Alert Top Story Topical Lake Geneva-area schools prep-sports schedule for Aug. 27- Sept. 3 Kaitlyn Hupp Aug 24, 2026 Aug 24, 2026 Prefer us on Google Learn More Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save The following is the prep-sports schedule for Aug. 27 - Sept. 3:k9amu@@E32==k^9amkAmq2586C GD] |F<H@?28@[ f A]>][ pF8] ag[ q2586C w:89 $49@@=]k^AmkAmq:8 u@@E 2E w2CG2C5 Wx==]X[ f A]>][ pF8] ag[ w2CG2C5 w:89 $49@@=]k^AmkAm(:==:2>D q2J GD] |@?E6==@[ fA]>][ pF8] ag[ (:==:2>D q2J w:89 $49@@=]k^Am k9am%6??:Dk^9amkAmq2586C 2E (2E6C7@C5[ ci`d A]>][ pF8] af[ (2E6C7@C5 &?:@? w:89 $49@@=]k^Am People are also reading… Prominent UW-Madison professor agrees to resign after investigation Lake Geneva approves plans and permits for several projects UW-Eau Claire joins UW system’s Direct Admit program Gateway helps graduate help family IKEA store on Madison's Far West Side will consume 3 retail spaces Brandon Sproat part of Triple-A no-hitter; Tyler Black saves the day Lake Geneva superintendent provides details about contract Lake Geneva Schools seeks mentors for 'Mini Badgers' program Green Bay police shoot, kill armed subject during welfare check Wisconsin high school football player who died after game remembered for love of sports, family, cattle Packers get a glimpse of what MarShawn Lloyd can add to offense in preseason win DRT, WCSE looking to form disaster response team in Walworth County St. Francis de Sales School completes expansion project Maxwell Street Days in downtown Lake Geneva, plus car show & beer on a train Sauna boat experience now available on Lake Como kAmq2586C 2E |F=E:A=6 %62> "F25[ gib_ 2]>][ pF8] ag[ |F<H@?28@ w:89 $49@@= %6??:D r@FCED]k^AmkAmq2586C 2E qC@@<7:6=5 r6?EC2=[ c A]>][ pF8] ah[ qC@@<7:6=5 r6?EC2= w:89 $49@@=]k^AmkAmq2586C GD] (6DE@D92 46?EC2=[ ci`d A]>][ $6AE] b[ q2586C w:89 $49@@= %6??:D r@FCED]k^Am kAmq:8 u@@E^(:==:2>D q2J 2E (2E6CE@H? {FE96C !C6A[ ci`d A]>][ pF8] af[ (2E6CE@H? {FE96C !C6A %6??:D r@FCED]k^AmkAmq:8 u@@E^(:==:2>D q2J GD] |2CE:? {FE96C[ ci`d A]>][ pF8] b`[ q:8 u@@E w:89 $49@@= %6??:D r@FCED]k^Am kAmq:8 u@@E^(:==:2>D q2J 2E z6?@D92 $E] y@D6A9[ c A]>][ $6AE] a[ $E] y@D6A9 w:89 $49@@=]k^AmkAmq:8 u@@E^(:==:2>D q2J 2E t586CE@?[ c A]>][ $6AE] a[ t586CE@? w:89 $49@@=—%6??:D r@FCED]k^Am k9amv@=7k^9amkAmq2586C GD] &?:@? vC@G6[ bib_ A]>][ $6AE] b[ v@=56?6J6 r=F3]k^AmkAmq:8 u@@E 2E |F=E:A=6 %62>D[ bib_ A]>][ $6AE] `[ tG2?DG:==6 v@=7 r@FCD6]k^Amk9am'@==6J32==k^9am kAmq2586C GD] qFC=:?8E@?[ eib_ A]>][ $6AE] `[ q2586C w:89 $49@@=]k^AmkAmq:8 u@@E 2E |F=E:A=6 %62>D 2E &(( (2C92H< x?G:E6[ h 2]>][ pF8] ag[ &( (9:E6H2E6C—(:==:2>D r6?E6C]k^Am kAmq:8 u@@E 2E |F=E:A=6 %62>D 2E &(( (2C92H< x?G:E6[ h 2]>][ pF8] ah[ &( (9:E6H2E6C—(:==:2>D r6?E6C]k^AmkAmq:8 u@@E 2E #24:?6 {FE96C2?[ eib_ A]>][ $6AE] `[ #24:?6 {FE96C2? w:89 $49@@=]k^AmkAm(:==:2>D q2J GD] s6=2G2?\s2C:6?[ eib_ A]>][ $6AE] `[ (:==:2>D q2J |:55=6^w:89 $49@@= vJ>]k^Am kAm(:==:2>D q2J 2E |25:D@? r@F?ECJ s2J $49@@=[ fi`d A]>][ $6AE] b[ |25:D@? r@F?ECJ s2J $49@@=—|rs$ |2:? vJ>]k^Am k9amrC@DD r@F?ECJk^9amkAmq2586C GD] |F=E:A=6 %62> x?G:E2E:@?2=[ c A]>][ pF8] af[ y@?2D u:6=5—q2586C w:89 $49@@=]k^AmkAmq:8 u@@E 2E |F=E:A=6 %62> x?G:E2E:@?2=[ c A]>][ pF8] af[ !2=>JC2\t28=6 w:89 $49@@=]k^AmkAmq:8 u@@E 2E |F=E:A=6 %62> x?G:E2E:@?2=[ c A]>][ $6AE] b[ r2>#@4< !2C<]k^Amk9am$@446Ck^9am kAmq2586C GD] &?:@? vC@G6[ eib_ A]>][ $6AE] `[ q2586C w:89 $49@@=]k^AmkAmq2586C 2E s6=2G2?\s2C:6?[ f A]>][ $6AE] b[ q@C8 $E25:F>—s6=2G2?\s2C:6? w:89 $49@@=]k^AmkAmq:8 u@@E^(:==:2>D q2J GD] u@CE pE<:?D@?[ f A]>][ $6AE] `[ q:8 u@@E w:89 $49@@= $@446C %FC7]k^Amk9am$H:>k^9amkAmq2586C 2E |F=E:A=6 %62> x?G:E6[ ` A]>][ pF8] ag[ $F? !C2:C:6 t2DE w:89 $49@@=]k^Am kAmq2586C 2E r@?76C6?46 #6=2J[ dib_ A]>][ $6AE] b[ (9:E6H2E6C w:89 $49@@=]k^Am Recent stories by Kaitlyn Hupp Kaitlyn Hupp Mar 6, 2026 Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter Sent weekly directly to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy. Kaitlyn Hupp Reporter Author email Follow Kaitlyn Hupp Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today Related to this story Most Popular Wisconsin high school football player who died after game remembered for love of sports, family, cattle Adam Massman loved sports, his family and showing cattle. He excelled at whatever he did, his family said, and had a bright future ahead of him. Last week's prep sports results for Lake Geneva-area schools The following are the results from last week's games for Lake Geneva-area schools. Lake Geneva-area schools prep-sports schedule for Aug. 20-27 This week’s prep-sports schedule for Lake Geneva-area schools. 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