Alert Top Story Spotlight Lake Geneva city attorney receives lifetime achievement award Dennis Hines Nov 23, 2026 5 hrs ago Prefer us on Google Learn More Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Lake Geneva City Attorney Dan Draper received a lifetime achievement award from the Walworth County Bar Association on Nov. 19, recognizing his 46-year career as a lawyer.kAmsC2A6C 92D D6CG65 2D 4:EJ 2EE@C?6J D:?46 a__g] w6 92D :?5:42E65 E92E 96 H:== ?@E D66< C6\6=64E:@? H96? 9:D E6C> 6IA:C6D :? pAC:= a_ag]k^AmkAmsC2A6C 2=D@ 92D D6CG65 2D 2 DA64:2= AC@D64FE@C 7@C E96 %@H? @7 v6?6G2[ ':==286 @7 s2C:6? 2?5 ':==286 @7 $92C@?[ 2?5 92D H@C<65 :? AC:G2E6 AC24E:46[ 92?5=:?8 H@C<6CD’ 4@>A6?D2E:@? 2?5 $@4:2= $64FC:EJ 5:D23:=:EJ 42D6D]]k^Am City Attorney Dan Draper, left, received a lifetime achievement award from the Walworth County Bar Association on Nov. 19. Dennis Hines, Regional News kAmw:D 4@>>F?:EJ :?G@=G6>6?E :?4=F56D D6CG:?8 @? E96 25G:D@CJ 4@F?4:= 7@C E96 q2586C w:89 $49@@= $276 2?5 sCF8 uC66 $49@@=D 2?5 r@>>F?:EJ[ E96 q2586C q@@DE6C r=F3[ E96 {2<6=2?5 qF:=56CD pDD@4:2E:@? 2?5 2E x>>2?F6= {FE96C2? r9FC49]k^Am People are also reading… Lake Geneva's share of Highway 50/Main Street road project cost increases Final plans for culinary campus on Sheridan Springs Road receive committee approval Abbey Resort welcomes new executive chef Lake Geneva considers changes to Riviera Beach hours RCSO captain's leave follows allegation related to UGHS superintendent's arrest Sauna boat owner pitches idea to Lake Geneva Piers, Harbors and Lakefront Committee Two Brewers receive Silver Slugger awards for 2026 End of the road streak: No. 2 Wisconsin men's hockey holds off Penn State MLB lockout countdown: Where owners and players stand as CBA nears expiration Piers, Harbors and Lakefront Committee OKs lease renewal with boat rental company 'It's surreal': Former Wisconsin men's basketball guard enjoying life as NBA player Geneva Lake Museum hosting annual 'Parade of Trees' Lake Geneva magician has six-hour performance planned for Thanksgiving event Final plans approved for demolition, construction of new downtown Lake Geneva building Union Grove HS provides information about events leading up to superintendent's arrest kAmsC2A6C 92D 4@24965 E96 v6?6G2 {2<6D u2>:=J *|rp J@FE9 32D<6E32== AC@8C2> 2?5 q2586C w:89 $49@@= >@4< EC:2= E62>[ 2?5 H2D 2 7@F?5:?8 5:C64E@C 7@C E96 {2<6 v6?6G2 pC62 *@FE9 q2D<6E32== pDD@4:2E:@? 2?5 (2=H@CE9 r@F?EJ {:E6C24J r@F?4:=]k^Am Recent stories by Dennis Hines Dennis Hines 4 hrs ago Get Government & Politics updates in your inbox! Stay up-to-date on the latest in local and national government and political topics with our newsletter. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy. Dennis Hines Reporter Author facebook Author twitter Author email Follow Dennis Hines Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today Related to this story Most Popular Lake Geneva's share of Highway 50/Main Street road project cost increases The project is schedule to begin in 2027 and be finished in 2028. Lake Geneva considers changes to Riviera Beach hours City officials also have proposed prohibiting public access to the beach from 10 p.m. to 6 a.m. during the summer because of vandalism. Piers, Harbors and Lakefront Committee OKs lease renewal with boat rental company The renewal still must be approved by the full council. The current agreement expire at the end of 2026. Lake Geneva considers changes to boat slip and buoy rentals Lake Geneva is considering changes to how boat slip, buoy and kayak rack rentals are conducted. Members of the Lake Geneva City Council unanim… Watch Now: Related Video Abdul El-Sayed Urges Trump To Back Universal Healthcare Under 'TrumpCare' Plan Nuestro Mundo celebrates International Baccalaureate designation Nuestro Mundo celebrates International Baccalaureate designation Trump vows vetoes but says he’s open to deals with Democrats Trump vows vetoes but says he’s open to deals with Democrats A supermoon is on the way. Why it will be extra impressive A supermoon is on the way. Why it will be extra impressive Watch Now: Related Video Abdul El-Sayed Urges Trump To Back Universal Healthcare Under 'TrumpCare' Plan Nuestro Mundo celebrates International Baccalaureate designation Nuestro Mundo celebrates International Baccalaureate designation Trump vows vetoes but says he’s open to deals with Democrats Trump vows vetoes but says he’s open to deals with Democrats A supermoon is on the way. Why it will be extra impressive A supermoon is on the way. Why it will be extra impressive