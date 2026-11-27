Alert Featured Top Story Spotlight Topical Lake Geneva accepts $5 million grant for Hillmoor projects Dennis Hines Nov 27, 2026 6 hrs ago × Dennis Hines Walk through annual Dragon Days Fantasy Festival at Library Park in downtown Lake Geneva Prefer us on Google Learn More Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Lake Geneva has received a $5 million grant to help pay for amenities in Zone 1 on the Hillmoor property.kAm%96 r:EJ r@F?4:= @? ~4E] ae 2FE9@C:K65 |2J@C %@55 zC2FD6 E@ D:8? 2 =6EE6C @7 :?E6?E H:E9 E96 p=E2 ':DE2 u@F?52E:@? E@ 2446AE E96 >2E49:?8 7F?5D]k^AmkAm%96 >@E:@? H2D 2AAC@G65 e\a[ H:E9 p=56CD y@6= w@:=2?5 2?5 |2CJ y@ u6D6?>2:6C G@E:?8 “?@]”k^Am Lake Geneva has accepted a matching grant of up to $5 million to help pay for projects on the Hillmoor property. Dennis Hines kAmr:EJ p5>:?:DEC2E@C s2G6 s6 p?86=:D D2:5 E96 4:EJ 92D 23@FE Se`b[___ 3F586E65 :? a_af 7@C w:==>@@C\C6=2E65 AC@;64ED 2?5 23@FE Sa]d >:==:@? 3F586E65 5FC:?8 E96 ?6IE 7:G6 J62CD]k^Am kAmzC2FD6 42==65 E96 8C2?E 2 “86?6C2E:@?2= 8:7E” 2?5 D2:5 :E 4@F=5 6?4@FC286 @E96C 5@?2E:@?D]k^Am People are also reading… Lake Geneva's share of Highway 50/Main Street road project cost increases Here's how much money Brewers players get for winning World Series Lake Geneva City Council approves budget and property tax levy Wisconsin volleyball moves back up in latest AVCA poll Lake Geneva city attorney receives lifetime achievement award Brewers to 'see where we're at' while Cubs break the bank in offseason New forecast shows how El Niño will shape winter weather in US Final plans for culinary campus on Sheridan Springs Road receive committee approval Lake Geneva magician has six-hour performance planned for Thanksgiving event Lake Geneva accepts $5 million grant for Hillmoor projects Sauna boat owner pitches idea to Lake Geneva Piers, Harbors and Lakefront Committee RCSO captain's leave follows allegation related to UGHS superintendent's arrest Lake Geneva considers changes to Riviera Beach hours End of the road streak: No. 2 Wisconsin men's hockey holds off Penn State Geneva Lake Museum hosting annual 'Parade of Trees' kAmw@:=2?5 D2:5 96 H2D 4@?46C?65 E92E E96 28C66>6?E 2==@HD 7@F?52E:@? >6>36CD E@ C6>2:? 2?@?J>@FD]k^AmkAm“x E9:?< H6 ?665 E@ A2FD6 2 =:EE=6 3:E E@ >2<6 DFC6 H6 7F==J F?56CDE2?5 H92E H6’C6 86EE:?8 :?E@[” w@:=2?5 D2:5] “xE’D 2 8C62E @AA@CEF?:EJ[ 3FE =6E’D ?@E ;F>A E@@ 72DE] (6 ?665 E@ 6I2>:?6 :E]”k^AmkAmu6D6?>2:6C D2:5 D96 H2D 4@?46C?65 E92E E96 7@F?52E:@? H@F=5 92G6 ?2>:?8 C:89ED E@ AC@;64ED E92E 2C6 4@>A=6E65 :? +@?6 ` 2?5 E92E E96 4:EJ H@F=5 92G6 E@ C6EFC? E96 >@?6J :7 :E C6?2>6D 2?J @7 E96 2>6?:E:6D]k^Am kAmp=56C r2E96C:?6 $E@@5=6J D2:5 :E :D ?@E F?FDF2= 7@C 2 5@?@C E@ C6BF6DE ?2>:?8 C:89ED 7@C 2 AC@;64E]k^Am kAm“{6E’D ;FDE E2<6 :E 2D 2 H:?\H:?[” D96 D2:5]k^Am The Alta Vista Foundation is providing a matching grant of up to $5 million to help pay for projects in Zone 1 of the Hillmoor property. Dennis Hines kAmp=56C {:?52 uC2>6 D2:5 D96 F?56CDE2?5D H9J 7@F?52E:@? >6>36CD >:89E H2?E E@ C6>2:? 2?@?J>@FD]k^AmkAm“x7 x 925 Sd >:==:@?[ 5@ J@F E9:?< x H@F=5 E6== J@F A6@A=6n }@[” uC2>6 D2:5] “%92E :D E96:C C:89E] xE’D E96:C >@?6J[ 2?5 :E’D H92E E96J H2?E]”k^Am kAmw:==>@@C’D +@?6 ` :D ba 24C6D ?62C t2DEG:6H t=6>6?E2CJ $49@@= 2?5 sF?? u:6=5 !2C< @? $286 $EC66E]k^AmkAmx? pAC:=[ E96 4@F?4:= 2AAC@G65 2 4@?46AEF2= A=2? 7@C +@?6 ` H9:49 :?4=F56D 2 5:D4 8@=7 4@FCD6[ 2? 