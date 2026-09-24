Alert Featured Top Story Spotlight Topical Lake Geneva alders reject proposal for new finance committee Dennis Hines Sep 24, 2026 19 hrs ago × Based on the analysis, five of the top 10 safest cities in the U.S. are located in one state. Prefer us on Google Learn More Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Another finance committee will not be established for the Lake Geneva City Council, at least for the foreseeable future.kAm~? $6AE] `c[ 4@F?4:= C6;64E65 2 AC@A@D2= E@ 92G6 r:EJ pEE@C?6J s2? sC2A6C 5C27E @C5:?2?46 =2?8F286 E@ 6DE23=:D9 2 ?6H u:?2?46 2?5 ~A6C2E:@?D r@>>:EE66 3J 2 d\a G@E6] p=56CD y@6= w@:=2?5 2?5 qC:2? $>:E9 G@E65 :? 72G@C @7 96 AC@A@D2=]k^AmkAm%96 4@>>:EE66 H@F=5 92G6 366? >6C865 H:E9 E96 !6CD@??6= r@>>:EE66 2?5 >6>36CD H@F=5 92G6 4@?D:56C65 :DDF6D C6=2E65 E@ E96 4:EJ’D 7:?2?46D 2?5 DE277]k^Am Lake Geneva City Council has voted down a proposal to establish a Finance and Operations Committee. Dennis Hines, Regional News kAm~? |2C49 h[ E96 4@F?4:= G@E65 E@ 5:DD@=G6 E96 u:?2?46[ {:46?D:?8 2?5 #68F=2E:@? r@>>:EE66 3J 2 e\a G@E6 H:E9 $>:E9 2?5 w@:=2?5 G@E:?8 “?@]”k^Am People are also reading… Gateway shows graduate the way to reaching career and life goals Pair of young Brewers stars 'just scratching the surface' Road work begins on Cook Street in downtown Lake Geneva Walworth County conducting Clean Sweep recycling events Oct. 2-3 Walworth County to host Aging and Abilities Resource Fair on Sept. 24 A Badger football tradition; the youth athletes that support the team Brewers Double-A team, Biloxi, falls just short of league title Wisconsin Veterans Home residents get tour of Geneva Lake Lake Geneva approves five-year strategic action plan With troublesome rib gone, Brewers pitcher optimistic for spring training Aurora Health Care Foundation to host 40th benefit event Lake Geneva author takes young readers on a trip to Yerkes Observatory Fall heats up in Lake Geneva area: Boat show, Antique and classic boat show to be held at Abbey Resort Lake Geneva Oktoberfest to feature new events and activities kAmw@:=2?5[ H9@ AC@A@D65 E96 @C5:?2?46 =2?8F286 2=@?8 H:E9 $>:E9[ D2:5 6DE23=:D9:?8 2?@E96C 7:?2?46 4@>>:EE66 H@F=5 8:G6 2=56CD >@C6 @G6CD:89E @G6C E96 4:EJ’D 7:?2?46D 2?5 AC@G:56 >@C6 @AA@CEF?:E:6D E@ 5:D4FDD 7:?2?4:2=\C6=2E65 :DDF6D 367@C6 E96J 4@>6 367@C6 E96 7F== 4@F?4:=]k^AmkAmp=56C {:?52 uC2>6 D2:5 H96? 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E@ E96 !@=:46 2?5 u:C6 r@>>:DD:@? 3J c\b G@E6 H:E9 p=56CD |2CJ y@ u6D6?>2:6C[ $>:E9 2?5 w@:=2?5 G@E:?8 “*6D]”k^Amk^=:mk=:mkAm&?2?:>@FD=J 2AAC@G65 92G:?8 E96 4:EJ 2EE@C?6J 5C27E @C5:?2?46 =2?8F286 E92E DE2E6D 2== DE2?5:?8 r:EJ r@F?4:= 4@>>:EE66 >66E:?8D 36 =:G6\DEC62>65 2?5 C64@C565]k^Amk^=:mk^F=m Cook Street road work Work begins on a road reconstruction project on Cook Street, between Main Street and Geneva streets. DENNIS HINES, REGIONAL NEWS Dirt is moved during a road reconstruction project on Main Street. DENNIS HINES, REGIONAL NEWS Areas of Cook Street are torn up for a road reconstruction project. DENNIS HINES, REGIONAL NEWS Dirt is being shoveled as crews work on the Cook Street road reconstruction project. DENNIS HINES, REGIONAL NEWS A road closed sign is placed near the intersection of Cook Street and Geneva Street. DENNIS HINES, REGIONAL NEWS Recent stories by Dennis Hines Dennis Hines 19 hrs ago Get Government & Politics updates in your inbox! 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