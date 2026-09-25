Alert Top Story PREP FOOTBALL LIVE SCOREBOARD: Week 6 high school football scores Lake Geneva News staff Sep 25, 2026 7 hrs ago × Colten Bartholomew Badgers in 60: A 1-minute recap of Wisconsin football players' interviews Prefer us on Google Learn More Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Waterford-Elkhorn highlight Week 6 of high school football as both teams sit at 4-1 entering the matchup.kAmu@==@H 2=@?8 H:E9 2== E96 (66< e 24E:@? H:E9 @FC =:G6 D4@C63@2C5]k^AmkAmk6>mkDEC@?8mt5:E@C’D ?@E6ik^DEC@?8m $49@@=D :? E96 {2<6 v6?6G2 }6HD 4@G6C286 2C62 2C6i (:==:2>D q2J[ {2<6 v6?6G2 q2586C[ (2=H@CE9 q:8 u@@E 2?5 t=<9@C?]k^6>mk^Amk9am(66< e 7@@E32== D4@C6Dk^9amk9cmuC:52JVD 82>6Dk^9cm kAm(:==:2>D q2J ag[ !C:?46E@?^vC66? {2<6 a_ ux}p{k^Am People are also reading… Gateway shows graduate the way to reaching career and life goals Pair of young Brewers stars 'just scratching the surface' Walworth County conducting Clean Sweep recycling events Oct. 2-3 Road work begins on Cook Street in downtown Lake Geneva A Badger football tradition; the youth athletes that support the team Brewers Double-A team, Biloxi, falls just short of league title Walworth County to host Aging and Abilities Resource Fair on Sept. 24 Lake Geneva alders reject proposal for new finance committee Aurora Health Care Foundation to host 40th benefit event With troublesome rib gone, Brewers pitcher optimistic for spring training Lake Geneva author takes young readers on a trip to Yerkes Observatory Fall heats up in Lake Geneva area: Boat show, Town of Delavan to host annual Oktoberfest on Oct. 3 Lake Geneva approves five-year strategic action plan LIVE SCOREBOARD: Week 6 high school football scores kAm{2<6 v6?6G2 q2586C ce[ qFC=:?8E@? a` ux}p{k^AmkAm(9:E6H2E6C ag[ (2=H@CE9 q:8 u@@E ab ux}p{k^AmkAmt=<9@C? cb[ (2E6C7@C5 bd ux}p{k^Amk9am(66< f 7@@E32== D4965F=6k^9amk9cmuC:52JVD 82>6Dk^9cm kAm(:==:2>D q2J 2E |25:D@? p3F?52?E {:76^$E] p>3C@D6k^AmkAm{2<6 v6?6G2 q2586C 2E (:=>@Ek^Am kAmt2DE %C@J 2E (2=H@CE9 q:8 u@@Ek^AmkAmt=<9@C? 2E qFC=:?8E@?k^Am Photos: J.J. Watt's career with the Wisconsin Badgers Wisconsin's J.J. Watt ramps up the crowd in the first half of a 2010 game against Northwestern at Camp Randall Stadium. (M.P. King, State Journal) Wisconsin's J.J. Watt pressures Indiana quarterback Ben Chappell during their 2010 game at Camp Randall Stadium. (M.P. King, State Journal) Wisconsin's J.J. Watt celebrates his recovery of a fumble by Indiana quarterback Edward Wright-Baker during their 2010 game at Camp Randall Stadium. (M.P. King, State Journal) A reporter records an interview with Wisconsin defensive tackle J.J. Watt during a media day in Los Angeles for the 2011 Rose Bowl. (Jae C. Hong, Associated Press) Wisconsin's J.J. Watt celebrates a play against Ohio State during their 2010 game at Camp Randall Stadium. (Craig Schreiner, State Journal) Wisconsin coach Paul Chryst, left, chats with J.J. Watt on the field during warmups before a 2015 game in Arlington, Texas. (LM Otero, Associated Press) Wisconsin lineman J.J. Watt is tackled by Michigan quarterback Denard Robinson after Watt deflected and intercepted a pass during the fourth quarter of their 2010 game in Ann Arbor, Mich. (Carlos Osorio, Associated Press) Wisconsin lineman J.J. Watt is chased by the Michigan offensive line after intercepting a deflected pass deflected during the fourth quarter of their 2010 game in Ann Arbor, Mich. (Carlos Osorio, Associated Press) Wisconsin defensive tackle J.J. Watt prepares for the Badgers' 2010 game against Northwestern at Camp Randall Stadium. (Morry Gash, Associated Press) Wisconsin defensive tackle J.J. Watt bites a rose after the Badgers beat Northwestern 70-23 in Madison last in the 2010 season. (Morry Gash, Associated