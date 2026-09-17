Alert Featured Top Story Spotlight Topical Several summertime projects completed at Lake Geneva schools Dennis Hines Sep 17, 2026 7 mins ago × CBC English With millions of Canadian kids set to return to school, public health officials are urging families to get their shots for vaccine-preventable illnesses, including COVID, RSV, flu and measles. Prefer us on Google Learn More Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Several projects were completed at Lake Geneva schools during the summer.kAmqF:=5:?8D 2?5 vC@F?5D s:C64E@C $62? $EC2FDD 9:89=:89E65 D@>6 @7 E96 AC@;64ED 5FC:?8 E96 $6AE] g {2<6 v6?6G2 y@:?E }@] ` $49@@= q@2C5 >66E:?8]k^AmkAm(@C< E92E H2D 4@>A=6E65 2E q2586C w:89 $49@@= :?4=F565 :?DE2==:?8 2 ?6H C@@7 @G6C E96 >FD:4 2?5 E962E6C H:?8 @7 E96 3F:=5:?8[ C6D62=:?8 2DA92=E ?62C E96 DE25:F> 2?5 FA52E:?8 E96 4=@4< DJDE6>]k^Am Several projects were completed at Lake Geneva schools this summer, including new playground equipment at Star Center Elementary School. DENNIS HINES, REGIONAL NEWS kAm#2A:5 7=2D9:?8 3624@? D:8?D H6C6 :?DE2==65 ?62C 2 4C@DDH2=< @? (6==D $EC66E 36EH66? 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Watt helped Tom Tiffany's plane makes emergency lake landing after campaign event Tom Tiffany recounts harrowing plane emergency, swim to safety in Wausau Brewers outfielder 'couldn't be more thankful' with health, role 3 takeaways from Wisconsin volleyball's loss against Texas Lake Geneva Oktoberfest to feature new events and activities 52nd Street to close nightly in Kenosha starting Sept. 14 Williams Bay Middle School student wins regatta title Antique and classic boat show to be held at Abbey Resort Lake Geneva Fire Department marks 25th anniversary of 9/11 Residents receive information about proposed transmission line project Lake Geneva Public Library to host paranormal investigator kAm~? >2C49 h[ r:EJ r@F?4:= 2AAC@G65 2 4@?EC24E H:E9 ~FE5@@C {:89E:?8 r@>A2?J x?4] @7 |:=H2F<66 E@ :?DE2== E96 3624@? D:8?D 7@C 23@FE S`b[e__[ H:E9 E96 D49@@= 5:DEC:4ED D92C:?8 d_T @7 E96 4@DE]k^AmkAm}6H C@@7:?8 H2D :?DE2==65 @G6C {2<6 v6?6G2 |:55=6 $49@@=’D =:3C2CJ 2?5 8J>?2D:F>[ 2?5 2? FA52E65 D@F?5 DJDE6> H2D :?DE2==65 :? E96 8J>?2D:F>] p A2:?E65 H2=<:?8 A2E9 H2D 6DE23=:D965 2E E96 A=2J8C@F?5[ 2?5 E96 D49@@=’D 4=@4< DJDE6> H2D FA52E65]k^Am kAm!C@;64ED E92E H6C6 4@>A=6E65 2E r6?EC2=\s6?:D@? t=6>6?E2CJ $49@@= :?4=F565 :?DE2==:?8 ?6H 4@?4C6E6 @? E96 r@@< $EC66E D:56 @7 E96 3F:=5:?8 2?5 C6>@G:?8 E96 42CA6E :? E96 4276 E@ :?DE2== G:?J= E:=6 7=@@C:?8]k^Am Several projects were completed at Lake Geneva Middle School during the summer, including new roofing over the library and gymnasium and a walking path at the playground. DENNIS HINES, REGIONAL NEWS kAmp ?6H A=2J8C@F?5 H2D 4@?DECF4E65 2E $E2C r6?E6C t=6>6?E2CJ $49@@=[ H9:49 762EFC6D 2 D=:56 DECF4EFC6[ DH:?8 D6ED 2?5 4=:>3:?8 2AA2C2EFD6D]k^AmkAm$E2C r6?E6C 2=D@ C646:G65 ?6H 4276E6C:2 7=@@C:?8[ 76?4:?8 2?5 82E6D]k^AmkAmpDA92=E 2?5 4@?4C6E6 H@C< H2D 4@>A=6E65 2C@F?5 t2DEG:6H t=6>6?E2CJ $49@@=[ 2?5 ?6H C2:=:?8D H6C6 :?DE2==65 E@ E96 3F:=5:?8]k^Am kAm%96 25>:?:DEC2E:@? 3F:=5:?8’D A2C<:?8 =@E H2D C6DFC72465 5FC:?8 E96 DF>>6C]k^AmkAms:DEC:4E @77:4:2=D 2=D@ H@C<65 H:E9 2 A6DE >2?286>6?E 4@>A2?J E@ DAC2J 7@C H2DAD 2C@F?5 D6G6C2= @7 E96 3F:=5:?8D]k^Am kAm$EC2FDD D2:5 E96 5:DEC:4E 2=D@ :D H@C<:?8 @? DE2?5:?8 C6DA@?D6 AC@E@4@=D 7@C 92?5=:?8 6>6C86?4J D:EF2E:@?D 2?5 E96 24E:@?D E92E D9@F=5 36 E2<6? H96? DEF56?ED >FDE C6>2:? :? 