Alert Featured Top Story Spotlight Topical Lake Geneva City Council approves budget and property tax levy Dennis Hines Nov 25, 2026 1 hr ago × Dennis Hines The Dynamic Dolphin Choir performs a patriotic tune during a Veterans Day ceremony at the Riviera ballroom, 812 Wrigley Drive in downtown Lake Geneva. Prefer us on Google Learn More Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save The Lake Geneva City Council approved the city’s 2027 budget and 2026 property tax levy on Nov. 23 by a 6-2 vote, with Alders Brian Smith and Joel Hoiland voting “no.”kAm%96 3F586E 6IA64ED 23@FE Sa` >:==:@? :? C6G6?F6 2?5 2? 6BF2= 2>@F?E :? 6IA6?D6D]k^AmkAm%96 4:EJ’D AC@A6CEJ E2I =6GJ :D D6E E@ 36 23@FE S`_]` >:==:@?[ 4@>A2C65 E@ 23@FE S`_]b >:==:@? 7@C a_ad[ H:E9 23@FE Se]ch >:==:@? Wec]`TX 8@:?8 E@ E96 86?6C2= 7F?5[ Sa]b >:==:@? 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Rendering from Lake Geneva City Council meeting packet kAm%96 4:EJ 2=D@ :D AC@;64E65 E@ DA6?5 23@FE Sa]` >:==:@? E@ AFC492D6 G69:4=6D[ 4@>AFE6C 6BF:A>6?E 2?5 6>6C86?4J >2?286>6?E D6CG:46D 6BF:A>6?E 7@C E96 G2C:@FD 4:EJ 56A2CE>6?ED[ 2D H6== 2D E@ >2<6 r:EJ w2== >@C6 4@>A=:2?E H:E9 E96 p>6C:42?D H:E9 s:D23:=:E:6D p4E]k^Am kAmuF?5:?8 2=D@ 92D 366? 2==@42E65 E@ E96 v6?6G2 {2<6D u2>:=J *|rp[ {2<6 v6?6G2 w:DE@C:4 !C6D6CG2E:@? r@>>:DD:@?[ v6?6G2 {2<6 |FD6F>[ v6?6G2 {2<6 {6G6= r@CA@C2E:@?[ (2E6C $276EJ !2EC@=[ v6?6G2 {2<6 t?G:C@?>6?E2= p86?4J[ {2<6 v6?6G2 %@FC:D> r@>>:DD:@?[ {2<6 v6?6G2 ':D:E@CD’ r6?E6C 2?5 {2<6 v6?6G2 pG:2? r@>>:EE66]k^AmkAm“(6 92G6 D@>6 8C62E A2CE?6CD E92E H6 24EF2==J 96=A 8:G6 7F?5:?8 E@[ E@ 96=A E96> H:E9 E96:C AC@;64ED 2?5 8@2=D[” !:D2C4:< D2:5]k^Am Recent stories by Dennis Hines Dennis Hines 7 hrs ago Get Government & Politics updates in your inbox! Stay up-to-date on the latest in local and national government and political topics with our newsletter. 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