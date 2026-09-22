Alert Top Story Topical Lake Geneva-area schools prep-sports schedule for Sept. 24 - Oct. 1 Kaitlyn Hupp Sep 22, 2026 6 hrs ago Prefer us on Google Learn More Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save The following is the prep-sports schedule for Sept. 24—Oct. 1:k9amu@@E32==k^9amkAmq2586C GD] qFC=:?8E@?[ f A]>][ $6AE] ad[ q2586C w:89 $49@@=]k^AmkAmq:8 u@@E 2E (9:E6H2E6C[ f A]>][ $6AE] ad[ (9:E6H2E6C w:89 $49@@=]k^AmkAm(:==:2>D q2J GD] !C:?46E@?^vC66? {2<6[ f A]>][ $6AE] ad[ (:==:2>D q2J |:55=6^w:89 $49@@=]k^Am k9am%6??:Dk^9amkAmq2586C r@?76C6?46 %@FC?2>6?E[ h 2]>][ $6AE] ah[ q2586C w:89 $49@@= %6??:D r@FCED]k^Am People are also reading… Gateway shows graduate the way to reaching career and life goals Lake Geneva Oktoberfest to feature new events and activities Antique and classic boat show to be held at Abbey Resort Pair of young Brewers stars 'just scratching the surface' Lake Geneva approves five-year strategic action plan Williams Bay Middle School student wins regatta title Chapel on the Hill Community Church to conduct rummage sale Road work begins on Cook Street in downtown Lake Geneva Wisconsin Veterans Home residents get tour of Geneva Lake Homegrown setter finds ways to help Wisconsin volleyball despite limited role Several summertime projects completed at Lake Geneva schools Lake Geneva author takes young readers on a trip to Yerkes Observatory Badger varsity girls volleyball falls to Elkhorn in five sets Week 5 high school football scores Walworth County warns residents of wire-transfer scam kAmq:8 u@@E^(:==:2>D q2J 2E #@4< '2==6J r@?76C6?46 %@FC?2>6?E[ ` A]>][ $6AE] ah[ (2C92H< ~FE5@@C %6??:D r@>A=6I]k^Amk9amv@=7k^9amkAmq2586C 2E (xpp v@=7 #68:@?2=D[ h 2]>][ $6AE] b_[ z@D9<@?@?8 |@F?5D r@F?ECJ r=F3]k^Am k9am'@==6J32==k^9amkAmq2586C '2CD:EJ x?G:E2E:@?2=[ h 2]>][ $6AE] ae[ q2586C w:89 $49@@=]k^Am kAmq2586C GD] (:=>@E &?:@?[ eib_ A]>][ $6AE] ah[ q2586C w:89 $49@@=]k^Am kAmq2586C 2E z6?@D92 %C6>A6C[ eib_ A]>][ ~4E] `[ z6?@D92 %C6>A6C w:89 $49@@=]k^AmkAmq:8 u@@E 2E q2586C '2CD:EJ x?G:E2E:@?2=[ h 2]>[ $6AE] ae[ q2586C w:89 $49@@=]k^Am kAmq:8 u@@E 2E %FC?6C[ eib_ A]>][ $6AE] ah[ %FC?6C w:89 $49@@=]k^AmkAmq:8 u@@E GD] r=:?E@?[ eib_ A]>][ ~4E] `[ q:8 u@@E w:89 $49@@=]k^AmkAm(:==:2>D q2J GD] s66C7:6=5[ fi`d A]>][ $6AE] ah[ (:==:2>D q2J |:55=6^w:89 $49@@=]k^AmkAm(:==:2>D q2J GD] y@9?D@? rC66<[ fi`d A]>][ ~4E] `[ (:==:2>D q2J |:55=6^w:89 $49@@=]k^Am k9amrC@DD r@F?ECJk^9am kAmq2586C 2E q=24<92H< v@=7 r@FCD6[ h 2]>][ $6AE] ae[ q=24<92H< v@=7 r@FCD6]k^AmkAmq:8 u@@E 2E sF4< !@?5 x?G:E6[ cib_ A]>][ $6AE] `ac[ sF4< !@?5 #64C62E:@? pC62]k^AmkAmq:8 u@@E 2E y6776CD@? x?G:E6[ c A]>][ $6AE] ah[ y6776CD@? v@=7 r@FCD6]k^Am k9am$@446Ck^9amkAmq2586C GD] |F<H@?28@[ eib_ A]>][ $6AE] ac[ q2586C w:89 $49@@=]k^Am kAmq2586C GD] $@FE9 t=8:?[ `a A]>][ $6AE] ae[ q2586C w:89 $49@@=]k^AmkAmq2586C 2E q6=@:E |6>@C:2=[ eib_ A]>][ $6AE] ah[ q6=@:E |6>@C:2= w:89 $49@@=]k^AmkAmq:8 u@@E^(:==:2>D q2J 2E |@?C@6[ eib_ A]>][ $6AE] ac[ |@?C@6 w:89 $49@@=]k^AmkAmq:8 u@@E^(:==:2>D q2J 2E tG2?DG:==6[ eib_ A]>][ $6AE] ah[ tG2?DG:==6 w:89 $49@@=]k^AmkAmq:8 u@@E^(:==:2>D q2J GD] (9:E6H2E6C[ eib_ A]>][ ~4E] `[ q:8 u@@E w:89 $49@@=]k^Am k9am$H:>k^9am kAmq2586C GD] q6=@:E |6>@C:2=[ dib_ A]>][ $6AE] ah[ q2586C w:89 $49@@= !@@=]k^Am Recent stories by Kaitlyn Hupp Kaitlyn Hupp 8 hrs ago Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter Sent weekly directly to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy. Kaitlyn Hupp Reporter Author email Follow Kaitlyn Hupp Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today Related to this story Most Popular Week 5 high school football scores A number of high-profile games highlight the Week 5 high school football schedule. Follow the action with our live scoreboard. Badger varsity girls volleyball falls to Elkhorn in five sets The Badgers won the first and fourth sets but ultimately lost the final set 15-12. Lake Geneva-area schools prep-sports schedule for Sept. 17 - Sept. 24 This week’s prep-sports schedule for Lake Geneva-area schools. Big Foot volleyball vs. Turner, Sept. 10 Big Foot volleyball defeated Beloit Turner 3-1 in their match Thursday, Sept. 10. Watch Now: Related Video Badgers in 60: A 1-minute recap of Wisconsin football players' interviews Dave Roberts Reveals MAJOR Dodgers moves incoming... Dave Roberts Reveals MAJOR Dodgers moves incoming... Wisconsin: Digs from Week of Sept. 13, 2026 Wisconsin: Digs from Week of Sept. 13, 2026 Wisconsin: Blocks from Week of Sept. 13, 2026 Wisconsin: Blocks from Week of Sept. 13, 2026 Watch Now: Related Video Badgers in 60: A 1-minute recap of Wisconsin football players' interviews Dave Roberts Reveals MAJOR Dodgers moves incoming... Dave Roberts Reveals MAJOR Dodgers moves incoming... 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