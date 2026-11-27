Alert Top Story Spotlight Topical Two new columbaria installed at Lake Geneva cemetery Dennis Hines Nov 27, 2026 11 hrs ago 1 of 5 One of two new columbaria has been placed in Oak Hill Cemetery, 1101 Cemetery Road in Lake Geneva. Dennis Hines, Regional News Scherrer Construction crews load a columbarium on a truck to be placed in its new location at Oak Hill Cemetery. Dennis Hines, Regional News A columbarium is hoisted to be installed at Lake Geneva’s Oak Hill Cemetery. Dennis Hines, Regional News A new columbarium is placed at its selected location in Oak Hill Cemetery Dennis Hines, Regional News A new columbarium is unveiled after it is installed at Oak Hill Cemetery. Dennis Hines, Regional news Prefer us on Google Learn More Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Dennis Hines Crews from Scherrer Construction load a columbarium on a truck to be installed at Oak Hill Cemetery, 1101 Cemetery Road in Lake Geneva. Dennis Hines Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Spotify | RSS Feed | SoundStack | All Of Our Podcasts Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Spotify | RSS Feed | SoundStack | All Of Our Podcasts kAm%H@ ?6H 4@=F>32C:2 92G6 366? :?DE2==65 2E ~2< w:== r6>6E6CJ[ ``_` r6>6E6CJ #@25 :? {2<6 v6?6G2] %96 DECF4EFC6D[ H9:49 2C6 FD65 E@ 9@FD6 7F?6C2= FC?D[ H6C6 :?DE2==65 3J $496CC6C r@?DECF4E:@? r@>A2?J x?4] @7 qFC=:?8E@? @? }@G] ad] %96 4@=F>32C:2 H6C6 ?66565 3642FD6 E96 46>6E6CJ :D CF??:?8 @FE @7 DA246 2E :ED :?:E:2= 4@=F>32C:F>[ H9:49 :D =@42E65 36EH66? E96 EH@ ?6H DECF4EFC6D]k^Am Recent stories by Dennis Hines Dennis Hines 16 hrs ago Get local news delivered to your inbox! Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy. Dennis Hines Reporter Author facebook Author twitter Author email Follow Dennis Hines Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today Related to this story Watch now: A columbarium is placed at its new location in Oak Hill Cemetery in Lake Geneva A columbarium is placed at Oak Hill Cemetery, 1101 Cemetery Road in Lake Geneva. Watch Now: Related Video Watch now: A columbarium is loaded onto a truck to be installed at its new location in Oak Hill Cemetery Watch now: A columbarium is placed at its new location in Oak Hill Cemetery in Lake Geneva Alert Featured Top Story Topical Watch now: A columbarium is placed at its new location in Oak Hill Cemetery in Lake Geneva Sherry Cox rings bells Sherry Cox rings bells Sherry Cox rings bells Sherry Cox rings bells Watch Now: Related Video Watch now: A columbarium is loaded onto a truck to be installed at its new location in Oak Hill Cemetery Watch now: A columbarium is placed at its new location in Oak Hill Cemetery in Lake Geneva Alert Featured Top Story Topical Watch now: A columbarium is placed at its new location in Oak Hill Cemetery in Lake Geneva Sherry Cox rings bells Sherry Cox rings bells Sherry Cox rings bells Sherry Cox rings bells