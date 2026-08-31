Alert Top Story Topical Badger girls swimming targets Conference, Sectional titles Kaitlyn Hupp Aug 31, 2026 10 hrs ago × USA Today - News Sharks roam Delaware waters—many species, rare attacks. Swim lifeguarded, stay close/in groups, avoid dawn/dusk/night. Prefer us on Google Learn More Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save The Badger Girls Co-op Swim team is ready to return to the pool this season with big goals after making it all the way State in several events last year.kAmw625 r@249 p=:D@? (9@H6== C6EFC?D 282:? E9:D D62D@? 2=@?8 H:E9 D6G6C2= $E2E6 BF2=:7J:?8 DH:>>6CD :?4=F5:?8 D@A9@>@C6D |2C=66 w@FE2<<6C[ v6@C8:2 vC2?E[ 2?5 v23: sC6H6<]k^AmkAmyF?:@C (:==@H (9@H6== 2?5 $6?:@C t==:6 r=2FD:FD 2=D@ BF2=:7:65 7@C $E2E6 =2DE J62C 2?5 4@F=5 36 <6J FAA6C4=2DD>6? E@ H2E49 E9:D D62D@? 2D E96 E62> AC6AD 7@C E96:C C6EFC? 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Now this Dane County town is hoping to stop another Traver School starts off the school year with new principal Walworth County Fair exhibitor finds housing for her dairy cows after storm damage Lake Geneva Tourism Commission pauses grant program for two months This Dane County town bet against sprawl. Fifty years later, it's still paying off Geneva Lake Arts Foundation announces Art in the Park winners Bo Naylor callup question, Bitonti lead Brewers minor-league update Maxwell Street Days in downtown Lake Geneva, plus car show & beer on a train Brandon Sproat part of Triple-A no-hitter; Tyler Black saves the day College a family affair for two sets of UW-Madison triplets kAmr@249 (9@H6== D2:5 E92E D6G6C2= :?4@>:?8 7C6D9>6? E92E H:== 36 ?6H E@ E96 E62> 92G6 D6G6C2= J62CD @7 2 324<8C@F?5 :? DH:>>:?8 2?5 H:== >2<6 2 8C62E 255:E:@? 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Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy. Kaitlyn Hupp Reporter Author email Follow Kaitlyn Hupp Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today Related to this story What Beachgoers Should Know About Sharks Sharks roam Delaware waters—many species, rare attacks. Swim lifeguarded, stay close/in groups, avoid dawn/dusk/night. 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