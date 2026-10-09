Alert Featured Top Story Spotlight Topical Parks and Lakefront System Plan Lake Geneva considers options for adding more boat slips Dennis Hines Oct 9, 2026 10 hrs ago × Dennis Hines Crews set up for the 2026 Red Bull Rush Delivery race on Sept. 18 near Riviera Beach in downtown Lake Geneva. Prefer us on Google Learn More Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Lake Geneva officials are considering options for adding more boat piers and slips to the city’s lakefront.kAm!2C<D s:C64E@C s2G:5 (:?86C 2?5 w2C3@C>2DE6C {F<6 #:6DE6C6C AC6D6?E65 A=2?D 7@C :>AC@G:?8 E96 (6DE t?5 !:6C DJDE6>[ 2D H6== 2D 255:?8 2 A:6C DJDE6> E@ E96 62DE 6?5 @7 v6?6G2 {2<6 5FC:?8 2 ;@:?E r:EJ r@F?4:= !:6CD[ w2C3@CD 2?5 {2<67C@?E r@>>:EE66 2?5 q@2C5 @7 !2C< r@>>:DD:@?6CD >66E:?8 $6AE] aa]k^AmkAm%96 AC@A@D65 :>AC@G6>6?ED 2?5 255:E:@?D 2C6 D6E E@ 36 :?4=F565 :? E96 {2?5 E@ {2<6i {2<6 v6?6G2 !2C<D 2?5 {2<67C@?E $JDE6> !=2?[ H9:49 E96 4:EJ 4FCC6?E=J :D H@C<:?8 @? H:E9 '2?56H2==6 U2>Aj pDD@4:2E6D x?4] @7 |25:D@?]k^Am kAm%96 A=2? 2=D@ :D 6IA64E65 E@ :?4=F56 2>6?:E:6D 7@C E96 4:EJ A2C<D 2?5 =2<67C@?E 2C62]k^Am People are also reading… Former Mount Horeb star sidelined for freshman season with Wisconsin men's basketball Mom says Wautoma player can't walk, talk after hit in football game 2 Wisconsin sheriff races test the future of local ICE cooperation MLB playoff heroes' stories teach us about value of low-cost youth sports Lake Geneva moves closer to purchasing land for public safety facility 3 things to know about Bucks' new signee, Johni Broome Dragon Days Fantasy Festival conducted in Lake Geneva Social Security COLA 2027: How much could your benefits increase? Mom says Wautoma player can't walk, talk after hit in football game Week 7 high school football scores Lake Geneva artist to have works displayed during fall show Town of Delavan conducts annual Oktoberfest Fact check: Could Tom Tiffany have ended the Iran War? Instant analysis from the Brewers' NLDS-clinching Game 4 win over the Padres New Bucks guard wing checks several boxes for rebuild kAmp 5C27E H2D AC6D6?E65 5FC:?8 E96 >66E:?8]k^Am Lake Geneva officials are considering options for improving and adding more boat slips to the West End Pier. FILE PHOTO, REGIONAL NEWS kAm%H@ @AE:@?D 92G6 366? 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AC@A@D65 7@C :?DE2==:?8 2? 62DE 6?5 A:6C[ :?4=F5:?8 C6A=24:?8 3@2E 3F@JD H:E9 2 A:6C DJDE6> E92E H@F=5 762EFC6 gc 3@2E D=:AD[ H9:49 H@F=5 4@DE 23@FE S`]eg >:==:@?]k^AmkAmp D64@?5 @AE:@? :?4=F56D C6A=24:?8 3@2E 3F@JD H:E9 2 A:6C DJDE6> E92E H@F=5 2==@H 7@C dg 3@2E D=:AD 2E 2 4@DE @7 23@FE S`]_g >:==:@?] p E9:C5 @AE:@? AC@A@D6D C6A=24:?8 3@2E 3F@JD H:E9 2 A:6C DJDE6> E92E H@F=5 :?4=F56 ac 3@2E D=:AD 7@C 23@FE Sgaa[___]k^Am kAm(:?86C D2:5 E92E 255:?8 2? 62DE 6?5 A:6C DJDE6> H@F=5 564C62D6 E96 ?F>36C @7 A6@A=6 H9@ 2C6 @? 