4=2DDC@@>D[ D49@@= 3F:=5:?8D 92G6 E@ A=2465 @? =@4<5@H? @C D49@@=D 3F:=5:?8D 92G6 E@ 36 6G24F2E65]k^Am Lake Geneva Joint No. 1 School Board members present awards to students and staff Kyle.jpg Kyle Pinsent received an Achievement Plus award and was nominated by his teacher Angeli Soto Mendoza, who shared that Pinsent has made improvements in his English language development since arriving from Thailand last year. Pictured from left, Angeli Soto Mendoza, Kyle Pinsent, and Piper Lois. Submitted Hudson.jpg Hudson Knigge Laursen was selected as an Achievement Plus award recipient and was nominated by Central-Denison Elementary School music teacher Amy Stanfield-Dunham, who shared that Hudson took the initiative to clean up Bigfoot State Park and organized his peers to help restore the river area near the skate park. Pictured from left Amy Stanfield-Dunham, Hudson Knigge Laursen, and Kory Garlock. Submitted Javier.jpg Javier Esau Lira Aguilera received an Achievement Plus award from Eastview Elementary School fourth-grade teacher Heather Hutchinson, who said Aguilera has committed himself to mastering English and consistently demonstrates strong effort in expressing his thoughts in the language. Submitted Steele.jpg Katherine Steele received an Achievement Plus award, being nominated by band directors Amanda Krause and Zach Ott. The band directors said Steele has demonstrated outstanding commitment to the middle school band program through her involvement as a summer band assistant and her support of the middle school jazz ensemble. Monica Steele was awarded with an Involvement Plus honor, being nominated by Krause and Ott for her volunteerism in supporting all of the middle school band concerts and events. Pictured from left Amanda Krause, Monica Steele, Katherine Steele and Zack Ott. Submitted Mendoza.jpg Blanca Mendoza received an Involvement Plus Award. Lake Geneva Middle School teacher Angeli Soto Mendoza nominated Blanca Mendoza for her commitment to supporting the school’s sixth-grade multilingual learners by dedicating her time twice weekly to provide bilingual instruction. Pictured from left, Angeli Soto Mendoza, Blanca Mendoza and Piper Lois. Submitted YMCA.jpg Representatives from the Geneva Lake Family YMCA were presented with an Involvement Plus Award, being nominated by Central-Denison Elementary School staff for their dedication to the second-grade students through their Safety Around Water program. Pictured from left Meghan Guerra, Samanth Miller, Gertrude Suhajda and Stacy Smith. Submitted Presendofer.jpg Central-Denison Elementary School English as a Second Language teacher Alecia Presendofer was selected as a Results Plus award recipient, being nominated by her colleagues Janelle Matthiesen and Cyndi Nelson for taking on a group of 18 4K students each morning while continuing her ESL responsibilities to help address enrollment needs in the school’s early childhood program. Pictured from left, Janelle Matthiesen, Alecia Presendofer, and Cyndi Nelson. Submitted Recent stories by Dennis Hines Dennis Hines 12 hrs ago Want to see more like this? Get our local education coverage delivered directly to your inbox. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy. Dennis Hines Reporter Author facebook Author twitter Author email Follow Dennis Hines Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today Related to this story Vaccine-preventable illnesses are lurking so get your shots: health officials With millions of Canadian kids set to return to school, public health officials are urging families to get their shots for vaccine-preventable… Watch Now: Related Video Lake Geneva Fire Chief John Peters What Canada’s ‘unique’ EU alliance might look like What Canada’s ‘unique’ EU alliance might look like US diesel prices hit new record high as Trump seeks to blame Kyiv US diesel prices hit new record high as Trump seeks to blame Kyiv What happens if I miss the voter registration deadline? Midterms soon What happens if I miss the voter registration deadline? 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