Press) Wisconsin's 2010 defensive line — Louis Nzegwu, from left, Ethan Hemer, J.J. Watt, Jordan Kohout, Tyler Dippel and Patrick Butrym — poses for a photo before the season. (Craig Schreiner, State Journal) CRAIG SCHREINER J.J. Watt listens to a teammate during a July 2010 interview in Madison. (Craig Schreiner, State Journal) J.J. Watt pressures San Jose State quarterback Matt Faulkner into throwing an interception during their 2010 game at Camp Randall Stadium. (John Maniaci, State Journal) J.J. Watt got just enough of a San Jose State field-goal attempt to block it during their 2010 game at Camp Randall Stadium. (John Maniaci, State Journal) UW defensive end J.J. Watt breaks through the San Jose State offensive line during their 2010 game at Camp Randall Stadium. (UW Athletic Communications) Wisconsin's J.J. Watt bats away a pass and intercepts it during a 2010 game against Michigan in Ann Arbor, Mich. (Craig Schreiner, State Journal) Wisconsin's J.J. Watt hits Northwestern quarterback Kain Colter, who throws an interception, during their 2010 game at Camp Randall Stadium. (M.P. King, State Journal) Wisconsin's Tyler Dippel (51) picks up a fumble forced by J.J. Watt during their 2010 game against Northwestern at Camp Randall Stadium. (M.P. King, State Journal) Wisconsin's J.J. Watt forces a fumble by Northwestern quarterback Evan Watkins during their 2010 game at Camp Randall Stadium. (M.P. King, State Journal) Wisconsin's J.J. Watt blocks an extra-point attempt by Northwestern's Stefan Demos during their 2010 game at Camp Randall Stadium. (M.P. King, State Journal) Wisconsin defensive end J.J. Watt makes a "W" with his fingers while celebrating the Badgers' 2010 Big Ten title-clinching 70-23 victory over Northwestern at Camp Randall Stadium. (Jason McMahon, State Journal) Wisconsin defensive end J.J. Watt celebrates the Badgers' 2010 Big Ten championship after a 70-23 victory over Northwestern at Camp Randall Stadium.(Todd Milewski, State Journal) Wisconsin Badgers defensive tackle J.J. Watt tries to get around TCU offensive tackle Marcus Cannon during the 2011 Rose Bowl in Pasadena, Calif. (M.P. King, State Journal) Badgers defensive tackle J.J. Watt dives after TCU running back Matthew Tucker during the 2011 Rose Bowl in Pasadena, Calif. (M.P. King, State Journal) Wisconsin quarterback Scott Tolzien, left, looks back at the field and scoreboard while walking off the field with defensive tackle J.J. Watt after the Badgers lost to TCU in the 2011 Rose Bowl in Pasadena, Calif. (M.P. King, State Journal) J.J. Watt works out in preparation for Wisconsin 2011 Pro Day. (Craig Schreiner, State Journal) Badger great J.J. Watt walks in the processional during the 2019 UW-Madison spring commencement ceremony at Camp Randall Stadium. (Amber Arnold, State Journal) Former Badgers star J.J. Watt speaks during the 2019 UW-Madison spring commencement ceremony at Camp Randall Stadium. (Amber Arnold, State Journal) Badgers interim coach Barry Alvarez chats with former Badgers defensive lineman J.J. Watt on the sideline before the 2015 Outback Bowl in Tampa, Fla. (M.P. King, State Journal) Minnesota quarterback Adam Weber tries to scramble past Wisconsin's J.J. Watt during the first half of their 2010 game at Camp Randall Stadium. (Morry Gash, Associated Press) Wisconsin defensive tackle J.J. Watt gets ready to rush the quarterback the Arizona State quarterback during their 2010 game at Camp Randall Stadium. (Morry Gash, Associated Press) Wisconsin defensive tackle J.J. Watt applies pressure on the Arizona State offensive line during their 2010 game at Camp Randall Stadium. (Morry Gash, Associated Press) Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter Sent weekly directly to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy. 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