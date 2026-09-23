Alert Top Story Topical A Badger football tradition; the youth athletes that support the team Kaitlyn Hupp Sep 23, 2026 8 hrs ago × Kaitlyn Hupp Senior Kyla Walser sets up the serve for a point that was narrowly missed by the Badgers, who lost to Elkhorn in five sets. Prefer us on Google Learn More Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Badger Youth Football players learn during varsity games Three Badger Youth Football players dedicate their Friday nights to football from the sidelines of the high school varsity team. From left are Layne Geissler, Owen O’Grady, and Cody Braden. Kaitlyn Hupp Cody Braden and Layne Geissler, Badger youth football players, talk on the sidelines between plays during a game against Westosha Central. Kaitlyn Hupp The youth football trio kneel behind Badger head coach Matt Hensler, learning more about the game from working with the varsity team. Kaitlyn Hupp Badger youth football players Cody Braden and Owen O’Grady watch the varsity team from the sidelines as ball boys during game against Kenosha Bradford. Kaitlyn Hupp kAmx7 J@F 92G6 6G6C 2EE6?565 2 q2586C u@@E32== 82>6[ J@F >:89E 92G6 ?@E:465 D6G6C2= J@F?86C A=2J6CD :? E96 6?5 K@?6]k^AmkAm%9:D J62C[ ;FDE =:<6 :? J62CD A2DE[ E9C66 @7 E9@D6 A=2J6CD 2C6 86EE:?8 E96 492?46 E@ 86E 2? 6G6? 4=@D6C =@@< 2E H92E :E >62?D E@ 36 2 9:89 D49@@= 7@@E32== A=2J6C 2?5 H2E49 7C@> E96 E62> 36?49]k^Am Three Badger Youth Football players dedicate their Friday nights to football from the sidelines of the high school varsity team. From left are Layne Geissler, Owen O’Grady, and Cody Braden. Kaitlyn Hupp kAm~H6? ~’vC25J 2?5 {2J?6 v6:DD=6C 2C6 6:89E9 8C256CD 2?5 r@5J qC256?[ 2 D6G6?E9 8C256C[ 92G6 366? 2 A2CE @7 E96 E62> 7@C E96 A2DE D6G6C2= D62D@?D]k^Am kAm%96 J@F?8 2E9=6E6D 925 ?@E @?=J 366? q2586C *@FE9 u@@E32== A=2J6CD 3FE 2=D@ 92G6 72>:=J >6>36CD @? 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E96 D:56=:?6D[ D66:?8 9@H E96 4@2496D 2C6 E2=<:?8 E@ A=2J6CD[ E96 A=2JD[ 9@H E96 A=2JD 2C6 H@C<:?8 @FE[ H92E’D 8@:?8 HC@?8[ H92E’D 8@:?8 C:89E[ 2?5 H6’C6 C:89E 96C6 =62C?:?8 E92E[” ~’vC25J D2:5]k^Am Cody Braden and Layne Geissler, Badger youth football players, talk on the sidelines between plays during a game against Westosha Central. Kaitlyn Hupp kAmqC256? 25565 E92E 36:?8 23=6 E@ H2E49 E96 9:89 D49@@=6CD E92E A=2J 9:D A@D:E:@? C62==J 96=AD E@ D66 H92E E96J 42? =@@< 7@CH2C5 E@ H96? E96J 86E E@ E96 9:89 D49@@= =6G6=]k^AmkAm%96 8C@FA EC2G6=D E@ 2== 82>6D[ 9@>6 2?5 2H2J[ H:E9 E96 E62> E9C@F89@FE E96 D62D@?