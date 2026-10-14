Jamie Lutz, Badger High School family and consumer sciences instructor and ProStart educator, has been named one of Wisconsin Restaurant Association’s 2026 “Top 20 Women in Hospitality to Watch. ”Lutz has helped students explore careers in the hospitality industry during the past 20 years. She has earned three consecutive Wisconsin ProStart state championships and a top 10 national award. She also has been a contributor to the national ProStart textbook. Lutz and the other “Top 20” honorees will be recognized during the Women in Hospitality Conference on Sept. 28 at Monona Terrace in Madison. For more information, visit www.wirestaurant.org/wihc-winners.html.
The Badger High School National Honor Society chapter recently received the Chapter of Distinction Award from the National Honor Society organization. The award recognizes National Honor Society chapters that demonstrate strong leadership and operation skills and meet the organization’s standards. National Honor Society is supported by the National Principals Association, which oversees the National Association of Student Councils. Badger High School’s NHS chapter has about 105 members. The Badger High School NHS chapter raises funds to purchase backpack and supplies for Lake Geneva Schools students. The members raised about $4,000 and packed about 170 backpacks this year. Individual members also complete about 20 hours of community service each year.
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