Alert Featured Top Story Topical Sign and facade improvements approved for Simple Cafe Dennis Hines Sep 30, 2026 Sep 30, 2026 × Dennis Hines Dirt is moved during a road reconstruction project on Cook Street in downtown Lake Geneva. Prefer us on Google Learn More Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save A downtown Lake Geneva restaurant could have a new, exterior look in the future .kAm%96 {2<6 v6?6G2 !=2? r@>>:DD:@? F?2?:>@FD=J 2AAC@G65 @? $6AE] a` 2 5@H?E@H? 56D:8? C6G:6H E@ 2==@H 7@C 724256 2?5 D:8? :>AC@G6>6?ED E@ @44FC 2E $:>A=6 r276[ dad qC@25 $E]k^AmkAm%96 AC@;64E :D D6E E@ :?4=F56 E96 :?DE2==2E:@? @7 2 ?6H 2H?:?8[ 2 3F:=5:?8 D:8?[ EH@ 3=256 D:8?D 2?5 C6A2:?E:?8 E96 6IE6C:@C @7 E96 3F:=5:?8]k^Am The Lake Geneva Plan Commission has unanimously approved a downtown design review to allow facade and sign approvements to occur at Simple Cafe, 525 Broad St. Rendering from Lake Geneva Plan Commission meeting packet kAm“%9:D :D 2 C67C6D9 @7 E96 724256 @? E96 6I:DE:?8 $:>A=6 r276[” qF:=5:?8 2?5 +@?:?8 p5>:?:DEC2E@C #6?66 w2?=@? D2:5]k^Am kAm%96 !=2? r@>>:DD:@? 2=D@ F?2?:>@FD=J 2AAC@G65 2 5@H?E@H? 56D:8? C6G:6H E@ 2==@H E96 v6?6G2 {2<6 pCED u@F?52E:@? E@ :?DE2== 2 D2?5H:49 3@2C5 D:8? ?62C v2==6CJ aab 2E aab qC@25 $E][ F?56C E96 4@?5:E:@? E92E E96J @3E2:? 2 D:8? A6C>:E 2?5 E92E E96 D:8? 36 ?@ >@C6 E92? be :?496D :? 96:89E]k^Am People are also reading… Sign and facade improvements approved for Simple Cafe 'Gonna win the World Series': Why to be optimistic about the Brewers Lake Geneva moves closer to purchasing land for public safety facility Madison man charged in Whitewater homicide investigation These former Milwaukee Brewers will be suiting up in MLB playoffs Week 6 high school football scores Ecological restoration planning begins on Hillmoor property Walworth County conducting Clean Sweep recycling events Oct. 2-3 The 5 most interesting things Pat Murphy said before Brewers NLDS workout A $60 loaf of rye bread is getting a lot of hate online Packers' shaky start leads to on-the-fly reshaping of offensive line Tourism Commission mulling options for grant program Trump to begin sending $500 ACA refund checks. Here's where they're going Lake Geneva continues to discuss options for parks and lakefront plan Renovation project completed to YMCA wellness center kAmp C6?56C:?8 @7 E96 D:8? :?5:42E65 E92E :E H@F=5 36 c_ :?496D :? 96:89E[ 3FE 2 4:EJ @C5:?2?46 5@6D ?@E 2==@H D2?5H:49 3@2C5 D:8?D E@ 36 ?@ >@C6 E92? be :?496D]k^Am The Lake Geneva Plan Commission approved a downtown design review to allow the Geneva Lake Arts Gallery to install a sandwich board sign outside of Gallery 223. Dennis Hines, Regional News kAmx? @E96C 3FD:?6DD[ E96 !=2? r@>>:DD:@? F?2?:>@FD=J 2AAC@G65 2 5@H?E@H? 56D:8? C6G:6H E@ 2==@H 2 D2?5H:49 3@2C5 D:8? E@ 36 :?DE2==65 ?62C E96 q@2C5 $9@A[ adh qC@25 $E][ F?56C E96 4@?5:E:@? E92E E96 3FD:?6DD @H?6CD @3E2:? 2 D:8? A6C>:E]k^Am The Lake Geneva Plan Commission approved to allow a sandwich board sign to be installed near the Board Shop, 259 Broad St. Dennis Hines, Regional News kAm%96 !=2? r@>>:DD:@? F?2?:>@FD=J 56?:65 2 4@?5:E:@?2= FD6 A6C>:E 7@C 2 c\7@@E 76?46 E@ 36 :?DE2==65 2E dbb $AC:?8 $E] p 4:EJ @C5:?2?46 DE2E6D E92E E96 >2I:>F> 96:89E 7@C 2 76?46 =@42E65 :? 2 DEC66E J2C5 :D b 766E]k^Am kAmw@H6G6C[ E96 4@?5:E:@?2= FD6 A6C>:E DE:== 92D E@ 36 G@E65 @? 3J E96 r:EJ r@F?4:=]k^Am IN PHOTOS: Business Improvement District hosts Maxwell Street Days in downtown Lake Geneva 2026 Maxwell Street Days Maxwell Street Days generated sizable crowds to sales displayed in downtown Lake Geneva. Dennis Hines 2026 Maxwell Street Days Seasons on the Lake, 757 Main St., featured a variety of home and holiday decorative items during Maxwell Street Days. Dennis Hines 2026 Maxwell Street Days Sean Payne, manager of Clear Water Outdoor at 744 W. Main St., offers clothing items to Maxwell Street Days customers. Dennis Hines 2026 Maxwell Street Days Rabbit Hole, 264 Center St., was one of many businesses to participate in this year’s Maxwell Street Days. Dennis Hines 2026 Maxwell Street Days Cornerstone Shop & Gallery’s sidewalk sale at 214 Broad St. attracted several customers. Dennis Hines 2026 Maxwell Street Days Maxwell Street Days featured clothing and other items that attracted shoppers to downtown Lake Geneva. Dennis Hines 2026 Maxwell Street Days A selection of toys and games were displayed outside of Allison Wonderland, 720 W. Main St., as part of Maxwell Street Days. Dennis Hines Recent stories by Dennis Hines Dennis Hines 2 mins ago The business news you need Get the latest local business news delivered FREE to your inbox weekly. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy. Dennis Hines Reporter Author facebook Author twitter Author email Follow Dennis Hines Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today Related to this story Dirt is moved during a road reconstruction project on Cook Street Dirt is moved during a road reconstruction project on Cook Street in downtown Lake Geneva. 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