2 H2:E:?8 =:DE E@ =62D6 2 3@2E D=:A] w6 D2:5 A6@A=6 H9@ 4FCC6?E=J =62D6 2 3@2E 3F@J H@F=5 92G6 E96 @AE:@? E@ =62D6 2 3@2E D=:A @? @?6 @7 E96 A:6CD]k^Am In addition to improving the West End Pier, Lake Geneva is considering adding an east end pier system to the lakefront area as part of the Lake to Land: Lake Geneva Parks and Lakefront System Plan. Dennis Hines kAm“p =@E @7 E96 4@>>F?:EJ >6>36CD H9@ 5@ FD6 E96 3F@JD D2J :E’D 2H7F==J 92C5 E@ 86E E@ E96>[” (:?86C D2:5] “$@[ E9:D :D 2 H2J E@ :?4C62D6 2446DD H9:=6 2=D@ 96=A:?8 E@ >2:?E2:? @C 6?92?46 E96 G:6H @7 E96 =2<6[ E@@]”k^Am kAm~AE:@?D 7@C E96 (6DE t?5 !:6C 2?5 2? 62DE 6?5 A:6C DJDE6> :?4=F56 :?DE2==:?8 “D9@AA6C 5@4<D[” H9:49 A6@A=6 4@F=5 C6?E E@ A2C< E96:C 3@2E H9:=6 G:D:E:?8 5@H?E@H? {2<6 v6?6G2]k^Am kAm“xE’D 2 >62?D E@ 96=A A6@A=6 4@>6 E@ {2<6 v6?6G2 3FE 2=D@ @776C >@C6 DA246D 7@C C6D:56?ED E@ 8@ 2?5 G:D:E 2?5 36 @? E96 =2<6[ E@@[” (:?86C D2:5]k^Am kAmp 7:?2= 5C27E @7 A=2? :D D6E E@ 36 AC6D6?E65 E@ C6D:56?ED 2?5 @77:4:2=D :? u63CF2CJ 2?5 G@E65 @? 3J r:EJ r@F?4:= 6:E96C :? =2E6\u63CF2CJ @C 62C=J\|2C49]k^AmkAm“(6’C6 8@:?8 E@ 8@ E9C@F89 2?5 C67:?6 E9:D H:E9 DE277[ H:E9 E96 4@>>F?:EJ 2?5 H:E9 E96 !:6CD[ w2C3@CD 2?5 {2<67C@?E r@>>:EE66[” (:?86C D2:5] “yFDE 3642FD6 E96D6 2C6 E96 ?F>36C @7 E9:?8D E92E 2C6 36:?8 AC6D6?E65[ :E 5@6D?’E >62? 6249 @7 E96D6 2C6 8@:?8 E@ 92AA6?]”k^Am Recent stories by Dennis Hines Dennis Hines 10 hrs ago Lake Geneva City Council and government stories Government-politics Alert Featured Top Story Spotlight Topical Lake Geneva continues to discuss options for parks and lakefront plan Dennis Hines Oct 1, 2026 The final draft of the plan is set to be presented to residents and city officials in February. Government-politics Alert Featured Top Story Spotlight Topical Lake Geneva moves closer to purchasing land for public safety facility Dennis Hines Sep 30, 2026 City officials have been discussing the purchase since April. Government-politics Alert Featured Top Story Spotlight Topical Tourism Commission mulling options for grant program Dennis Hines Sep 27, 2026 On Aug. 18, members unanimously approved suspending the grant program through Oct. 31. Government-politics Alert Featured Top Story Spotlight Topical Lake Geneva alders reject proposal for new finance committee Dennis Hines Sep 24, 2026 The committee would have been merged with the Personnel Committee and members would have considered issues related to the city’s finances and staff. Government-politics Alert Featured Top Story Spotlight Topical Lake Geneva approves five-year strategic action plan Dennis Hines Sep 18, 2026 Managing residential development, supporting a diverse economy, balancing the impact of tourism and enhancing community livability are some of the objectives. Get Government & Politics updates in your inbox! Stay up-to-date on the latest in local and national government and political topics with our newsletter. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy. Dennis Hines Reporter Author facebook Author twitter Author email Follow Dennis Hines Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today Related to this story Watch now: Crews set up for the 2026 Red Bull Rush Delivery race near Riviera Beach in downtown Lake Geneva Crews set up for the 2026 Red Bull Rush Delivery race on Sept. 18 near Riviera Beach in downtown Lake Geneva. 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