2>A9:E962E6C[ 2 5@8 A2C<[ D=655:?8 9:==D[ 7:D9:?8 @FE4C@A 2C62D[ 2 >65:E2E:@? A@?5[ 2 DA=2D9 A25 2?5 2 C:G6C 5:D4@G6CJ H2=<]k^Am Hillmoor paths officially open for public use Signs have posted near the entrance of the Hillmoor property informing visitors of the rules and hours for the park Signs have posted near the entrance of the Hillmoor property informing people of the rules and hours of the park. Dennis Hines A map near the entrance of the green path shows visitors the direction of the path and other areas of the property A map located near the entrance of the green path shows residents the direction of the path and other areas of the property. Dennis Hines The entrance of the green path has a view of trees, grassy areas and other types of landscapes The entrance of the green path features a view of trees, grassy areas and other types of landscapes. Dennis Hines A directional sign indicates where people may go on the green path A directional sign indicates where people may go on the green path. Dennis Hines The entrance of the Hillmoor property gives people the option to start their walk along a paved path or a grassy path The entrance of the Hillmoor property gives people the option to start their walk along a paved path or a grassy path. Dennis Hines A bench located near the entrance of the property gives walkers a place to rest A bench located near the entrance of the property gives people a place to rest. Dennis Hines Several paved paths along the Hillmoor property have been lined with trees and native plants to give visitors a view of some nature Geneva Lakes Family YMCA officials had considered obtaining land on the Hillmoor property but have now decided to focus on acquiring property near Highway 120 and Townline Road for a new campus. Dennis Hines A directional sign gives people the option to walk on the yellow trail or orange trail A directional sign gives people the option to walk on the yellow trail or the orange trail. Dennis Hines Several maps have been installed along the Hillmoor property showing walkers where they are and where other paths are located Several maps have been installed along the Hillmoor property showing walkers where they are located and where other trails are located. Dennis Hines The Hillmoor trail Lake Geneva has accepted a matching grant of up to $5 million to help pay for projects on the Hillmoor property. Dennis Hines One of the trees along the Hillmoor trail has been marked by some visitors One of the trees along the Hillmoor trail has been marked by some visitors. Dennis Hines A directional sign indicates the start of the blue trail A directional sign indicates the start of the blue trail. Dennis Hines A marker indicates the end of a trail A painted marker indicated the end of a trail. Dennis Hines An installed signs tells people that parking is for "Hillmoor use only" An installed sign informs people that parking is for "Hillmoor use only." Dennis Hines Recent stories by Dennis Hines Dennis Hines 16 hrs ago Get Government & Politics updates in your inbox! Stay up-to-date on the latest in local and national government and political topics with our newsletter. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy. Dennis Hines Reporter Author facebook Author twitter Author email Follow Dennis Hines Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today Related to this story Watch now: Walk through Dragon Days Fantasy Festival at Library Park Walk through annual Dragon Days Fantasy Festival at Library Park in downtown Lake Geneva Watch Now: Related Video Watch now: A columbarium is loaded onto a truck to be installed at its new location in Oak Hill Cemetery Watch now: A columbarium is placed at its new location in Oak Hill Cemetery in Lake Geneva Alert Featured Top Story Topical Watch now: A columbarium is placed at its new location in Oak Hill Cemetery in Lake Geneva Sherry Cox rings bells Sherry Cox rings bells Sherry Cox rings bells Sherry Cox rings bells Watch Now: Related Video Watch now: A columbarium is loaded onto a truck to be installed at its new location in Oak Hill Cemetery Watch now: A columbarium is placed at its new location in Oak Hill Cemetery in Lake Geneva Alert Featured Top Story Topical Watch now: A columbarium is placed at its new location in Oak Hill Cemetery in Lake Geneva Sherry Cox rings bells Sherry Cox rings bells Sherry Cox rings bells Sherry Cox rings bells