Alert Featured Top Story Topical Badger High School NHS receives Chapter of Distinction Award Dennis Hines Oct 7, 2026 2 hrs ago Prefer us on Google Learn More Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save The Badger High School National Honor Society chapter recently received the Chapter of Distinction Award from the National Honor Society organization.kAm%96 2H2C5 C64@8?:K6D }2E:@?2= w@?@C $@4:6EJ 492AE6CD E92E 56>@?DEC2E6 DEC@?8 =6256CD9:A 2?5 @A6C2E:@? D<:==D 2?5 >66E E96 @C82?:K2E:@?’D DE2?52C5D]k^AmkAm}2E:@?2= w@?@C $@4:6EJ :D DFAA@CE65 3J E96 }2E:@?2= !C:?4:A2=D pDD@4:2E:@?[ H9:49 @G6CD66D E96 }2E:@?2= pDD@4:2E:@? @7 $EF56?E r@F?4:=D]k^AmkAm“%96 }w$ r92AE6C @7 s:DE:?4E:@? pH2C5 46=63C2E6D 492AE6CD E92E ECF=J 6>3@5J H92E E96 }2E:@?2= w@?@C $@4:6EJ DE2?5D 7@C— DEF56?ED H9@ 5@?’E ;FDE 6I46= 24256>:42==J 3FE 24E:G6=J DEC6?8E96? 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E@ D49@=2CD9:A[ D6CG:46[ =6256CD9:A 2?5 492C24E6C D9@HD FA 6G6CJ 52J :? @FC 92==H2JD 2?5 E9C@F89@FE @FC 4@>>F?:EJ]”k^Am Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter Get the latest in local public safety news with this weekly email. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy. Dennis Hines Reporter Author facebook Author twitter Author email Follow Dennis Hines Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? 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