Alert Top Story Spotlight Topical Lake Geneva-area schools prep-sports schedule for Oct. 1-8 Kaitlyn Hupp Sep 30, 2026 Sep 30, 2026 Prefer us on Google Learn More Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save The second to last race in the meet of Lake Geneva Badger vs. Edgerton Evansville on Sept. 22. Kaitlyn Hupp kAm%96 7@==@H:?8 :D E96 AC6A\DA@CED D4965F=6 7@C ~4E] `\gik^Amk9amu@@E32==k^9amkAmq2586C 2E (:=>@E &?:@?[ f A]>][ ~4E] a[ (:=>@E &?:@? w:89 $49@@=]k^AmkAmq:8 u@@E GD] t2DE %C@J[ f A]>][ ~4E] a[ q:8 u@@E w:89 $49@@=]k^AmkAm(:==:2>D q2J 2E p3F?52?E {:76 $E] p>3C@D6[ f A]>][ ~4E] a[ p3F?52?E {:76 r9C:DE:2? $49@@=]k^Am k9am%6??:Dk^9amkAmq2586C (xpp $64E:@?2=D[ g 2]>][ ~4E] f[ |25:D@? |6>@C:2= w:89 $49@@=]k^Am People are also reading… Sign and facade improvements approved for Simple Cafe 'Gonna win the World Series': Why to be optimistic about the Brewers Lake Geneva moves closer to purchasing land for public safety facility Madison man charged in Whitewater homicide investigation These former Milwaukee Brewers will be suiting up in MLB playoffs Week 6 high school football scores Ecological restoration planning begins on Hillmoor property Walworth County conducting Clean Sweep recycling events Oct. 2-3 The 5 most interesting things Pat Murphy said before Brewers NLDS workout A $60 loaf of rye bread is getting a lot of hate online Tourism Commission mulling options for grant program Packers' shaky start leads to on-the-fly reshaping of offensive line Trump to begin sending $500 ACA refund checks. Here's where they're going Renovation project completed to YMCA wellness center Williams Bay earns homecoming victory over Princeton/Green Lake kAmq2586C (xpp $64E:@?2=D[ g 2]>][ ~4E] g[ |25:D@? |6>@C:2= w:89 $49@@=]k^AmkAmq:8 u@@E^(:==:2>D q2J 2E $F3 D64E:@?2=D c3[ h 2]>][ ~4E] d[ t2DE %C@J w:89 $49@@=]k^Amk9amv@=7k^9am kAmq2586C 2E qC@@<7:6=5 r6?EC2=[ h 2]>][ ~4E] e[ (2?2<: v@=7 r@FCD6]k^Amk9am'@==6J32==k^9am kAmq2586C 2E z6?@D92 %C6>A6C[ eib_ A]>][ ~4E] `[ z6?@D92 %C6>A6C w:89 $49@@=]k^Am kAmq2586C 2E q6=@:E |6>@C:2=[ eib_ A]>][ ~4E] e[ q6=@:E |6>@C:2= w:89 $49@@=]k^AmkAmq:8 u@@E GD] r=:?E@?[ eib_ A]>][ ~4E] `[ q:8 u@@E w:89 $49@@=]k^Am kAmq:8 u@@E GD] t586CE@?[ eib_ A]>][ ~4E] e[ q:8 u@@E w:89 $49@@=]k^AmkAmq:8 u@@E 2E qC@59625[ eib_ A]>][ ~4E] g[ qC@59625 w:89 $49@@=]k^AmkAm(:==:2>D q2J GD] y@9?D@? rC66<[ fi`d A]>][ ~4E] `[ (:==:2>D q2J |:55=6^w:89 $49@@=]k^AmkAm(:==:2>D q2J 2E |:=H2F<66 yF?62F[ eib_ A]>][ ~4E] e[ |:=H2F<66 yF?62F w:89 $49@@=]k^Am k9amrC@DD r@F?ECJk^9am kAmq2586C v:C=D 2E pCC@H9625 x?G:E6[ hib_ 2]>][ ~4E] a[ pCC@H9625 w:89 $49@@=—|F=C@@?6J )r r@FCD6]k^AmkAmq2586C 2E (6DE@D92 u2=4@? x?G:E6[ c A]>][ ~4E] g[ (6DE@D92 r6?EC2= w:89 $49@@=]k^AmkAmq:8 u@@E 2E (6DE@D92 u2=4@? x?G:E6[ c A]>][ ~4E] g[ (6DE@D92 r6?EC2= w:89 $49@@=]k^Am k9am$@446Ck^9amkAmq2586C 2E y2?6DG:==6 rC2:8[ `a A]>][ ~4E] a[ y2?6DG:==6 rC2:8 w:89 $49@@=]k^Am kAmq2586C GD] qFC=:?8E@?[ eib_ A]>][ ~4E] e[ q2586C w:89 $49@@=]k^AmkAmq2586C GD] p?E:@49[ eib_ A]>][ ~4E][ g[ q2586C w:89 $49@@=]k^AmkAmq:8 u@@E^(:==:2>D q2J GD] (9:E6H2E6C[ eib_ A]>][ ~4E] `[ q:8 u@@E w:89 $49@@=]k^AmkAmq:8 u@@E^(:==:2>D q2J 2E t586CE@?[ f A]>][ ~4E] e[ t586CE@? w:89 $49@@=]k^Amk9am$H:>k^9am kAmq2586C 2E y6776CD@?^r2>3C:586[ dib_ A]>][ ~4E] e[ y6776CD@? w:89 $49@@=—u@CE w62=E9 r2C6 pBF2E:4 r6?E6C]k^Am Recent stories by Kaitlyn Hupp Kaitlyn Hupp 23 hrs ago Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter Sent weekly directly to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy. Kaitlyn Hupp Reporter Author email Follow Kaitlyn Hupp Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today Related to this story Most Popular Week 6 high school football scores A number of high-profile games highlight the Week 6 high school football schedule. Follow the action with our live scoreboard. Williams Bay earns homecoming victory over Princeton/Green Lake The Williams Bay Bulldogs defeated the Princeton/Green Lake Tigersharks in a 28-20 Homecoming game on Sept. 25. Last week's prep sports results for Lake Geneva-area schools The following are the results from last week's games for Lake Geneva-area schools. 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