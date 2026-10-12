Alert Top Story Spotlight Topical Last week's prep sports results for Lake Geneva-area schools Kaitlyn Hupp Oct 12, 2026 Oct 12, 2026 × Kaitlyn Hupp Lake Geneva Badger defeated Burlington 5-1 to add another win to Badger’s conference season record of 3-2-0. Prefer us on Google Learn More Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save The following are the results from last week’s games for Lake Geneva-area schools:k9amu@@E32==k^9amkAm(2E6C7@C5 ch[ q2586C `ak^AmkAm{2<6 |:==D c_[ q:8 u@@E `ck^AmkAm~2<7:6=5 be[ (:==:2>D q2J fk^Amk9am$@446Ck^9am kAmq2586C d[ qFC=:?8E@? `k^AmkAmq2586C g[ p?E:@49 _k^Am People are also reading… Former Mount Horeb star sidelined for freshman season with Wisconsin men's basketball Phil Hands cartoon: What's allowed to be higher than the Capitol in Madison? Lake Geneva considers options for adding more boat slips MLB playoff heroes' stories teach us about value of low-cost youth sports Town of Delavan conducts annual Oktoberfest Geneva Joint No. 4 School District seeks referendum approval Instant analysis from the Brewers' NLDS-clinching Game 4 win over the Padres Lake Geneva artist to have works displayed during fall show Week 8 high school football scores Ronald Rindo to discuss novel Oct. 14 at Lake Geneva Public Library Bottles for Brewers celebration featured names of Wisconsin cities Mom says Wautoma player can't walk, talk after hit in football game 3 things that stood out from No. 1 Wisconsin women's hockey's loss at No. 2 Ohio State Hands Off Kenosha recognized as community organization with award Legendary coach, Hall of Fame TE Mike Ditka dies at 86 kAmq2586C h[ #24:?6 !2C< `k^AmkAmt586CE@? a[ q:8 u@@E^(:==:2>D q2J _k^AmkAm}6H q6C=:? (6DE a[ q:8 u@@E^(:==:2>D q2J _k^Amk9am'@==6J32==k^9am kAmt586CE@? b[ q:8 u@@E _k^AmkAmqC@59625 b[ q:8 u@@E _k^AmkAm(:==:2>D q2J b[ |:=H2F<66 yF?62F _k^Am Badger’s 5-1 victory over Burlington Freshman Noah Green gets the ball out of the air. Kaitlyn Hupp Senior Cobi Lopez gets the ball and takes it past the Burlington defense. Kaitlyn Hupp Freshman Noah Green gets the ball right past the goalie to make the first goal of the game. Kaitlyn Hupp Junior Nicholas Turk Jr. works to get the ball past the Burlington defenders with the help of senior Cobi Lopez. Kaitlyn Hupp Recent stories by Kaitlyn Hupp Kaitlyn Hupp 10 hrs ago Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter Sent weekly directly to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy. Kaitlyn Hupp Reporter Author email Follow Kaitlyn Hupp Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today Related to this story Highlights from Badger’s 5-1 victory over Burlington Lake Geneva Badger defeated Burlington 5-1 to add another win to Badger’s conference season record of 3-2-0. Badger vs. Kenosha Bradford Preseason Football, Aug. 21 Lake Geneva Badger played its first game of the 2026 season against Kenosha Bradford on Aug. 21, losing 52-12. The Badgers were favored to win… Homecoming win for the Bulldogs The Williams Bay Bulldogs defeated the Princeton/Green Lake Tigersharks in a 28-20 Homecoming game on Sept. 25. The Bulldogs ran the ball into… Watch Now: Related Video What is happening to Shohei Ohtani this Dodgers' postseason? The Biggest Week 5 Takeaways! The Eagles Are In Trouble, And The Bears Lose BIG In Green Bay The Biggest Week 5 Takeaways! The Eagles Are In Trouble, And The Bears Lose BIG In Green Bay Jake Bauers says 7-minute at-bat 'was a blast' Jake Bauers says 7-minute at-bat 'was a blast' Jake Bauers praises David Hamilton's contributions from the No. 9 spot in the batting order Jake Bauers praises David Hamilton's contributions from the No. 9 spot in the batting order Watch Now: Related Video What is happening to Shohei Ohtani this Dodgers' postseason? The Biggest Week 5 Takeaways! The Eagles Are In Trouble, And The Bears Lose BIG In Green Bay The Biggest Week 5 Takeaways! The Eagles Are In Trouble, And The Bears Lose BIG In Green Bay Jake Bauers says 7-minute at-bat 'was a blast' Jake Bauers says 7-minute at-bat 'was a blast' Jake Bauers praises David Hamilton's contributions from the No. 9 spot in the batting order Jake Bauers praises David Hamilton's contributions from the No. 9 spot in the batting order