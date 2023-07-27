Looking to listen, learn and share their questions and concerns, a crowd of more than 40 East Troy residents gathered at the Village of East Troy Municipal Building on Tuesday, July 25 for an informational Wisconsin Department of Transportation (WisDOT) public construction kickoff meeting on the State Hwy. 20 rehabilition project

The hour-long 6:30 p.m. WisDOT meeting has held to discuss the scope and schedule of the $12.9 million 2023-2025 State Hwy. 20 road construction project, which will see the well-traveled state highway rehabilitated and improved from Buena Park Road at Waterford in Racine County west to Thomas Drive at East Troy in Walworth County.

The primary project contractor is Waukesha-based highway construction contracting firm Payne & Dolan, founded in 1930.

The public construction kickoff meeting was headlined by Project Engineer Brad Bowe, of JT Engineering, Inc. Consultant Services, and Amy Taetsch, project manager with the Wisconsin Department of Transportation's Waukesha-based Southeast Region office, which encompasses Kenosha, Milwaukee, Ozaukee, Racine, ​Walworth, Washington and Waukesha counties.

A civil-engineering based consulting firm founded in 2005, JT Engineeing has more than 80 employees spread among office locations in Green Bay, Madison, Chippewa Falls and Milwaukee. The company's engineers specialize in transportation design, construction, constructability reviews, roundabout design, program management and surveying.

The 2023 portion of the project in East Troy is slated to begin Monday, July 31 and run through late fall/early winter, weather permitting.

"I'm hoping that we get done on time and it's a successful project and that we keep everyone happy," Taetch said.

Both before and after the formal meeting presentation on July 25, WisDOT representatives including Taetsch, Bowe and Payne & Dolan officials were available with display charts, informational project overview handouts, and inches-thick project plan documents to discuss the project on an individual basis and address resident questions and concerns.

Project outlined

This year's work on the State Hwy. 20 rehabilitation project, Bowe said, will center on North Street (State Hwy. 20) in the Village of East Troy between Thomas Drive and just west of Main St. (County Hwy. ES), with project improvements slated to include new asphalt pavement, storm sewer installation, sanitary sewer improvements, 12-inch water main installation, pavement marking and new signage, and work zone preparation for 2024 projects.

Utility relocation work, including natural gas mains, has already been underway along affected portions of Hwy. 20 in advance of the planned July 31 project start date.

"We are starting later than we had hoped, we are starting later than we would have liked to, but we have every intention of doing what we need to do this year," Bowe said. "We have a lot of work to do this year ... We are going to run as fast as we can to get this done."

To maintain the expedited schedule for 2023 work, it was noted by Payne & Doyle representatives that road construction crews will be working "long days and Saturdays."

The amount of progress to be made this year, Bowe said, will ultimately depend on when winter weather arrives, shutting down the 2023 road construction season.

"When winter comes, we're kinda gonna be done with what we can do," Bowe said.

Construction on the State Hwy. 20 rehabilition project is tentatively scheduled for completion in the summer of 2025, weather permitting. Project work is expected to encompass the following calendar:

2023: July 31 to late fall or early winter.

2024: Spring to late fall or early winter.

2025: Spring to mid-summer.

In 2024, project work is anticipated to include reconstruction of the intersection of State Hwy. 20 and County Hwy. ES and highway reconstruction going east to County Hwy. L, new asphalt pavement on Hwy. 20 from Hwy. ES to State Hwy. 83 in Waterford, and replacement of the Canadian National Railway crossing on Hwy. 20 in Racine County

Project work for 2025 will center on replacement of the East Troy Electric Railway crossing on State Hwy. 20 in East Troy.

Beginning Monday, July 31, Bowe said State Hwy. 20 (North Street) from Thomas Drive to just west of Main Street (County Hwy. ES) will be closed to through traffic, defined as traffic without a destination within the work zone.

Local traffic access to residences and businesses, including the Dollar General store at 2579 North St. (State Hwy. 20), will be maintained. Impacts to driveways along this stretch will be coordinated and limited in duration.

The State Hwy. 20 detour for through traffic will utilize I-43 and U.S. Hwy. 12.

State Hwy. 20, Bowe noted, is in need of reconstruction.

"You don't have to go very far to realize something needs to be done out there," he said. "It (construction operations) is gonna be an inconvenience ... with detours, noise, dust ... We're not under the illusion it won't be. There's progress to make."

Questions and answers

In an open forum period, Bowe addressed concerns regarding emergency services police, fire and EMS access.

"They will always have access," Bowe said. "They come through, there's nothing stopping them. We will work closely with police, fire, EMS to coordinate ... We'll make whatever effort we need to do to get them through and just keep them informed."

Questions and concerns were raised about replacing the current concrete construction roadway with asphalt.

"What's the logic of replacing concrete with asphalt?" an attendee asked. "Why change? Concrete has a longevity."

"The DOT does a cost analysis on what oil costs today, what concrete is, the speed at which we can do it," Bowe noted. "On that schedule, asphalt is quicker. Concrete does tend to last longer, but it's oftentimes more expensive out of the gate."

Payne & Dolan representatives felt the asphalt roadway, as planned, would prove a strong and durable successor to the current concrete stretch of State Hwy. 20 at East Troy.

"This is a healthy structure," it was noted. "We'll have 20 or 24 inches of base course supporting this, and then 7 or 7-1/2 inches of asphalt in three layers. So, very comparable to what's out there. Structurally, it'll be just as sound as the concrete."

Questioned about the post-project speed limit on Hwy. 20 between Thomas Drive and County Hwy. ES, Taetsch indicated the speed limit would remain at 35 m.p.h.

'Productive' and 'beneficial' meeting

Taetsch and Bowe were pleased with the public construction kickoff meeting.

"I think it was beneficial," Taetsch said. "We really like to see a good turn-out at these and get information out as much as we can to everyone."

Bowe agreed.

"I thought it was productive," he said. "I was glad to see the turnout. There's a lot of people here. Everyone's concerned, as I would be as well. It's a big project, it's definitely gonna have an impact, but I think it's more than justified and the road needs it for sure."

With road construction set to begin Monday, July 31, Taetsch offered a few words of advice for East Troy area residents.

"Drive slowly, be safe and watch out for everyone, especially our workers," she said.

Governor signs road contract

The day after the public construction kickoff meeting at East Troy, it was announced July 26 by WisDOT Southeast Region Communications Manager Christ Verhyen that Gov. Tony Evers had signed a $12.9 million, multi-year 2023-2025 road rehabilitation project contract for State Hwy. 20 in Walworth and Racine Counties, from Thomas Drive in the Village of East Troy east to Buena Park Road in the Village of Waterford.

Learn more

For more information on the State Hwy. 20 rehabilitation project, visit https://projects.511wi.gov/20wal/.

Specific questions may be directed to Taetsch at 414-750-4708 or amy.taetsch@dot.wi.gov, or to Bowe at 414-659-1544 or bradb@jt-engineering.com.

