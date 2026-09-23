Alert Top Story Topical Town of Delavan to host annual Oktoberfest on Oct. 3 Dennis Hines Sep 23, 2026 12 hrs ago × Prefer us on Google Learn More Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save The Town of Delavan and Delavan Friends of the Park Inc. will host their annual Oktoberfest from noon to 6 p.m. Oct. 3 at Community Park, 1220 S. Shore Drive.kAm%96 6G6?E H:== 762EFC6 =:G6 >FD:4[ 2 !@CD496 4=F3 5:DA=2J[ 52?46 A6C7@C>2?46D[ AF>A<:? A2:?E:?8 7@C 49:=5C6?[ E96 ~D42C |2J6C (:6?6C>@3:=6[ DE6:?\9@:DE:?8 4@>A6E:E:@?D[ 36DE\5C6DD65 v6C>2? 4@DEF>6 4@?E6DE 2?5 3C2E\62E:?8 4@>A6E:E:@?D]k^Am The town of Delavan and Delavan Friends of the Park Inc. will host their annual Oktoberfest on Oct. 3 at Community Park, 1220 S. Shore Drive. File photo, Regional News kAmp4E:G:E:6D 2=D@ H:== :?4=F56 =2H? 82>6D 2?5 w2>>6CD49=286?]k^AmkAmv6C>2? 7@@5 H:== 36 2G2:=23=6 7@C AFC492D6[ 2D H6== 2D 366C[ D6=EK6C[ D@52 2?5 H2E6C]k^Am Recent stories by Dennis Hines Dennis Hines 8 hrs ago Stay up-to-date on what's happening Receive the latest in local entertainment news in your inbox weekly! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy. Dennis Hines Reporter Author facebook Author twitter Author email Follow Dennis Hines Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today Related to this story The sights and sounds of the 2025 Old Settlers Oktoberfest