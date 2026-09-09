Alert Featured Top Story Topical Badger High School culinary instructor to be recognized Dennis Hines Sep 9, 2026 Sep 9, 2026 Prefer us on Google Learn More Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Jamie Lutz, Badger High School family and consumer sciences instructor and ProStart educator, has been named one of Wisconsin Restaurant Association’s 2026 “Top 20 Women in Hospitality to Watch.”kAm{FEK 92D 96=A65 DEF56?ED 6IA=@C6 42C66CD :? E96 9@DA:E2=:EJ :?5FDECJ 5FC:?8 E96 A2DE a_ J62CD] $96 92D 62C?65 E9C66 4@?D64FE:G6 (:D4@?D:? !C@$E2CE DE2E6 492>A:@?D9:AD 2?5 2 E@A `_ ?2E:@?2= 2H2C5]k^Am Jamie Lutz, Badger High School family and consumer sciences instructor and ProStart educator, has been named one of Wisconsin Restaurant Association’s 2026 “Top 20 Women in Hospitality to Watch.” Submitted kAm$96 2=D@ 92D 366? 2 4@?EC:3FE@C E@ E96 ?2E:@?2= !C@$E2CE E6IE3@@<]k^AmkAm{FEK 2?5 E96 @E96C “%@A a_” 9@?@C66D H:== 36 C64@8?:K65 5FC:?8 E96 (@>6? :? w@DA:E2=:EJ r@?76C6?46 @? $6AE] ag 2E |@?@?2 %6CC246 :? |25:D@?]k^Am People are also reading… Gateway helps graduate help family Brewers’ simple clinch celebration shows how expectations have changed Gateway shows graduate the way to reaching career and life goals Residents receive information about proposed transmission line project Lake Geneva Public Library to host paranormal investigator Cars & Company returns to raise money for children’s cancer research New pediatrician joins Mercyhealth Hospital and Medical Center 51-year-old athlete dies during Saturday’s half Ironman in Madison Lake Geneva Police Department’s expenses expect to increase by $411,000 in 2027 Lake Geneva Business improvement District steps up to help pay for Ice Sculpture Walk In Waunakee, it's live mariachi music amid the bananas, fried chicken and yogurt Lake Geneva Badger vs. Westosha Central Badger High School culinary instructor to be recognized Lake Geneva-area schools prep-sports schedule for Sept. 10 - Sept. 17 Lake Geneva Fire Department marks 25th anniversary of 9/11 kAmu@C >@C6 :?7@C>2E:@?[ G:D:E k2 9C67lQ9EEAi^^HHH]H:C6DE2FC2?E]@C8^H:94\H:??6CD]9E>=QmHHH]H:C6DE2FC2?E]@C8^H:94\H:??6CD]9E>=k^2m]k^Am Want to see more like this? Get our local education coverage delivered directly to your inbox. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy. Dennis Hines Reporter Author facebook Author twitter Author email Follow Dennis Hines Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today Related to this story Most Popular Lake Geneva superintendent provides details about contract The contract is for two-years and includes a 3% cost-of-living salary increase. Traver School starts off the school year with new principal Andrew Grimm now serves as both principal of Traver School and Linn-Bloomfield's Joint No. 4 School District’s superintendent. Lake Geneva Joint No. 1 School Board narrowly approves superintendent’s contract The board did not discuss details of the contract before voting, which several members of the audience disapproved of. Westosha Central aviation program fundraiser ends Saturday The program’s annual fundraiser ends Saturday at midnight. Watch Now: Related Video Saudi Arabia: Saudi Arabia condemns drone attack on East-West Pipeline launched from Iraq. Lake Geneva Fire Department’s 9/11 remembrance ceremony Lake Geneva Fire Department’s 9/11 remembrance ceremony Could AI actually destroy humanity? | The machine we cannot stop | The risks explained Could AI actually destroy humanity? | The machine we cannot stop | The risks explained Trade War Showdown: What Trump’s Latest Threats Mean for Canada and the U.S. Trade War Showdown: What Trump’s Latest Threats Mean for Canada and the U.S. Watch Now: Related Video Saudi Arabia: Saudi Arabia condemns drone attack on East-West Pipeline launched from Iraq. Lake Geneva Fire Department’s 9/11 remembrance ceremony Lake Geneva Fire Department’s 9/11 remembrance ceremony Could AI actually destroy humanity? | The machine we cannot stop | The risks explained Could AI actually destroy humanity? | The machine we cannot stop | The risks explained Trade War Showdown: What Trump’s Latest Threats Mean for Canada and the U.S. Trade War Showdown: What Trump’s Latest Threats Mean for Canada and the U.S.