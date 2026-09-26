Alert Featured Top Story Spotlight Topical Ecological restoration planning begins on Hillmoor property Dennis Hines Sep 26, 2026 2 hrs ago × Sustainable gardens have a very positive impact on the environment and local wildlife. Prefer us on Google Learn More Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save A 10-year plan to restore native species on about 230 acres of land in the City of Lake Geneva has begun.kAmr=2J uC2K6C[ AC:?4:A2= 64@=@8:DE 7@C }2E:G6 #2?86 t4@=@8:42= :? w@=>6?[ AC6D6?E65 2? FA52E6 23@FE E96 w:==>@@C t4@=@8:42= #6DE@C2E:@? !=2? 5FC:?8 E96 $6AE] h r:EJ r@F?4:= r@>>:EE66 @7 E96 (9@=6 >66E:?8]k^AmkAm%96 A=2? :?4=F56D C6>@G:?8 :?G2D:G6 A=2?E DA64:6D[ :?DE2==:?8 ?6H A=2?ED 2?5 56G6=@A:?8 2 =@?8\E6C> 64@=@8:42= >2:?E6?2?46 AC@8C2> 7@C E96 w:==>@@C AC@A6CEJ[ bbb t] |2:? $E]k^Am kAmuC2K6C D2:5 9:D 4@>A2?J 92D 366? 4@?5F4E:?8 2 A=2?E :?G6?E@CJ[ :56?E:7J:?8 :?G2D:G6 A=2?E DA64:6D 2?5 DFCG6J:?8 2C62D]k^Am People are also reading… Gateway shows graduate the way to reaching career and life goals Walworth County conducting Clean Sweep recycling events Oct. 2-3 Pair of young Brewers stars 'just scratching the surface' Road work begins on Cook Street in downtown Lake Geneva A Badger football tradition; the youth athletes that support the team Brewers Double-A team, Biloxi, falls just short of league title Walworth County to host Aging and Abilities Resource Fair on Sept. 24 Lake Geneva alders reject proposal for new finance committee LIVE SCOREBOARD: Week 6 high school football scores With troublesome rib gone, Brewers pitcher optimistic for spring training Aurora Health Care Foundation to host 40th benefit event Lake Geneva author takes young readers on a trip to Yerkes Observatory Fall heats up in Lake Geneva area: Boat show, Town of Delavan to host annual Oktoberfest on Oct. 3 Lake Geneva approves five-year strategic action plan kAmw6 D2:5 @?6 @7 E96 >2:? 8@2=D :D E@ C6>@G6 :?G2D:G6 A=2?E DA64:6D[ DF49 2D E96 3=24< =@4FDE[ 2?5 C6DE@C6 ?2E:G6 A=2?ED 2?5 EC66D]k^Am An ecological restoration plan is being developed for the Hillmoor property in Lake Geneva. 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A=2? :D D6E E@ 36 4@>A=6E65 2?5 DF3>:EE65 E@ E96 r:EJ r@F?4:= :? s646>36C]k^Am Native Range Ecological in Holmen plans to restore native wildlife and remove invasive species on the Hillmoor property. Dennis Hines, Regional news kAmuC2K6C D2:5 E96 7:CDE E9C66 J62CD @7 E96 C6DE@C2E:@? AC@;64E :D 6IA64E65 E@ 4@DE 23@FE Sb__[___]k^AmkAm“(6 8@E 2 A:646 @7 =2?5 E92E 6:E96C 92D ?@E 366? 24E:G6=J >2?2865 7@C 2 =@?8 E:>6 @C A@DD:3=J 366? >2?2865 :>AC@A6C=J :? 2 46CE2:? H2J[” 96 D2:5] “%92E :D 8@:?8 E@ 4C62E6 D@>6 492==6?86D 7@C FD 5@H? E96 C@25]”k^AmkAmr:EJ r@F?4:= F?2?:>@FD=J 2AAC@G65 2 Sah[gb_ 4@?EC24E H:E9 }2E:G6 #2?86 t4@=@8:42= :? }@G6>36C a_ad E@ 56G6=@A 2? 64@=@8:42= C6DE@C2E:@? A=2? 7@C E96 w:==>@@C AC@A6CEJ]k^Am kAmr:EJ @77:4:2=D AFC492D65 E96 AC@A6CEJ 7@C 23@FE Se >:==:@? 7C@> (9:E6 #:G6C w@=5:?8D {{r :? r9:428@ :? =2E6 a_aa]k^Am Collection: A look back at Hillmoor Golf Course Hillmoor Ad Robert Ireland Hillmoor Country Club Hillmoor Golf Course historical image Golfers enjoy an afternoon at the Hillmoor Golf Course, which operated for 80 years along Main Street on Lake Geneva’s east side before shutting down about 14 years ago. Contributed photo, Regional News The Geneva Lake Museum has some artifacts related to the history of the former Hillmoor Golf Course The Geneva Lake Museum displays artifacts related to the former Hillmoor Golf Course, including a President's Championship Trophy and a list of trophy winners between 1932 and 1951. Dennis Hines, Regional News Hillmoor Golf Course historical clubhouse image The clubhouse at Hillmoor Golf Course has long since been demolished on what is now the 200-acre former golf course property along Main Street in Lake Geneva. The Quinn family used to own the farm land which later was developed into the Hillmoor Golf Course. Contributed photo, Regional News James Foulis and his brothers were hired to design the Hillmoor Golf Course. James Foulis was hired, along with his brothers, to design the Hillmoor Golf Course. The brothers designed about 30 golf courses in the Midwest during the mid-1900s. Contributed photo, Regional News Former Hillmoor Golf Course The former Hillmoor Golf Course sits vacant along Main Street. STEPHANIE JONES, regional news Former Hillmoor Golf Course The former Hillmoor Golf Course closed more than 10 years ago, and the 200-acre property has remained vacant ever since. STEPHANIE JONES Recent stories by Dennis Hines Dennis Hines 4 hrs ago Get local news delivered to your inbox! Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy. Dennis Hines Reporter Author facebook Author twitter Author email Follow Dennis Hines Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today Related to this story Three easy ways to have a more sustainable garden Sustainable gardens have a very positive impact on the environment and local wildlife. 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