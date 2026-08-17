Alert Top Story Topical Lake Geneva-area schools prep-sports schedule for Aug. 20-27 Kaitlyn Hupp Aug 17, 2026 5 hrs ago × Staying fit and healthy can sometimes feel like a chore, which is why you should include some fun activities in your routine. Prefer us on Google Learn More Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save The following is the prep-sports schedule for Aug. 20-27:k9amu@@E32==k^9amkAmq2586C 2E z6?@D92 qC257@C5[ e A]>][ pF8] a`[ qC257@C5 w:89 $49@@=k^AmkAmq:8 u@@E GD] !2C<G:6H^p=32?J[ f A]>][ pF8] a`[ q:8 u@@E w:89 $49@@=k^AmkAm(:==:2>D q2J GD] t=<92CE {2<6\v=6?36F=29[ fA]>][ pF8] a`[ (:==:2>D q2J w:89 $49@@=k^Am k9am%6??:Dk^9amkAmq2586C GD] qFC=:?8E@?[ ci`d A]>][ pF8] a_[ q2586C w:89 $49@@= %6??:D r@FCEDk^Am People are also reading… Lake Geneva Joint No. 1 School Board narrowly approves superintendent’s contract Lake Geneva Police Department to establish K9 program School staff and volunteers to complete required training These Wisconsinites beat astronomical odds to win Powerball jackpots Brewers dealing with another injury during slump as Brice Turang is out Suspect arrested after woman stabbed multiple times in Westby Lake Geneva brush drop-off site, boat launch closed for Venetian Fest Lake Geneva Fire Department receives approval for fire safety trailer Francesca Hong concedes tight primary race for governor Walworth County native helps produce documentary about Bob Uecker Registration full for upcoming Red Bull Rush Delivery race State advances sale of 2 Downtown Madison office buildings to developer Personnel Committee approves changes to conduct policy for elected officials LGSO to conduct American Soundscape concert on Aug. 15 Want the best Perseid meteor shower views? 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Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy. Kaitlyn Hupp Reporter Author email Follow Kaitlyn Hupp Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today Related to this story 5 Fun Activities That Will You Get In Shape Staying fit and healthy can sometimes feel like a chore, which is why you should include some fun activities in your routine. 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