[ 2 EC25:E:@? q2586C 9625 4@249 |2EE w6?D=6C D2JD :D D@>6E9:?8 E96 E62> 92D 5@?6 7@C E@@ >2?J J62CD E@ 4@F?E]k^Am kAm“(6 92G6 2 =@E @7 9:DE@CJ @7 ;FDE 2D<:?8 <:5D H9@ 2C6 J@FE9 7@@E32== A=2J6CD H9@ 4@>6 96=A FD @? E96 D:56=:?6[ 2?5[ 7@CEF?2E6=J[ H6’G6 925 2 =@?8 9:DE@CJ @7 @FC <:5D E92E 2C6 E92E 2C6 DFA6C :?E@ :E 2?5 5@ 2 8C62E ;@3 @? E96 D:56=:?6 7@C FD[” w6?D=6C D2:5]k^Am kAm|2?J @7 E96 <:5D E92E DE2CE65 @FE 96=A:?8 @? E96 D:56=:?6D 925 >@G65 E@ E2<6 3:8 C@=6D H96? E96J 7:?2==J 8@E @?E@ E96 G2CD:EJ E62>[ 244@C5:?8 E@ w6?D=6C]k^Am The youth football trio kneel behind Badger head coach Matt Hensler, learning more about the game from working with the varsity team. Kaitlyn Hupp kAm“yFDE E@ 36 2C@F?5 E96 =6G6= @7 6I4:E6>6?E 2?5 :?E6?D:EJ :D AC6EEJ 6J6 @A6?:?8 H96? J@F’C6 ?@E FD65 E@ :E[ 2?5 :E’D 8@@5 7@C E96> E@ D66 E92E[” w6?D=6C D2:5]k^Am kAm(9:=6 :E H:== 36 2 76H J62CD F?E:= E96 J@F?86C ~’vC25J[ qC256?[ @C v6:DD=6C 2E9=6E6D E2<6 E96 q2586C 7:6=5[ E96J H:== 36 =62C?:?8 7C@> E96 36DE @? E96 D:56=:?6D]k^Am Recent stories by Kaitlyn Hupp Kaitlyn Hupp 8 hrs ago Badger Youth Football players learn during varsity games Three Badger Youth Football players dedicate their Friday nights to football from the sidelines of the high school varsity team. From left are Layne Geissler, Owen O’Grady, and Cody Braden. Kaitlyn Hupp Cody Braden and Layne Geissler, Badger youth football players, talk on the sidelines between plays during a game against Westosha Central. Kaitlyn Hupp The youth football trio kneel behind Badger head coach Matt Hensler, learning more about the game from working with the varsity team. Kaitlyn Hupp Badger youth football players Cody Braden and Owen O’Grady watch the varsity team from the sidelines as ball boys during game against Kenosha Bradford. Kaitlyn Hupp Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy. Kaitlyn Hupp Reporter Author email Follow Kaitlyn Hupp Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today Related to this story Kyla Walser Senior Kyla Walser sets up the serve for a point that was narrowly missed by the Badgers, who lost to Elkhorn in five sets. Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | RSS Feed | Omny Studio Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | RSS Feed | Omny Studio Watch Now: Related Video Abu Sama III on facing Penn State coach Matt Campbell, who the Badgers RB played for at Iowa State Monona Grove's Aidan Jarecki scores a game-tying goal Monona Grove's Aidan Jarecki scores a game-tying goal Wisconsin QB Colton Joseph on the challenges Penn State presents Wisconsin QB Colton Joseph on the challenges Penn State presents Badgers QB Colton Joseph on moving on from turnovers and scoring touchdowns on the ensuing drives Badgers QB Colton Joseph on moving on from turnovers and scoring touchdowns on the ensuing drives Watch Now: Related Video Abu Sama III on facing Penn State coach Matt Campbell, who the Badgers RB played for at Iowa State Monona Grove's Aidan Jarecki scores a game-tying goal Monona Grove's Aidan Jarecki scores a game-tying goal Wisconsin QB Colton Joseph on the challenges Penn State presents Wisconsin QB Colton Joseph on the challenges Penn State presents Badgers QB Colton Joseph on moving on from turnovers and scoring touchdowns on the ensuing drives Badgers QB Colton Joseph on moving on from turnovers and scoring touchdowns on the ensuing drives