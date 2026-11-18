Alert Featured Top Story Spotlight Topical Final plans for culinary campus on Sheridan Springs Road receive committee approval Dennis Hines Nov 18, 2026 Nov 18, 2026 × Dennis Hines The Dynamic Dolphin Choir performs a patriotic tune during a Veterans Day ceremony at the Riviera ballroom, 812 Wrigley Drive in downtown Lake Geneva. Prefer us on Google Learn More Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Final plans for a proposed multi-use, culinary campus received initial approval from the Lake Geneva Plan Commission on Nov. 16.kAm$:>A=6 u@@5 vC@FA :D D66<:?8 E@ 3F:=5 2 >:I65\FD6 56G6=@A>6?E @? ``]b 24C6D @? $96C:52? $AC:?8D #@25 ?62C E96 v6?6G2 $BF2C6 D9@AA:?8 46?E6C] xED AC64:D6 :>A=6>6?E2E:@? A=2? :?4=F56D 3F:=5:?8 56D:8?D[ =2?5D42A:?8[ FE:=:E:6D 2?5 7:?2= A=2?D] k^AmkAm%96 56G6=@A>6?E :D 6IA64E65 E@ 762EFC6 2 C6DE2FC2?E[ >2C<6E 2?5 4@7766 D9@A[ 4@>>:DD2CJ <:E496?[ 32<6CJ AC@5F4E:@? 724:=:EJ 2?5 6G6?E DA246[ 2D H6== 2D DFC7246 2?5 F?56C8C@F?5 A2C<:?8 =@ED[ H2=<:?8 A2E9D 2?5 @FE5@@C D62E:?8 2C62D]k^Am kAmx7 2AAC@G65 3J r:EJ r@F?4:=[ 4@?DECF4E:@? >FDE 368:? H:E9:? 7:G6 J62CD @C E96 AC64:D6 :>A=6>6?E2E:@? A=2? H:== 6IA:C6]k^Am People are also reading… Final plans for culinary campus on Sheridan Springs Road receive committee approval Final plans approved for demolition, construction of new downtown Lake Geneva building Lake Geneva considers changes to boat slip and buoy rentals Abbey Resort welcomes new executive chef Lake Geneva considers changes to Riviera Beach hours Piers, Harbors and Lakefront Committee OKs lease renewal with boat rental company RCSO captain's leave follows allegation related to UGHS superintendent's arrest Two Brewers receive Silver Slugger awards for 2026 Sauna boat owner pitches idea to Lake Geneva Piers, Harbors and Lakefront Committee MLB lockout countdown: Where owners and players stand as CBA nears expiration 'It's surreal': Former Wisconsin men's basketball guard enjoying life as NBA player End of the road streak: No. 2 Wisconsin men's hockey holds off Penn State Former Milwaukee star athlete to get Brewers championship ring Union Grove woman sentenced for possessing child pornography Geneva Lake Museum hosting annual 'Parade of Trees' The Lake Geneva Plans Commission unanimously approved a precise implementation plan for a proposed multi-use, culinary campus on Sheridan Springs Road. Rendering from Lake Geneva Plan Commission meeting packet kAm~? pF8] `h[ 4@F?4:= >6>36CD 2AAC@G65 2 86?6C2= 56G6=@A>6?E A=2? 7@C E96 AC@;64E[ H9:49 :?4=F56D :?4=F56D =2?5 FD6[ K@?:?8 2?5 :?:E:2= A=2?D]k^Am The Simple Food Group, which owns Simple Cafe and Simple Bakery & Market, wants to build a culinary campus on Sheridan Springs Road. Dennis Hines kAm$:>A=6 u@@5 vC@FA[ H9:49 @H?D $:>A=6 r276 2?5 $:>A=6 q2<6CJ U2>Aj |2C<6E 2E dad qC@25 $E] :? {2<6 v6?6G2[ :?:E:2==J AC6D6?E65 A=2?D 7@C E96 AC@;64E :? pF8FDE a_ad]k^Am Recent stories by Dennis Hines Dennis Hines 4 hrs ago The business news you need Get the latest local business news delivered FREE to your inbox weekly. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy. Dennis Hines Reporter Author facebook Author twitter Author email Follow Dennis Hines Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today Related to this story Watch now: The Dynamic Dolphin Choir perform patriotic tunes during a Veterans Day event The Dynamic Dolphin Choir performs a patriotic tune during a Veterans Day ceremony at the Riviera ballroom, 812 Wrigley Drive in downtown Lake… Watch Now: Related Video Nuestro Mundo celebrates International Baccalaureate designation Top stories for Nov. 20, 2026 Top stories for Nov. 20, 2026 Chat records reportedly show how ChatGPT helped Tumbler Ridge shooter Chat records reportedly show how ChatGPT helped Tumbler Ridge shooter See Fiona’s 2017 debut and the moment Cincinnati fell in love See Fiona’s 2017 debut and the moment Cincinnati fell in love Watch Now: Related Video Nuestro Mundo celebrates International Baccalaureate designation Top stories for Nov. 20, 2026 Top stories for Nov. 20, 2026 Chat records reportedly show how ChatGPT helped Tumbler Ridge shooter Chat records reportedly show how ChatGPT helped Tumbler Ridge shooter See Fiona’s 2017 debut and the moment Cincinnati fell in love See Fiona’s 2017 debut and the moment Cincinnati fell in love