Big Foot High School football All-Conference honorees Democrat David Crowley elected Wisconsin governor Williams Bay High School football players selected for All-Conference honors kAmp?@E96C AC@A@D65 492?86 :D E@ 492C86 C6?E6CD 2 S`__\2?\9@FC 766 :7 E96J 5@ ?@E G242E6 E96 AC6>:D6D 3J >:5?:89E]k^AmkAmp AC@G:D:@? 2=D@ 92D 366? 25565 E92E DE2E6D @A6? 4@?E2:?6CD @7 2=4@9@= 2C6 ?@E 2==@H65 @FED:56 E96 7:6=5 9@FD6] k^Am In addition to revising the rental agreement, Williams Bay officials are considering improved security measures for the Lion’s Field House. Dennis Hines, Regional News kAmx>AC@G65 D64FC:EJ >62DFC6D 2=D@ 2C6 36:?8 AC@A@D65[ :?4=F5:?8 :?DE2==:?8 42>6C2D @C 2 <6J 42C5 6?ECJ DJDE6> E@ E96 3F:=5:?8]k^AmkAm“x 5@?’E E9:?< :E’D 2AAC@AC:2E6 E@ AFE :E @? E96 A@=:46 56A2CE>6?E E@ 8@ @G6C E96C6 2?5 4964< 2E >:5?:89E 2?5 8@ 324< 2E ` @’4=@4< :? E96 >@C?:?8 ;FDE E@ D66 :7 E96J G242E65 @C E@ D66 :7 E96J 4=62?65 FA[” #FDD6== D2:5] “%649?@=@8J 6I:DED E@52J E92E H6 42? >@?:E@C :E]”k^Am kAmp?@E96C D64FC:EJ @AE:@? H@F=5 36 9:C:?8 2 A2CE\E:>6 6>A=@J66 E@ >@?:E@C E96 3F:=5:?8 5FC:?8 DA64:2= 6G6?ED]k^AmkAm%CFDE66D H:== 5:D4FDD E96 AC@A@D65 492?86D 5FC:?8 2? FA4@>:?8 >66E:?8]k^Am Recent stories by Dennis Hines Dennis Hines 10 hrs ago Lake Geneva City Council and government stories Government-politics Alert Featured Top Story Spotlight Topical Lake Geneva continues to discuss options for parks and lakefront plan Dennis Hines Oct 1, 2026 The final draft of the plan is set to be presented to residents and city officials in February. Government-politics Alert Featured Top Story Spotlight Topical Lake Geneva moves closer to purchasing land for public safety facility Dennis Hines Sep 30, 2026 City officials have been discussing the purchase since April. Government-politics Alert Featured Top Story Spotlight Topical Tourism Commission mulling options for grant program Dennis Hines Sep 27, 2026 On Aug. 18, members unanimously approved suspending the grant program through Oct. 31. Government-politics Alert Featured Top Story Spotlight Topical Lake Geneva alders reject proposal for new finance committee Dennis Hines Sep 24, 2026 The committee would have been merged with the Personnel Committee and members would have considered issues related to the city’s finances and staff. Government-politics Alert Featured Top Story Spotlight Topical Lake Geneva approves five-year strategic action plan Dennis Hines Sep 18, 2026 Managing residential development, supporting a diverse economy, balancing the impact of tourism and enhancing community livability are some of the objectives. Get Government & Politics updates in your inbox! Stay up-to-date on the latest in local and national government and political topics with our newsletter. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy. Dennis Hines Reporter Author facebook Author twitter Author email Follow Dennis Hines Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. 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