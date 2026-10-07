Alert Top Story Spotlight Topical Lake Geneva-area schools prep-sports schedule for Oct. 8-15 Kaitlyn Hupp Oct 7, 2026 12 hrs ago Prefer us on Google Learn More Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save The second to last race in the meet of Lake Geneva Badger vs. Edgerton Evansville on Sept. 22. Kaitlyn Hupp kAm%96 7@==@H:?8 :D E96 AC6A\DA@CED D4965F=6 7@C ~4E] g\`dik^Amk9amu@@E32==k^9amkAmq2586C 2E (2E6C7@C5[ f A]>][ ~4E] h[ (2E6C7@C5 &?:@? w:89 $49@@=]k^AmkAmq2586C v:C=D u=28 u@@E32== 2E (6DE@D92 r6?EC2=[ c A]>][ ~4E]h[ (6DE@D92 r6?EC2= w:89 $49@@=]k^AmkAmq:8 u@@E 2E {2<6 |:==D[ f A]>][ ~4E] h[ {2<6 |:==D w:89 $49@@=]k^Am kAm(:==:2>D q2J 2E ~2<7:6=5[ f A]>][ ~4E] h[ ~2<7:6=5 w:89 $49@@=]k^Am People are also reading… Mom says Wautoma player can't walk, talk after hit in football game Sign and facade improvements approved for Simple Cafe Lake Geneva moves closer to purchasing land for public safety facility 2 Wisconsin sheriff races test the future of local ICE cooperation Lake Geneva continues to discuss options for parks and lakefront plan 3 things to know about Bucks' new signee, Johni Broome Week 7 high school football scores Trump to begin sending $500 ACA refund checks. Here's where they're going Social Security COLA 2027: How much could your benefits increase? 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(6DE[ f A]>][ ~4E] h[ q:8 u@@E w:89 $49@@=]k^AmkAmq:8 u@@E^(:==:2>D q2J 2E |2CE:? {FE96C[ eib_ A]>][ ~4E] `a[ |2CE:? {FE96C w:89 $49@@=]k^AmkAmq:8 u@@E^(:==:2>D q2J GD] $F82C #:G6C[ f A]>][ ~4E] `d[ q:8 u@@E w:89 $49@@=]k^Am k9am$H:>k^9am kAmq2586C 2E r652C3FC8 x?G:E6[ h 2]>][ ~4E] `_[ r652C3FC8 w:89 $49@@=]k^AmkAmq2586C 2E q6=@:E '2CD:EJ x?G:E6[ `_ 2]>][ ~4E] `_[ q6=@:E |6>@C:2= w:89 $49@@=—'@86= }2E2E@C:F>]k^AmkAmq2586C GD] qFC=:?8E@? r@\@A[ dib_ A]>][ q2586C w:89 $49@@=]k^Am Recent stories by Kaitlyn Hupp Kaitlyn Hupp 11 hrs ago Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter Sent weekly directly to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy. Kaitlyn Hupp Reporter Author email Follow Kaitlyn Hupp Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today Related to this story Most Popular Week 7 high school football scores A number of high-profile games highlight the Week 7 high school football schedule. Follow the action with our live scoreboard. Last week's prep sports results for Lake Geneva-area schools The following are the results from last week's games for Lake Geneva-area schools. Week 6 high school football scores A number of high-profile games highlight the Week 6 high school football schedule. Follow the action with our live scoreboard. Williams Bay earns homecoming victory over Princeton/Green Lake The Williams Bay Bulldogs defeated the Princeton/Green Lake Tigersharks in a 28-20 Homecoming game on Sept. 25. 5 defensive TDs from around Wisconsin: Week 7 edition Check out which plays from around the state made the cut. Watch Now: Related Video Wisconsin men’s basketball players highlight their favorite offseason memories Emma Cerruti on moving up a level to NCAA women's hockey Emma Cerruti on moving up a level to NCAA women's hockey Emma Cerruti and Haley Box on whether preparation changes when Ohio State is the opponent Emma Cerruti and Haley Box on whether preparation changes when Ohio State is the opponent Haley Box on her experience watching the last two NCAA title games Haley Box on her experience watching the last two NCAA title games Watch Now: Related Video Wisconsin men’s basketball players highlight their favorite offseason memories Emma Cerruti on moving up a level to NCAA women's hockey Emma Cerruti on moving up a level to NCAA women's hockey Emma Cerruti and Haley Box on whether preparation changes when Ohio State is the opponent Emma Cerruti and Haley Box on whether preparation changes when Ohio State is the opponent Haley Box on her experience watching the last two NCAA title games Haley Box on her experience watching the last two NCAA title games