Alert Featured Top Story Spotlight Topical Lake Geneva's share of Highway 50/Main Street road project cost increases Dennis Hines Nov 22, 2026 5 hrs ago × Dennis Hines Dirt is moved during a road reconstruction project on Cook Street in downtown Lake Geneva. Prefer us on Google Learn More Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Lake Geneva is set to pay about $113,000 more for its share of the cost for the Wisconsin Department of Transportation’s upcoming Highway 50/Main Street road reconstruction project.kAm%96 4:EJ[ H9:49 :?:E:2==J H2D D6E E@ A2J Segd[hef[ ?@H H:== A2J 23@FE Sfhg[h_`]k^AmkAm%96 AC@;64E :D D4965F=6 E@ 368:? :? a_af 2?5 36 7:?:D965 :? a_ag] k^Am Lake Geneva is set to pay about $113,000 more for its share of the cost for the Wisconsin Department of Transportation’s upcoming Highway 50/Main Street road reconstruction project. DENNIS HINES, REGIONAL NEWS kAm!2CE @7 E96 C62D@? 7@C :?4C62D6 :D 3642FD6 6DE:>2E65 4@DED 92G6 ;F>A65 7C@> 23@FE S`d]d >:==:@? E@ 23@FE S`g]g >:==:@?]k^Am kAmr:EJ r@F?4:= >6>36CD F?2?:>@FD=J 2AAC@G65 E96 :?4C62D6 }@G] `e]k^Am People are also reading… Final plans for culinary campus on Sheridan Springs Road receive committee approval Abbey Resort welcomes new executive chef Lake Geneva considers changes to Riviera Beach hours Piers, Harbors and Lakefront Committee OKs lease renewal with boat rental company RCSO captain's leave follows allegation related to UGHS superintendent's arrest Sauna boat owner pitches idea to Lake Geneva Piers, Harbors and Lakefront Committee Two Brewers receive Silver Slugger awards for 2026 Final plans approved for demolition, construction of new downtown Lake Geneva building End of the road streak: No. 2 Wisconsin men's hockey holds off Penn State MLB lockout countdown: Where owners and players stand as CBA nears expiration Lake Geneva considers changes to boat slip and buoy rentals 'It's surreal': Former Wisconsin men's basketball guard enjoying life as NBA player Geneva Lake Museum hosting annual 'Parade of Trees' Former Milwaukee star athlete to get Brewers championship ring Union Grove HS provides information about events leading up to superintendent's arrest kAmy2>6D !6E6CD@? $@?D x?4] H:== @G6CD66 E96 AC@;64E[ H9:49 :D D6E E@ :?4=F56 C@25 :>AC@G6>6?E H@C< @? w:89H2J d_^|2:? $EC66E 7C@> u@C6DE $EC66E E@ vC2?5 v6?6G2 (2J[ C63F:=5:?8 4FC3 C2>AD E92E 2C6 ?@E 4@>A=:2?E H:E9 E96 p>6C:42?D H:E9 s:D23:=:E:6D p4E[ :?DE2==:?8 ?6H EC277:4 D:8?2= 6BF:A>6?E 2E D:I :?E6CD64E:@?D 2=@?8 |2:? $EC66E[ 3F:=5:?8 2 H2=<:?8 A2E9 36EH66? rFCE:D $EC66E 2?5 t5H2C5D q@F=6G2C5[ 2?5 :?DE2==:?8 ?6H D2?:E2CJ D6H6C 2?5 H2E6C >2:? =:?6D]k^Am Recent stories by Dennis Hines Dennis Hines Nov 21, 2026 Get Government & Politics updates in your inbox! Stay up-to-date on the latest in local and national government and political topics with our newsletter. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy. Dennis Hines Reporter Author facebook Author twitter Author email Follow Dennis Hines Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today Related to this story Dirt is moved during a road reconstruction project on Cook Street Dirt is moved during a road reconstruction project on Cook Street in downtown Lake Geneva. Watch Now: Related Video Nuestro Mundo celebrates International Baccalaureate designation Top stories for Nov. 20, 2026 Top stories for Nov. 20, 2026 Chat records reportedly show how ChatGPT helped Tumbler Ridge shooter Chat records reportedly show how ChatGPT helped Tumbler Ridge shooter See Fiona’s 2017 debut and the moment Cincinnati fell in love See Fiona’s 2017 debut and the moment Cincinnati fell in love Watch Now: Related Video Nuestro Mundo celebrates International Baccalaureate designation Top stories for Nov. 20, 2026 Top stories for Nov. 20, 2026 Chat records reportedly show how ChatGPT helped Tumbler Ridge shooter Chat records reportedly show how ChatGPT helped Tumbler Ridge shooter See Fiona’s 2017 debut and the moment Cincinnati fell in love See Fiona’s 2017 debut and the moment Cincinnati fell in love