Alert Featured Top Story Spotlight Topical Coffee with the Superintendent set for Oct. 23 Dennis Hines Oct 14, 2026 14 hrs ago Prefer us on Google Learn More Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Lake Geneva Schools Superintendent Peter Wilson is hosting a coffee event at 9 a.m. Oct. 23 at the Porch, 832 Geneva St.kAm“r@7766 H:E9 E96 $FA6C:?E6?56?E :D 2 H2J 7@C A2C6?ED 2?5 4@>>F?:EJ >6>36CD E@ ;@:? >6 7@C 2 5:D4FDD:@? H96C6 E96J 42? D92C6 E9:?8D E92E H6 2C6 5@:?8 H6== 2?5 H96C6 E96J 42? =6E >6 <?@H 2C62D E92E H6 42? :>AC@G6[” (:=D@? D2:5 :? 2 ?6HD C6=62D6]k^Am Wilson Submitted photo, Regional News kAmp?@E96C r@7766 H:E9 E96 $FA6C:?E6?56?E :D D4965F=65 7@C dib_ A]>] }@G] `f 2E E96 s:DEC:4E p5>:?:DEC2E:@? qF:=5:?8[ a_g t] $@FE9 $E]k^Am kAm“~FC A2C6?E 2?5 4@>>F?:EJ 7665324< :D :?G2=F23=6 2D H6 5:D4FDD A=2?D 7@C E96 7FEFC6[ D@ 92G:?8 5:776C6?E 492??6=D 7@C A2C6?ED 2?5 E96 4@>>F?:EJ E@ AC@G:56 E92E :D D@>6E9:?8 E92E x E9:?< :D G6CJ :>A@CE2?E[” (:=D@? D2:5]k^Am People are also reading… Lake Geneva considers options for adding more boat slips Phil Hands cartoon: What's allowed to be higher than the Capitol in Madison? Geneva Joint No. 4 School District seeks referendum approval Former Mount Horeb star sidelined for freshman season with Wisconsin men's basketball MLB playoff heroes' stories teach us about value of low-cost youth sports Illinois apple orchard opens market store in Walworth Town of Delavan conducts annual Oktoberfest Instant analysis from the Brewers' NLDS-clinching Game 4 win over the Padres New parking signs installed throughout downtown Lake Geneva Week 8 high school football scores Ronald Rindo to discuss novel Oct. 14 at Lake Geneva Public Library Bottles for Brewers celebration featured names of Wisconsin cities Geneva Lake Arts Foundation assists with Holiday Home Camp project 5 Simple Steps to Prepare Before Disaster Strikes 3 things that stood out from No. 1 Wisconsin women's hockey's loss at No. 2 Ohio State kAmu@C >@C6 :?7@C>2E:@?[ 42== aea\bcg\`__d]k^Am Recent stories by Dennis Hines Dennis Hines 10 hrs ago Want to see more like this? Get our local education coverage delivered directly to your inbox. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy. Dennis Hines Reporter Author facebook Author twitter Author email Follow Dennis Hines Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today Related to this story Most Popular Geneva Joint No. 4 School District seeks referendum approval The measure is to renew a four-year referendum that was approved in November 2022, which is set to expire at the end of the 2026-27 school year. Racine Community Foundation awards $208K in scholarships RACINE — The Racine Community Foundation recently awarded 76 scholarships totaling $208,652 for the 2026-27 school year, according to a news release. RUSD sells former Giese Elementary lot for housing development Through a partnership with the Community Development Authority and City of Racine, Neumann Companies plans to build 34 single-family houses on… UW-Parkside graduate student earns statewide recognition University of Wisconsin-Parkside graduate Anita Robertson won the First Place and People’s Choice awards in the WiSys Quick Pitch State Final. Watch Now: Related Video What was hearing the Sauk County plane crash like? US Inflation Climbs To Four-Month High As Gas Prices Surge. US Inflation Climbs To Four-Month High As Gas Prices Surge. US-Iran war: US consumer confidence slides amid rising costs US-Iran war: US consumer confidence slides amid rising costs Top stories for Oct. 14, 2026 Top stories for Oct. 14, 2026 Watch Now: Related Video What was hearing the Sauk County plane crash like? US Inflation Climbs To Four-Month High As Gas Prices Surge. US Inflation Climbs To Four-Month High As Gas Prices Surge. US-Iran war: US consumer confidence slides amid rising costs US-Iran war: US consumer confidence slides amid rising costs Top stories for Oct. 14, 2026 Top stories for Oct. 14, 2026