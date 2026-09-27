Alert Featured Top Story Spotlight Topical Tourism Commission mulling options for grant program Dennis Hines Sep 27, 2026 3 hrs ago × BARRY ADAMS Prefer us on Google Learn More Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save The Lake Geneva Tourism Commission continues to consider future options for its grant program.kAm~? pF8] `g[ >6>36CD F?2?:>@FD=J 2AAC@G65 DFDA6?5:?8 E96 8C2?E AC@8C2> E9C@F89 ~4E] b`] pD @7 yF=J[ a`[ E96 %@FC:D> r@>>:DD:@? 925 23@FE Sae[a__ 3F586E65 7@C 8C2?ED 7@C E96 C6DE @7 E96 J62C 2?5 23@FE Sa_e[___ :? 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E96 7FEFC6]k^Am The Lake Geneva Tourism Commission is considering options for awarding grants to help promote events such as the Lake Geneva Venetian Festival. Dennis Hines kAm|2J@C %@55 zC2FD6 D2:5 96 H@F=5 =:<6 E@ C65F46 E96 ?F>36C @7 8C2?ED E92E 2C6 8:G6? 2?5 E96 2>@F?ED E92E 2C6 2H2C565 6249 J62C]k^AmkAmw6 D2:5 E92E 96 92D 366? F?4@>7@CE23=6 H:E9 E96 ?F>36C @7 E@FC:D> AC@>@E:@? 8C2?ED E92E 92G6 366? 2AAC@G65[ D@>6 @7 H9:49 H6C6 7@C 6G6?ED 96=5 @FED:56 {2<6 v6?6G2]k^Am kAm“(6’C6 ?@E E2=<:?8 D>2== 8C2?ED[ H6’C6 E2=<:?8 3:8 8C2?ED[” zC2FD6 D2:5]k^Am kAm$6G6C2= @7 E96 >6>36CD AC@A@D65 7@4FD:?8 @? 6G6?ED E92E 2C6 96=5 5FC:?8 E96 4:EJ’D @77\E@FC:D> D62D@? E@ 96=A 6?4@FC286 @G6C?:89E DE2JD 5FC:?8 2 E:>6 E92E :D EJA:42==J D=@H 7@C =@42= 3FD:?6DD6D]k^AmkAm“xE 766=D H6’G6 >:DD65 9@H E96 7F?5:?8 :D DFAA@D65 E@ 96=A 5FC:?8 ?@?\A62< E@FC:D> A6C:@5D 2?5 =62? E:>6D[” D2:5 {F<6 !76:76C[ E96 4@>>:DD:@?VD 492:CA6CD@?]k^Am kAmzC2FD6 D2:5 96 2=D@ H@F=5 =:<6 >@C6 7F?5:?8 E@ 36 2==@42E65 7@C >F?:4:A2= 56G6=@A>6?E AC@;64ED]k^AmkAm$:?46 a_a`[ E96 4@>>:DD:@? 92D 2H2C565 23@FE S`]e >:==:@? 7@C E@FC:D> AC@>@E:@? 8C2?ED 2?5 23@FE Shfa[___ 7@C >F?:4:A2= 56G6=@A>6?E 8C2?ED]k^Am Lake Geneva Tourism Commission has put its grant program on pause through Oct. 31. Dennis Hines kAmq@E9 zC2FD6 2?5 'x$x% {2<6 v6?6G2 !C6D:56?E 2?5 rt~ $E6A92?:6 z=6EE AC@A@D65 E92E D@>6 @7 E96 7F?5:?8 36 FD65 E@ :?DE2== H6=4@>6 D:8?D ?62C E96 4:EJ’D 6?EC2?46D]k^AmkAm“(96? J@F 92G6 2 8@C86@FD D:8? E92E D2JD ‘(6=4@>6 E@ {2<6 v6?6G2’ E92E 5@6D?’E =@@< CFDEJ 2?5 @=5[ E92E D6ED E96 E@?6 7@C J@FC 4:EJ[” z=6EE D2:5] “$6?D6 @7 A=246 >2EE6CD]”k^Am kAm|6>36CD 2=D@ AC@A@D65 =:>:E:?8 8C2?E 7F?5:?8 7@C 2? 6G6?E E@ EH@ J62CD] %96 4@>>:DD:@? 92D 2H2C565 8C2?ED E@ 46CE2:? 6G6?ED 7@C D6G6C2= J62CD]k^AmkAm“(96? J@F’C6 =@@<:?8 2E J@FC A66CD[ :E’D 92C5 E@ D2J ‘}@[’” zC2FD6 D2:5] “qFE H6 H6C6 8:G:?8 @FE >@?6J =67E 2?5 C:89E]”k^Am Lake Geneva Mayor Todd Krause Submitted kAm%96 4@>>:DD:@? :D D6E E@ 5:D4FDD E96 7FEFC6 @7 E96 8C2?E AC@8C2> 282:? 5FC:?8 :ED ~4E] ~4E] a_ >66E:?8[ H9:49 :D D4965F=65 7@C c A]>] 2E r:EJ w2==[ eae v6?6G2 $E]k^Am kAm“x7 >@?6J H2D :?7:?:E6[ H6 4@F=5 62D:=J 92G6 2 =:DE @7 2== E96D6 2H6D@>6 E9:?8D H6 H@F=5 =@G6 E@ 5@ 7@C E@FC:D> 2?5 >F?:4:A2= 56G6=@A>6?E[ 3FE C62=:DE:42==J :E’D 8@:?8 E@ 92G6 E@ 36 2 DEC2E68:4 A=2?[” D2:5 |2CJ s2=J[ E96 4@>>:DD:@?VD G:46\492:CA6CD@?]k^Am Recent stories by Dennis Hines Dennis Hines 3 hrs ago Get Government & Politics updates in your inbox! Stay up-to-date on the latest in local and national government and political topics with our newsletter. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy. 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