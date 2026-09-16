Alert Featured Top Story Topical Local students named resident assistants at UW-Whitewater Sep 16, 2026 4 hrs ago Prefer us on Google Learn More Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Three local students have been named resident assistants for the University of Wisconsin-Whitewater.kAm|2E6@ r2DE:==@ @7 t=<9@C?[ ry uC6:>F?5 @7 t=<9@C? 2?5 vC6E496? $49@6?36C86C @7 v6?@2 r:EJ H6C6 D6=64E65 E@ D6CG6 2D C6D:56?E 2DD:DE2?ED 5FC:?8 E96 F?:G6CD:EJ’D a_ae\af 24256>:4 J62C]k^AmkAm#6D:56?E 2DD:DE2?ED =:G6 :? C6D:56?46 92==D @? 42>AFD 2?5 D6CG6 2D 2 C6D@FC46 7@C @E96C DEF56?ED 2?5 9@DE 7=@@C 6G6?ED] p3@FE `b_ DEF56?ED H6C6 D6=64E65 E@ D6CG6 2D C6D:56?E 2DD:DE2?ED 7@C E96 F?:G6CD:EJ’D `c C6D:56?46 92==D]k^Am kAmr2?5:52E6D >FDE =:G6 @? 42>AFD 7@C 2E =62DE EH@ D6>6DE6CD 2?5 92G6 2 >:?:>F> a]ad 8C256 A@:?E 2G6C286] %96J 2C6 C6BF:C65 E@ 4@>A=6E6 8C@FA :?E6CG:6HD H:E9 9@FD:?8 DE277 2?5 2? :?5:G:5F2= :?E6CG:6H 367@C6 36:?8 D6=64E65]k^Am People are also reading… Brewers’ simple clinch celebration shows how expectations have changed Gateway shows graduate the way to reaching career and life goals Gateway helps graduate help family 51-year-old athlete dies during Saturday’s half Ironman in Madison How did Aaron Rodgers do in his final season opener? T.J. Watt helped Tom Tiffany's plane makes emergency lake landing after campaign event Tom Tiffany recounts harrowing plane emergency, swim to safety in Wausau Brewers outfielder 'couldn't be more thankful' with health, role 3 takeaways from Wisconsin volleyball's loss against Texas Lake Geneva Public Library to host paranormal investigator Lake Geneva Business improvement District steps up to help pay for Ice Sculpture Walk 52nd Street to close nightly in Kenosha starting Sept. 14 Residents receive information about proposed transmission line project Lake Geneva Fire Department marks 25th anniversary of 9/11 Lake Geneva Fire Department to conduct 9/11 ceremony at 8:30 a.m. Friday kAm“#6D:56?E 2DD:DE2?ED 2C6 5J?2>:4 :?5:G:5F2=D D6=64E65 32D65 @? E96:C A@E6?E:2= 2D 2 =6256C[ 23:=:EJ E@ 4@??64E H:E9 DEF56?ED 2?5 92G:?8 2? 2EE:EF56 E92E :D A@D:E:G6 2?5 42C:?8[” |2C:2 v=@C:@D@[ 2DD:DE2?E 5:C64E@C @7 C6D:56?46 =:76[ D2:5 :? 2 AC6DD C6=62D6] “%96J 2C6 :?DECF>6?E2= :? >2<:?8 E96 92==D 9@>6 7@C 6G6CJ DEF56?E]”k^Am kAmu@C >@C6 :?7@C>2E:@? 23@FE E96 &?:G6CD:EJ @7 (:D4@?D:?\(9:E6H2E6CUCDBF@jD C6D:56?E 2DD:DE2?E AC@8C2>[ G:D:E k2 9C67lQ9EEAi^^HHH]FHH]65F^9@FD:?8QmHHH]FHH]65F^9@FD:?8k^2m]k^Am Want to see more like this? Get our local education coverage delivered directly to your inbox. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy. Related to this story Most Popular Badger High School culinary instructor to be recognized Jamie Lutz, Badger High School family and consumer sciences instructor and ProStart educator, has been named one of Wisconsin Restaurant Assoc… Traver School starts off the school year with new principal Andrew Grimm now serves as both principal of Traver School and Linn-Bloomfield's Joint No. 4 School District’s superintendent. Westosha Central aviation program fundraiser ends Saturday The program’s annual fundraiser ends Saturday at midnight. Carthage College in Kenosha to host Patio Pops Concert Sept. 13 The concert will begin at 2 p.m. Sept. 13 on the patio area between the Siebert Chapel and Hedberg Library on Carthage College’s campus, 2001 … Union Grove High School participates in annual community service event All UGHS students and staff participated in service projects Thursday across Union Grove and surrounding communities. Watch Now: Related Video Lake Geneva Fire Chief John Peters US diesel prices hit new record high as Trump seeks to blame Kyiv US diesel prices hit new record high as Trump seeks to blame Kyiv Sen. Mitch McConnell returns to Capitol Hill, casts first vote in months Sen. Mitch McConnell returns to Capitol Hill, casts first vote in months UW-Madison College of Computing and AI dean talks how the division plans to keep pace with growing AI UW-Madison College of Computing and AI dean talks how the division plans to keep pace with growing AI Watch Now: Related Video Lake Geneva Fire Chief John Peters US diesel prices hit new record high as Trump seeks to blame Kyiv US diesel prices hit new record high as Trump seeks to blame Kyiv What happens if I miss the voter registration deadline? Midterms soon What happens if I miss the voter registration deadline? Midterms soon Sen. Mitch McConnell returns to Capitol Hill, casts first vote in months Sen. Mitch McConnell returns to Capitol Hill, casts first vote in months